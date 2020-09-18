ArizonaVarsity - Estrella Foothills Football Aims to Reverse Fortunes in 2020

Estrella Foothills Football Aims to Reverse Fortunes in 2020
From a 4-6 record just a year removed from a division title run, COVID-19 travel restrictions canceling the Estrella Foothills football’s scheduled home game against 2019 Alaska champion Anchorage South High, to even stricter pandemic practice policies than other schools in the area, the Wolves have dealt with their share of disappointment in 2020.
Players held players-only practices at a nearby park, lifted weights at home gyms and spent more time watching film and Zoom meetings than any of them expected, in an attempt to rush back into the glory of a winning season and region championship from two seasons ago.
More than anything, though, coach Derek Wahlstrom is simply happy to be on the field.
“It’s so much the best part of my day. Being out here and actually seeing everyone, without them just being names and emojis on the screen, it’s fantastic,” he said.
Looking through his depth chart, Wahlstrom said there is more depth than he has had in any of his four years at the helm. Seven of the team’s top nine tacklers by numbers last year are now upcoming seniors, led by Quinlan Popham as one of the favorites for 4A Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year.
A notedly-experienced unit is the Wolves’ defensive backfield. Five Estrella Foothills juniors had at least two interceptions in 2019. If each comes into this season having improved, it could prove tough to pass on the Wolves.
“Last year at the end of the season we knew that the seniors coming up this year would have a lot of skill and that we had good leadership. And the first practice you could see how they kind of capitalized,” Popham said.
Offensively, things look promising as well.
Of the Wolves’ six losses last season, three came in the final four games, two by a single score. An extra play or two by dynamic starting quarterback Ty Perry might have been the difference. He was hurt mid-way through his junior year, slowing a promising unit down significantly.
Now fully healthy and looking to increase his recruiting exposure in his senior year, Perry is confident Estrella’s offense will put up big numbers with himself as a leader. The Wolves graduated their top two producing receivers from 2019, but Perry believes a crop of fast seniors will step up, especially if he can create extra time to throw using his quick feet.
“I think we’re going to be a high-performance, great offense this year. It is going to be different if I can help it,” Perry said.
Arizona Varsity’s Lee Patterson reported Buckeye Union High School District had moved back to its stage 1 of practicing on Sept. 12, mere days after the Wolves finally could make contact and use a football in practice and even fewer in pads.
The season’s length, results and everything in between is still up in the air just weeks before first kickoff. Whatever form 2020’s football campaign takes, though, the Wolves will be ready.
“We know things are going to happen to us because they have already,” Popham said, “so that strengthens us.”
Estrella Foothills is scheduled to host Raymond S. Kellis on October 2 to start its 2020 season.