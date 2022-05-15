Elite 11 Las Vegas Recap

Everything is better late than never! So here is my better late than never recap of what I saw out at Elite 11 in Las Vegas. A ton of talented QBs from all over the country showed up including what I think might be top 3 in this '23 class. AZ was represented well and even though it got a little windy the QBs persevered. Also these are just the notes from what I saw.

Head of the Class: Malachi Nelson Los Alamitos (CA) Did a really good job in the decision making segment. Also super athletic, just breezes through the footwork stuff, and off platform drills. Jaden Rashada Pittsburgh (CA) Was so smooth throughout the day made every throw, and the ball was just flying outta his hand. Eli Holstein Zachary (LA) Showcased his athletic ability by destroying the all time high score in the sparq testing* . The Louisiana flamethrower had a very good throwing day, also looked great during the footwork drills.

Luke Duncan Miramonte (CA) has a nice throwing motion, and is way more athletic than he is given credit for. Aidan Childs Downey (CA) makes everything look effortless. I was curious how he’d look in the same space as some of the top QB's, and he wasn’t fazed, fit right in, and competed.

Best of the rest: Jazel Riley Golden (CO) The Colorado flamethrower has a nice delivery and he moved so fluidly. Has a real Russel Wilson type vibe to him. Richard Stallworth Yuma Catholic (AZ) pure pocket passer that was on his mark all day even with the wind. Adam Damante ALA Gilbert North (AZ) you can see how comfortable he is throwing on the move, and the dual threat QB had a 40 time in the 4.6 range.. Gianni Mascolino Coolidge (AZ) The super athletic QB that picked up the Washington offer looked good in the footwork drills, and Drew Cowart ALA QC (AZ) good frame 6'2 and solid. Showed a lot of poise, nice throwing motion, and has excellent ball placement.

Underclassmen Head of the Class: Daniel Kaelin pocket passer that did a great job keeping balance, and making his throws during the off script segments even though it wasn’t his strength. When he gets his feet planted though he throws beautifully Demond Williams Basha (AZ) always looks to compete. Blazed a 4.5 40 during sparq testing, excels when throwing off platform, and was one of the top passers I saw all day.