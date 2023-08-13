News More News
Every AZHSFB alum playing at the Division 1 FBS level

Jacob Seliga • ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
@jacob_seliga

Below is a list of all the Division 1 FBS NCAA football players from the state of Arizona for the upcoming 2023 football season.

If there’s any players missing that need to be added, reach out to Arizona Varsity on twitter @AZHSFB

Pac-12 Conference

ASU QB Trenton Bourguet
ASU QB Trenton Bourguet (ASU QB Trenton Bourguet (JJ Digos))
Arizona
Name Position High School Class

Jacob Cowing

WR

Maricopa

Senior

Treydan Stukes

DB

Millennium

Junior

Jason Harris

DE

Higley

RS Soph.

Gunner Maldonado

S

Chandler

Junior

Genesis Smith

S

Hamilton

Freshman

Jaden Clark

WR

Desert Vista

RS Soph.

Kyle Ostendorp

P

Desert Vista

Senior

Taye Brown

LB

Hamilton

Freshman

Stevie Rocker Jr

RB

Canyon Del Oro

RS Soph.

Devin Dunn

DB

Chandler

RS Fresh.

Jax Stam

S

Liberty

RS Fresh.

Cruz Rushing

S

Salpointe

Freshman

Cash Peterman

P

Chandler

RS Soph.

CJ Flores

DB

Cienega

Freshman

Dominic Hanger

LB

Chandler

Freshman

Nolan Clement

DL

Desert Mountain

Freshman

Ammon Allen

LB

Highland

RS Soph.

Jeremy Mercier

LB

Basha

RS Senior

Jordan Forbes

P

Desert Ridge

RS Fresh.

Tyler Mustain

LB

Pusch Ridge

Freshman

Christian Madoski

DL

Mountain Ridge

Freshman

Chase Randall

DL

Canyon Del Oro

Sophomore

Brandon Craddock

LB

O'Connor

RS Fresh.

Zarius Wells

OL

Chandler

Freshman

Jordan Morgan

OL

Marana

Senior

Grayson Stovall

OL

Hamilton

RS Fresh.

John Hart

TE

Sunrise Mountain

RS Fresh.

Tyler Powell

TE

Brophy Prep

RS Fresh.

Isaiah Johnson

DL

Chandler

RS Fresh.

Russell Davis II

DL

Hamilton

Sophomore

Deric English

WR

Saguaro

Freshman
Arizona State
Name Position High School Class

Jake Smith

WR

Notre Dame Prep

Redshirt Junior

Javen Jacobs

RB

Saguaro

Sophomore

Will Shaffer

LB

Saguaro

Redshirt Junior

Lenox Lawson

DB

Red Mountain

Freshman

Jacob Conover

QB

Chandler

Redshirt Sophomore

Trenton Bourguet

QB

Marana

Redshirt Junior

Josh Carlson

P

Gilbert

Graduated Senior

Shawn Charles

WR

Camelback

Redshirt Senior

Coleson Arends

TE

Pinnacle

Freshman

Alphonso Taylor

DB

North Canyon

Senior

DeCarlos Brooks

RB

Chandler

Redshirt Junior

Jack Bal

DB

Centennial

Freshman

Tommy Romano

DB

Notre Dame Prep

Freshman

Shahid Wilson

DB

Millennium

Freshman

Anthony Ruiz

LB

Liberty

Freshman

Jean Boyd III

DB

Corona del Sol

Redshirt Junior

Cole Marszalek

LS

Millennium

Freshman

Myles Amey

LB

Higley

Redshirt Freshman

Carston Kieffer

K

Corona del Sol

Freshman

Zach Bowers

LB

Chandler

Redshirt Senior

Krew Jackson

LB

Queen Creek

Redshirt Sophomore

Tate Romney

LB

Chandler

Redshirt Freshman

Sinjin Schmitt

RB

Boulder Creek

Freshman

Slater Zellers

LS

Notre Dame Prep

Graduated Senior

Sirri Kandiyeli

OL

Mountain View (Mesa)

Freshman

Ian Shewell

DL

Williams Field

Redshirt Sophomore

Isaac Stopke

LB

Lake Havasu

Freshman

Matt Katergaris

OL

Desert Mountain

Redshirt Freshman

Ben Bray

OL

Red Mountain

Redshirt Junior

Magnum West

OL

Saguaro

Freshman

Connor Lopez

TE

Poston Butte

Freshman

Joey Ramos

OL

Deer Valley

Redshirt Senior

Makua Oule

OL

Highland

Freshman

Colby Garvin

TE

Queen Creek

Redshirt Sophomore

Isaia Glass

OL

Queen Creek

Junior

Bram Walden

OL

Saguaro

Redshirt Sophomore

Griffin Schureman

OL

Queen Creek

Freshman

Jamaal Young II

WR

Marcos De Niza

Freshman

Andre Johnson

WR

Tolleson

Redshirt Senior

Max Ware

WR

Brophy

Redshirt Freshman

Coben Bourguet

WR

Salpointe

Redshirt Sophomore

Josh Hart

WR

Salpointe

Redshirt Junior

John Butler III

DL

Saguaro

Freshman

Sam Benjamin

DL

Ironwood Ridge

Redshirt Freshman

Tristan Monday

DL

Saguaro

Redshirt Freshman

Anthonie Cooper

DL

Millennium

Redshirt Senior
Oregon
Name Position High School Class

Ty Thompson

QB

Mesquite

Sophomore

Kyler Kasper

WR

Williams Field

Redshirt Freshman

Cole Martin

DB

Basha

Freshman

Connor Soelle

LB

Saguaro

Junior

A'Mauri Washington

DL

Chandler

Freshman

My'Keil Gardner

DL

Liberty

Freshman
Washington
Name Position High School Class

Dominique Hampton

DB

Centennial

Senior

Bralen Trice

DE

O'Connor

Junior

Will Haskell

QB

Ironwood

Sophomore

Lance Holtzclaw

DE

Desert Ridge

Redshirt Freshman

Parker Brailsford

OL

Saguaro

Redshirt Freshman

Matteo Mele

OL

Salpointe

Redshirt Freshman

Jaden Green

LS

Mesa

Junior

Grady Gross

K

Horizon

Sophomore
Oregon State
Name Position High School Class

Jaydin Young

DB

Centennial

Junior

Flavio Gonzales

OL

Pueblo

Redshirt Junior
UCLA
Name Position High School Class

Kenny Churchwell III

DB

Mountain Pointe

Redshirt Senior

Isaiah Newcombe

DB

Casteel

Redshirt Sophomore

Joquarri Price

LB

Desert Ridge

Redshirt Junior

Bruno Fina

OL

Salpointe

Redshirt Junior

Jaylan Jeffers

OL

Saguaro

Redshirt Junior

Quintin Somerville

DL

Saguaro

Redshirt Sophomore
California
Name Position High School Class

Ben Finley

QB

Paradise Valley

Redshirt Sophomore

Hunter Barth

LB

Queen Creek

Redshirt Sophomore

David Bird

LS

O'Connor

Freshman

Nick Morrow

OL

Flagstaff

Freshman

Brayden Rohme

OL

Perry

Redshirt Junior

Brett Johnson

DL

Desert Vista

Redshirt Junior
USC
Name Position High School Class

Brenden Rice

WR

Hamilton

Senior

Anthony Lucas

DL

Chaparral

Sophomore

Jacobe Covington

DB

Saguaro

Redshirt Junior

Dorian Singer

WR

Pinnacle

Junior

Duce Robinson

WR

Pinnacle

Freshman

Daniel Jimenez-Fulton

S

Chandler

Redshirt Sophomore

Elijah Paige

OL

Pinnacle

Freshman

Andrew Millek

OL

Brophy Prep

Redshirt Junior

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR

Red Mountain

Freshman
Colorado
Name Position High School Class

Jace Feely

K

Gilbert Christian

Sophomore

Zachaey Blackwood

DL

Desert Edge

Junior
Stanford
Name Position High School Class

Myles Libman

WR

Pinnacle

Freshman

Gavin Geweniger

DL

Chaparral

Freshman

Anthony Franklin

DL

Pinnacle

Junior
Utah
Name Position High School Class

Daniel Wood

RB

Highland

Freshman

Jadon Pearson

S

Williams Field

Junior

Kaimana Hanohano

WR

Highland

Redshirt Freshman

Caleb Lomu

OL

Highland

Freshman

Zereoue Williams

OL

Mountain Pointe

Junior
Washington State
Name Position High School Class

Brock Dieu

OL

Casteel

Redshirt Sophomore

Atlantic Coast Conference

Louisville Running Back Jawhar Jordan
Louisville Running Back Jawhar Jordan (Louisville Football)
Louisville
Name Position High School Class

Jack Plummer

QB

Gilbert

Senior

Jawhar Jordan

RB

Hamilton

Redshirt Junior
North Carolina State
Name Position High School Class

Brayden Narveson

K

Desert Mountain

Graduated Senior
Syracuse
Name Position High School Class

Juwaun Price

RB

Peoria

Redshirt Junior

Big Ten Conference

Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy (Jordan Hamm (Twitter))
Illinois
Name Position High School Class

Shawn Miller

WR

Saguaro/IMG

Redshirt Freshman
Michigan State
Name Position High School Class

Hank Pepper

LS

Chandler

Junior

Gavin Broscious

OL

Desert Edge

Redshirt Freshman

Michael Masunas

TE

Hamilton

Redshirt Freshman
Nebraska
Name Position High School Class

Chubba Purdy

QB

Perry

Sophomore

Roman Mangini

WR

Desert Ridge

Redshirt Freshman

Javin Wright

LB

Hamilton

Junior

Ty Robinson

DL

Higley

Junior
Northwestern
Name Position High School Class

Cole Shivers

DB

Saguaro

Freshman

Miles Crutchley

LB

Saguaro

Redshirt Freshman

Dylan Roberts

DL

Centennial

Freshman

Alexander Doost

OL

Mountain Ridge

Freshman
Ohio State
Name Position High School Class

Kyion Grayes

WR

Chandler

Sophomore

Lathan Ransom

S

Salpointe

Senior

Denzel Burke

DB

Saguaro

Junior

Parker Lewis

K

Saguaro

Senior

Devin Brown

QB

Queen Creek/Corner Canyon

Sophomore

John Ferlmann

LS

Boulder Creek

Junior
Purdue
Name Position High School Class

Joey Sumlin

LB

Salpointe/IMG

Freshman
Wisconsin
Name Position High School Class

James Durand

OL

Basha

Freshman

Big 12 Conference

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough
Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough (Brandon Brieger)
TCU
Name Position High School Class

Easton Black

K

Sunrise Mountain

Redshirt Freshman
Iowa State
Name Position High School Class

Eli Sanders

RB

Chandler

Redshirt Sophomore

Quaron Adams

WR

Chandler

Junior
Texas
Name Position High School Class

Lance St. Louis

D

Williams Field

Sophomore

Zac Swanson

DL

Brophy Prep

Redshirt Freshman
Kansas State
Name Position High School Class

Ryan Davis

DL

O'Connor

Freshman

Tre Spivey

WR

Hamilton

Freshman

Adryan Lara

QB

Desert Edge

Redshirt Freshman
Baylor
Name Position High School Class

Matt Klopfenstein

TE

Horizon

Freshman
Oklahoma State
Name Position High School Class

Shea Freibaum

LS

Saguaro

Freshman

Jack Endean

OL

Tanque Verde

Freshman
Texas Tech
Name Position High School Class

Tyler Shough

QB

Hamilton

Senior

Austin McNamara

P

Highland

Senior
West Virginia
Name Position High School Class

Nicco Marchiol

QB

Hamilton

Redshirt Freshman
BYU
Name Position High School Class

Micah Harper

S

Basha

Sophomore

Kedon Slovis

QB

Desert Mountain

Senior

Jackson Bowers

TE

Mountain View (Mesa)

Freshman

Chika Ebunoha

DB

Marana

Freshman

Nason Coleman

TE

Chandler

Freshman

Jake Griffin

OL

Red Mountain

Freshman

Mata’ava Ta’ase

TE

Mountain View (Mesa)

Junior

Southeastern Conference

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (South Carolina Athletics)
South Carolina
Name Position High School Class

Spencer Rattler

QB

Pinnacle

Redshirt Senior
Florida
Name Position High School Class

Ricky Pearsall

WR

Corona Del Sol

Senior

Jack Miller III

QB

Chaparral

Redshirt Sophomore
Missouri
Name Position High School Class

Xavier Delgado

OL

Deer Valley

Graduated Senior
Mississippi State
Name Position High School Class

Marlon Hauck

K

Desert Vista

Redshirt Freshman
Texas A&amp;M
Name Position High School Class

Israel Benjamin

RB

Saguaro

Graduated Senior

American Athletic Conference

Temple QB EJ Warner
Temple QB EJ Warner (Twitter)
UAB
Name Position High School Class

Mason Chorak

OL

Saguaro

Freshman
Charlotte
Name Position High School Class

Jasper Parks

OL

Red Mountain

Senior

Kyle Cunanan

K

Sunnyslope

Freshman
SMU
Name Position High School Class

Jovani Borbon

LS

Buena

Sophomore
Temple
Name Position High School Class

EJ Warner

QB

Brophy Prep

Sophomore
Tulane
Name Position High School Class

Ethan Hudak

LS

Mountain Ridge

Redshirt Junior
Navy
Name Position High School Class

Joshua Pena

OL

Chandler

Senior

Regis Velez

WR

Brophy Prep

Junior

Conference USA

Jacksonville State WR Jamarye Joiner
Jacksonville State WR Jamarye Joiner (Jamarye Joiner)
Florida International
Name Position High School Class

Jackson Lee

LS

Perry

Sophomore
Jacksonville State
Name Position High School Class

Jamarye Joiner

WR

Cienega

Senior
New Mexico State
Name Position High School Class

Torren Union

S

Marcos De Niza

Redshirt Junior

Justin Stinson

LB

Valley Christian

Redshirt Sophomore

Jordin Parker

WR

Basha

Redshirt Senior

Dailan Goodman

RB

Salpointe

Freshman

Ben Tobin

DB

Scottsdale Christian

Redshirt Sophomore

Isaiah Mursalat

OL

Horizon

Redshirt Senior

Bryant Jackson

LB

Chandler

Senior

Jai Rodriguez

OL

Desert Vista

Redshirt Freshman

Jacob Golden

OL

Peoria

Junior

Carson Zilmer

K

Chandler Prep

Redshirt Sophomore

Logan MacGregor

LS

Highland

Redshirt Sophomore

Randy Robinson

DB

Chandler

Redshirt Senior
UTEP
Name Position High School Class

Amier Boyd-Matthews

DB

Mountain Pointe

Redshirt Freshman

Josiah Dye

S

Williams Field

Freshman

Joshua Dye

RB

Williams Field

Freshman

Ilijah Johnson

DB

Maricopa

Redshirt Sophomore

Brandon Shivers

DB

Saguaro

Redshirt Junior

Osaiasi Taueli

LB

Mesa

Redshirt Sophomore

Julian Laborin

OL

Dysart

Freshman

Sione Tonga'uiha

DT

Tempe

Junior
Western Kentucky
Name Position High School Class

Rashion Hodge

LB

Mountain Pointe

Junior

Trey Naughton

LS

Salpointe

Redshirt Freshman

Independent

Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison (Twitter)
Notre Dame
Name Position High School Class

Tosh Baker

OL

Pinnacle

Junior

Benjamin Morrison

DB

Brophy Prep

Sophomore
UMass
Name Position High School Class

Steven Ortiz Jr

DB

Desert Edge

Redshirt Sophomore
Army
Name Position High School Class

Cole McCutcheon

LS

O'Connor

Senior

Kyle Lewis

DL

Horizon

Junior

Mid-American Conference

Western Michigan QB Treyson Bourguet
Western Michigan QB Treyson Bourguet (Aleck LeBrun)
Akron
Name Position High School Class

Drake Anderson

RB

Chandler

Senior

Gage Summers

LB

Valley Christian

Junior

Noah Perez

K

Desert Vista

Sophomore
Bowling Green
Name Position High School Class

Ian Van Der Merwe

DL

Ironwood Ridge

Redshirt Freshman
Ohio 
Name Position High School Class

Parker Navarro

QB

Desert Vista

Graduated Senior
Central Michigan
Name Position High School Class

Ethan Lane

QB

Basha

Freshman

Ryan Blum

OL

Basha

Freshman
Eastern Michigan
Name Position High School Class

Steve Bird

LS

O'Connor

Graduated Senior
Western Michigan
Name Position High School Class

Treyson Bourguet

QB

Salpointe

Redshirt Freshman

Mountain West Conference

Fresno State LB Zeke Branham
Fresno State LB Zeke Branham (Fresno State Athletics)
Air Force
Name Position High School Class

Matthew Malloy

LB

Notre Dame Prep

Senior

Kaden Cloud

RB

Williams Field

Sophomore

Kyler Orr

LB

Chandler

Sophomore

Costen Cooley

OL

Red Mountain

Sophomore
Boise State
Name Position High School Class

CJ Tiller

QB

Williams Field/Rancho Cucamonga

Freshman
Fresno State
Name Position High School Class

Mikey Keene

QB

Chandler

Redshirt Sophomore

Zeke Branham

LB

Skyline

Sophomore

Jacob Holmes

DL

Chandler

Sophomore

Kingsley Ugwu

OL

Sahuaro

Senior

Merhauti Xepera

DL

Higley

Redshirt Sophomore
Colorado State
Name Position High School Class

Stephon Daily

WR

Sierra Linda

Freshman

Jack Howell

DB

Hamilton

Junior
Nevada
Name Position High School Class

Ezekiel Robbins

DB

Chandler

Redshirt Senior
UNLV
Name Position High School Class

Fisher Camac

DL

Highland

Redshirt Freshman

Ben Lisk

LS

Paradise Valley

Sophomore

Jayden Ahboah

OL

Desert Edge

Sophomore

Christian Earls

TE

Basha

Sophomore
New Mexico
Name Position High School Class

Jace Taylor

WR

Lake Havasu

Senior

Noa Pola-Gates

DB

Williams Field

Senior

Devon Dampier

QB

Saguaro

Freshman

Connor Witthoft

TE

Salpointe

Redshirt Junior
San Diego State
Name Position High School Class

Hudson Mitchell

TE

Ironwood Ridge

Freshman

Ryan Wintermeyer

LS

Cactus Shadows

Junior

Cade Bennett

OL

Notre Dame Prep

Junior

Jay Rudolph

TE

Horizon

Senior

Dez Melton

TE

Deer Valley

Senior
San Jose State
Name Position High School Class

Tre Smith

DL

Red Mountain

Redshirt Sophomore
Utah State
Name Position High School Class

Cole Motes

OL

Thatcher

Junior

Ralph Frias III

OL

Safford

Senior

Broc Lane

TE

Perry

Junior
Wyoming
Name Position High School Class

Evan Svoboda

QB

Red Mountain

Sophomore
Hawaii
Name Position High School Class

Jake Farrell

QB

Notre Dame Prep

Junior

Jaheim Wilson-Jones

DB

Gila Ridge

Sophomore

David Cordero

RB

Salpointe

Sophomore

Kaleb Jackson-Carter

OL

Desert Edge

Freshman

Sun Belt Conference

Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada (Arkansas State Athletics)
Arkansas State
Name Position High School Class

Joejo Wallace

DB

Skyline

Junior

Dominic Zvada

K

Valley Christian

Sophomore

Jack Bullard

DS

Corona Del Sol

Junior
South Alabama
Name Position High School Class

Travis Drosos

LS

Perry

Junior

