ArizonaVarsity - Estrella Foothills Football Aims to Reverse Fortunes in 2020

From a 4-6 record just a year removed from a division title run, COVID-19 travel restrictions canceling the Estrella Foothills football’s scheduled home game against 2019 Alaska champion Anchorage South High, to even stricter pandemic practice policies than other schools in the area, the Wolves have dealt with their share of disappointment in 2020.

Players held players-only practices at a nearby park, lifted weights at home gyms and spent more time watching film and Zoom meetings than any of them expected, in an attempt to rush back into the glory of a winning season and region championship from two seasons ago.

More than anything, though, coach Derek Wahlstrom is simply happy to be on the field.

“It’s so much the best part of my day. Being out here and actually seeing everyone, without them just being names and emojis on the screen, it’s fantastic,” he said.

Looking through his depth chart, Wahlstrom said there is more depth than he has had in any of his four years at the helm. Seven of the team’s top nine tacklers by numbers last year are now upcoming seniors, led by Quinlan Popham as one of the favorites for 4A Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year.

A notedly-experienced unit is the Wolves’ defensive backfield. Five Estrella Foothills juniors had at least two interceptions in 2019. If each comes into this season having improved, it could prove tough to pass on the Wolves.



