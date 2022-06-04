Elite 11 Los Angeles Preview

The final Elite 11 regional before the Elite 11 Finals! Los Angeles is gonna be big and there will be a handful of Arizona QBs and QBs with Arizona ties present. Let's take a look at some of the local, and familiar names that'll be participating.

Boise State '23 QB commit CJ Tiller is also the new Rancho Cucamonga QB played his first three years in Arizona before leaving for Cali his senior year. The pro style passer saw his recruiting stock trend upward all spring with solid 7s, and camp throwing sessions. Asked him about this weekend and Tiller told me "It’s always been a dream of mine to make it to the finals for elite 11, and I’m ready to just compete that’s something I enjoy doing a lot!" Tiller has Elite 11 experience having done the event once before. Israel Carter the '23 Arizona State QB Commit from Corona Centennial the dual threat QB is absolutely hypnotic with his feet, and will be on hand to showcase his passing skills.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5cyBvZiB0aGUgRGF5IChUaGF0IEkgc2F3KTxicj5BU1UgN3Mg U2Vzc2lvbiAxPGJyPjxicj5RQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2phbWFyMW1hbG9uZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFtYXIx bWFsb25lPC9hPiBzZWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RG9tRXNwb3NpdG8xMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARG9tRXNwb3Np dG8xMjwvYT4gYmVoaW5kIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNlLi4gWW91IGtub3cgd2hhdCBo YXBwZW5lZCBuZXh0Li4gPGJyPjxicj5Ub3VjaGRvd24hITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSElHTEVZRk9PVEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEhJR0xFWUZPT1RCQUxMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vb2Y4OEI0aHRydSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29mODhCNGh0cnU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdCBDaGlsbHkgKEBKVVNUQ0hJTExZKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pVU1RDSElMTFkvc3RhdHVzLzE1 MzI4NDIwNTgyODQ1NTIxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jamar Malone Higley's '25 QB that craves competition once told me "There's another QB there? Good, I don't want anything handed to me anyways." I asked him how long Elite 11 had been on his radar he told me "I have been following Elite 11 every year since I was 8 years old. Each year as a family we track the participants, especially the Q's we know and we especially like to watch each of the Panini Spotlight Profiles of the top 11 to learn more about their story, and we follow their journey and successes as they move forward." Los Angeles being such a big stage I asked Malone if anything in particular excites him he said "Two things. First, I'm excited and looking forward to competing in Los Angeles CA, my home state and city against some of the best signal callers in the nation. Equally, I am looking forward to the overall experience because I know it will assist me in improving my skillset on and off the field as I move forward in my journey."

Brady McDonough the talented '24 Flamethrower from Desert Mountain that broke the mold. "Kids don't get offers off freshmen film Chilly!" is all I heard. Think again. He turned heads his freshmen year with a campaign that saw him throw 50+ touchdowns in 8 games on the freshmen level. Arizona threw him an offer. I asked McDonough how long he had been following Elite 11 and what he was looking forward to and this is what he told me. "I have been following the elite 11 event for many years now, and I look forward most to being able to compete against the best QB’s in the country." Now as you know this will be prep for him next year, since only will be seniors (23's) qualify for the finals.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5cyBvZiB0aGUgRGF5IChUaGF0IEkgc2F3KTxicj5BU1UgN3Mg U2Vzc2lvbiAxPGJyPjxicj5RQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JhaW9sYUR5bGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYWlvbGFE eWxhbjwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgbmljZSBwYXNzIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmNoSmF4b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJyYW5jaEpheG9uPC9hPi4uPGJyPjxicj5UaGV5IHdhcyBsaWtlIHRo aXMgYWxsIGRheSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlv U3RfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBvaGlvc3Rfcml2YWxz PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2hhbmRsZXJfd29s dmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjaGFuZGxlcl93b2x2ZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rMzc4QlJxZm9YIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vazM3OEJScWZvWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0IENoaWxseSAo QEpVU1RDSElMTFkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVT VENISUxMWS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzMjg0MzAzMjg4MTUwODM1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==