The drumbeat for the 4A conference dropping out of the football Open Division and adopting a 24-team format began in 2022 and has been nearly a weekly talking point for Jacob Seliga and I this fall.

With only 16 playoff spots in a 53-team division and no automatic bids for 4A's nine region champions, it's no surprise that four region champs didn't get a playoff game last Thursday.

Estrella Foothills and Amphitheater (how many Valley residents ever realize the Panthers won their region?) were the more anonymous two. Most of the attention, including by myself, was on 8-2 Independence somehow dropping from #15 to #20 despite a 39-point win and undefeated record in the games the AIA scheduled for it.

Or the spotlight was on 5-5 Moon Valley at #23, who staged the biggest in-season turnaround from 2-4 to 5-5 while beating other region teams with playoff hopes in Glendale and Youngker, and even a Peoria team that got in at #16.

But Estrella Foothills was #24 and would have been the next to last team in if all region champs got in, with Amphitheater taking the last spot and knocking out Catalina Foothills. In the south of Goodyear, new coach Michael Spencer and a junior-heavy roster reversing the Wolves fortunes from 1-9 to 7-3.

“Everyone was excited in spring ball and coming into camp. We wanted to flip the script,” senior Elijah Alvarado said.

Derek Wahlstrom left as coach to Valley Vista after the 2020 team was the #13 seed in the expanded 4A playoffs. Two 1-9 seasons followed under Mike Welch, as the Class of 2025 gained experience with a small senior classes trying to hold things together.

Spencer arrived in 2022 as a lead assistant after a successful run coaching Trivium Prep.

“We had a lot of guys that were tired of coming out on the wrong end of the outcomes. We don’t have many seniors but the seniors that stuck around are loyal. They did a good job of rallying the underclassmen and saying, ‘Hey, there’s going to be something different this year.’ Our motto all year has been ‘Play hard, play smart, play together.’ We’re living and breathing that and it has paid off dividends,” Spencer said.