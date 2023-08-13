Every AZHSFB alum playing at the Division 1 FBS level
Below is a list of all the Division 1 FBS NCAA football players from the state of Arizona for the upcoming 2023 football season.
Pac-12 Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jacob Cowing
|
WR
|
Maricopa
|
Senior
|
Treydan Stukes
|
DB
|
Millennium
|
Junior
|
Jason Harris
|
DE
|
Higley
|
RS Soph.
|
Gunner Maldonado
|
S
|
Chandler
|
Junior
|
Genesis Smith
|
S
|
Hamilton
|
Freshman
|
Jaden Clark
|
WR
|
Desert Vista
|
RS Soph.
|
Kyle Ostendorp
|
P
|
Desert Vista
|
Senior
|
Taye Brown
|
LB
|
Hamilton
|
Freshman
|
Stevie Rocker Jr
|
RB
|
Canyon Del Oro
|
RS Soph.
|
Devin Dunn
|
DB
|
Chandler
|
RS Fresh.
|
Jax Stam
|
S
|
Liberty
|
RS Fresh.
|
Cruz Rushing
|
S
|
Salpointe
|
Freshman
|
Cash Peterman
|
P
|
Chandler
|
RS Soph.
|
CJ Flores
|
DB
|
Cienega
|
Freshman
|
Dominic Hanger
|
LB
|
Chandler
|
Freshman
|
Nolan Clement
|
DL
|
Desert Mountain
|
Freshman
|
Ammon Allen
|
LB
|
Highland
|
RS Soph.
|
Jeremy Mercier
|
LB
|
Basha
|
RS Senior
|
Jordan Forbes
|
P
|
Desert Ridge
|
RS Fresh.
|
Tyler Mustain
|
LB
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Freshman
|
Christian Madoski
|
DL
|
Mountain Ridge
|
Freshman
|
Chase Randall
|
DL
|
Canyon Del Oro
|
Sophomore
|
Brandon Craddock
|
LB
|
O'Connor
|
RS Fresh.
|
Zarius Wells
|
OL
|
Chandler
|
Freshman
|
Jordan Morgan
|
OL
|
Marana
|
Senior
|
Grayson Stovall
|
OL
|
Hamilton
|
RS Fresh.
|
John Hart
|
TE
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
RS Fresh.
|
Tyler Powell
|
TE
|
Brophy Prep
|
RS Fresh.
|
Isaiah Johnson
|
DL
|
Chandler
|
RS Fresh.
|
Russell Davis II
|
DL
|
Hamilton
|
Sophomore
|
Deric English
|
WR
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jake Smith
|
WR
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Javen Jacobs
|
RB
|
Saguaro
|
Sophomore
|
Will Shaffer
|
LB
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Lenox Lawson
|
DB
|
Red Mountain
|
Freshman
|
Jacob Conover
|
QB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Trenton Bourguet
|
QB
|
Marana
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Josh Carlson
|
P
|
Gilbert
|
Graduated Senior
|
Shawn Charles
|
WR
|
Camelback
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Coleson Arends
|
TE
|
Pinnacle
|
Freshman
|
Alphonso Taylor
|
DB
|
North Canyon
|
Senior
|
DeCarlos Brooks
|
RB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Jack Bal
|
DB
|
Centennial
|
Freshman
|
Tommy Romano
|
DB
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Freshman
|
Shahid Wilson
|
DB
|
Millennium
|
Freshman
|
Anthony Ruiz
|
LB
|
Liberty
|
Freshman
|
Jean Boyd III
|
DB
|
Corona del Sol
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Cole Marszalek
|
LS
|
Millennium
|
Freshman
|
Myles Amey
|
LB
|
Higley
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Carston Kieffer
|
K
|
Corona del Sol
|
Freshman
|
Zach Bowers
|
LB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Krew Jackson
|
LB
|
Queen Creek
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Tate Romney
|
LB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Sinjin Schmitt
|
RB
|
Boulder Creek
|
Freshman
|
Slater Zellers
|
LS
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Graduated Senior
|
Sirri Kandiyeli
|
OL
|
Mountain View (Mesa)
|
Freshman
|
Ian Shewell
|
DL
|
Williams Field
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Isaac Stopke
|
LB
|
Lake Havasu
|
Freshman
|
Matt Katergaris
|
OL
|
Desert Mountain
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Ben Bray
|
OL
|
Red Mountain
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Magnum West
|
OL
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|
Connor Lopez
|
TE
|
Poston Butte
|
Freshman
|
Joey Ramos
|
OL
|
Deer Valley
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Makua Oule
|
OL
|
Highland
|
Freshman
|
Colby Garvin
|
TE
|
Queen Creek
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Isaia Glass
|
OL
|
Queen Creek
|
Junior
|
Bram Walden
|
OL
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Griffin Schureman
|
OL
|
Queen Creek
|
Freshman
|
Jamaal Young II
|
WR
|
Marcos De Niza
|
Freshman
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
Tolleson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Max Ware
|
WR
|
Brophy
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Coben Bourguet
|
WR
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Josh Hart
|
WR
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Junior
|
John Butler III
|
DL
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|
Sam Benjamin
|
DL
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Tristan Monday
|
DL
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Anthonie Cooper
|
DL
|
Millennium
|
Redshirt Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ty Thompson
|
QB
|
Mesquite
|
Sophomore
|
Kyler Kasper
|
WR
|
Williams Field
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Cole Martin
|
DB
|
Basha
|
Freshman
|
Connor Soelle
|
LB
|
Saguaro
|
Junior
|
A'Mauri Washington
|
DL
|
Chandler
|
Freshman
|
My'Keil Gardner
|
DL
|
Liberty
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Dominique Hampton
|
DB
|
Centennial
|
Senior
|
Bralen Trice
|
DE
|
O'Connor
|
Junior
|
Will Haskell
|
QB
|
Ironwood
|
Sophomore
|
Lance Holtzclaw
|
DE
|
Desert Ridge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Parker Brailsford
|
OL
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Matteo Mele
|
OL
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Jaden Green
|
LS
|
Mesa
|
Junior
|
Grady Gross
|
K
|
Horizon
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jaydin Young
|
DB
|
Centennial
|
Junior
|
Flavio Gonzales
|
OL
|
Pueblo
|
Redshirt Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Kenny Churchwell III
|
DB
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Isaiah Newcombe
|
DB
|
Casteel
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Joquarri Price
|
LB
|
Desert Ridge
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Bruno Fina
|
OL
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Jaylan Jeffers
|
OL
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Quintin Somerville
|
DL
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ben Finley
|
QB
|
Paradise Valley
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Hunter Barth
|
LB
|
Queen Creek
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
David Bird
|
LS
|
O'Connor
|
Freshman
|
Nick Morrow
|
OL
|
Flagstaff
|
Freshman
|
Brayden Rohme
|
OL
|
Perry
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Brett Johnson
|
DL
|
Desert Vista
|
Redshirt Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Brenden Rice
|
WR
|
Hamilton
|
Senior
|
Anthony Lucas
|
DL
|
Chaparral
|
Sophomore
|
Jacobe Covington
|
DB
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Dorian Singer
|
WR
|
Pinnacle
|
Junior
|
Duce Robinson
|
WR
|
Pinnacle
|
Freshman
|
Daniel Jimenez-Fulton
|
S
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Elijah Paige
|
OL
|
Pinnacle
|
Freshman
|
Andrew Millek
|
OL
|
Brophy Prep
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Ja'Kobi Lane
|
WR
|
Red Mountain
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jace Feely
|
K
|
Gilbert Christian
|
Sophomore
|
Zachaey Blackwood
|
DL
|
Desert Edge
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Myles Libman
|
WR
|
Pinnacle
|
Freshman
|
Gavin Geweniger
|
DL
|
Chaparral
|
Freshman
|
Anthony Franklin
|
DL
|
Pinnacle
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Daniel Wood
|
RB
|
Highland
|
Freshman
|
Jadon Pearson
|
S
|
Williams Field
|
Junior
|
Kaimana Hanohano
|
WR
|
Highland
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Caleb Lomu
|
OL
|
Highland
|
Freshman
|
Zereoue Williams
|
OL
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Brock Dieu
|
OL
|
Casteel
|
Redshirt Sophomore
Atlantic Coast Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jack Plummer
|
QB
|
Gilbert
|
Senior
|
Jawhar Jordan
|
RB
|
Hamilton
|
Redshirt Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Brayden Narveson
|
K
|
Desert Mountain
|
Graduated Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Juwaun Price
|
RB
|
Peoria
|
Redshirt Junior
Big Ten Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Shawn Miller
|
WR
|
Saguaro/IMG
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Hank Pepper
|
LS
|
Chandler
|
Junior
|
Gavin Broscious
|
OL
|
Desert Edge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Michael Masunas
|
TE
|
Hamilton
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Chubba Purdy
|
QB
|
Perry
|
Sophomore
|
Roman Mangini
|
WR
|
Desert Ridge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Javin Wright
|
LB
|
Hamilton
|
Junior
|
Ty Robinson
|
DL
|
Higley
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Cole Shivers
|
DB
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|
Miles Crutchley
|
LB
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Dylan Roberts
|
DL
|
Centennial
|
Freshman
|
Alexander Doost
|
OL
|
Mountain Ridge
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Kyion Grayes
|
WR
|
Chandler
|
Sophomore
|
Lathan Ransom
|
S
|
Salpointe
|
Senior
|
Denzel Burke
|
DB
|
Saguaro
|
Junior
|
Parker Lewis
|
K
|
Saguaro
|
Senior
|
Devin Brown
|
QB
|
Queen Creek/Corner Canyon
|
Sophomore
|
John Ferlmann
|
LS
|
Boulder Creek
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Joey Sumlin
|
LB
|
Salpointe/IMG
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
James Durand
|
OL
|
Basha
|
Freshman
Big 12 Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Easton Black
|
K
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Eli Sanders
|
RB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Quaron Adams
|
WR
|
Chandler
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Lance St. Louis
|
D
|
Williams Field
|
Sophomore
|
Zac Swanson
|
DL
|
Brophy Prep
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ryan Davis
|
DL
|
O'Connor
|
Freshman
|
Tre Spivey
|
WR
|
Hamilton
|
Freshman
|
Adryan Lara
|
QB
|
Desert Edge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Matt Klopfenstein
|
TE
|
Horizon
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Shea Freibaum
|
LS
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|
Jack Endean
|
OL
|
Tanque Verde
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Tyler Shough
|
QB
|
Hamilton
|
Senior
|
Austin McNamara
|
P
|
Highland
|
Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
QB
|
Hamilton
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Micah Harper
|
S
|
Basha
|
Sophomore
|
Kedon Slovis
|
QB
|
Desert Mountain
|
Senior
|
Jackson Bowers
|
TE
|
Mountain View (Mesa)
|
Freshman
|
Chika Ebunoha
|
DB
|
Marana
|
Freshman
|
Nason Coleman
|
TE
|
Chandler
|
Freshman
|
Jake Griffin
|
OL
|
Red Mountain
|
Freshman
|
Mata’ava Ta’ase
|
TE
|
Mountain View (Mesa)
|
Junior
Southeastern Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Spencer Rattler
|
QB
|
Pinnacle
|
Redshirt Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ricky Pearsall
|
WR
|
Corona Del Sol
|
Senior
|
Jack Miller III
|
QB
|
Chaparral
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Xavier Delgado
|
OL
|
Deer Valley
|
Graduated Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Marlon Hauck
|
K
|
Desert Vista
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Israel Benjamin
|
RB
|
Saguaro
|
Graduated Senior
American Athletic Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Mason Chorak
|
OL
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jasper Parks
|
OL
|
Red Mountain
|
Senior
|
Kyle Cunanan
|
K
|
Sunnyslope
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jovani Borbon
|
LS
|
Buena
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
EJ Warner
|
QB
|
Brophy Prep
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ethan Hudak
|
LS
|
Mountain Ridge
|
Redshirt Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Joshua Pena
|
OL
|
Chandler
|
Senior
|
Regis Velez
|
WR
|
Brophy Prep
|
Junior
Conference USA
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jackson Lee
|
LS
|
Perry
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jamarye Joiner
|
WR
|
Cienega
|
Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Torren Union
|
S
|
Marcos De Niza
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Justin Stinson
|
LB
|
Valley Christian
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Jordin Parker
|
WR
|
Basha
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Dailan Goodman
|
RB
|
Salpointe
|
Freshman
|
Ben Tobin
|
DB
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Isaiah Mursalat
|
OL
|
Horizon
|
Redshirt Senior
|
Bryant Jackson
|
LB
|
Chandler
|
Senior
|
Jai Rodriguez
|
OL
|
Desert Vista
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Jacob Golden
|
OL
|
Peoria
|
Junior
|
Carson Zilmer
|
K
|
Chandler Prep
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Logan MacGregor
|
LS
|
Highland
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Randy Robinson
|
DB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Amier Boyd-Matthews
|
DB
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Josiah Dye
|
S
|
Williams Field
|
Freshman
|
Joshua Dye
|
RB
|
Williams Field
|
Freshman
|
Ilijah Johnson
|
DB
|
Maricopa
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Brandon Shivers
|
DB
|
Saguaro
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Osaiasi Taueli
|
LB
|
Mesa
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Julian Laborin
|
OL
|
Dysart
|
Freshman
|
Sione Tonga'uiha
|
DT
|
Tempe
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Rashion Hodge
|
LB
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Junior
|
Trey Naughton
|
LS
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Freshman
Independent
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Tosh Baker
|
OL
|
Pinnacle
|
Junior
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
DB
|
Brophy Prep
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Steven Ortiz Jr
|
DB
|
Desert Edge
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Cole McCutcheon
|
LS
|
O'Connor
|
Senior
|
Kyle Lewis
|
DL
|
Horizon
|
Junior
Mid-American Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Drake Anderson
|
RB
|
Chandler
|
Senior
|
Gage Summers
|
LB
|
Valley Christian
|
Junior
|
Noah Perez
|
K
|
Desert Vista
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ian Van Der Merwe
|
DL
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Redshirt Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Parker Navarro
|
QB
|
Desert Vista
|
Graduated Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ethan Lane
|
QB
|
Basha
|
Freshman
|
Ryan Blum
|
OL
|
Basha
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Steve Bird
|
LS
|
O'Connor
|
Graduated Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Treyson Bourguet
|
QB
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Freshman
Mountain West Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Matthew Malloy
|
LB
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Senior
|
Kaden Cloud
|
RB
|
Williams Field
|
Sophomore
|
Kyler Orr
|
LB
|
Chandler
|
Sophomore
|
Costen Cooley
|
OL
|
Red Mountain
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
CJ Tiller
|
QB
|
Williams Field/Rancho Cucamonga
|
Freshman
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Mikey Keene
|
QB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Zeke Branham
|
LB
|
Skyline
|
Sophomore
|
Jacob Holmes
|
DL
|
Chandler
|
Sophomore
|
Kingsley Ugwu
|
OL
|
Sahuaro
|
Senior
|
Merhauti Xepera
|
DL
|
Higley
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Stephon Daily
|
WR
|
Sierra Linda
|
Freshman
|
Jack Howell
|
DB
|
Hamilton
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Ezekiel Robbins
|
DB
|
Chandler
|
Redshirt Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Fisher Camac
|
DL
|
Highland
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Ben Lisk
|
LS
|
Paradise Valley
|
Sophomore
|
Jayden Ahboah
|
OL
|
Desert Edge
|
Sophomore
|
Christian Earls
|
TE
|
Basha
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jace Taylor
|
WR
|
Lake Havasu
|
Senior
|
Noa Pola-Gates
|
DB
|
Williams Field
|
Senior
|
Devon Dampier
|
QB
|
Saguaro
|
Freshman
|
Connor Witthoft
|
TE
|
Salpointe
|
Redshirt Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Hudson Mitchell
|
TE
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Freshman
|
Ryan Wintermeyer
|
LS
|
Cactus Shadows
|
Junior
|
Cade Bennett
|
OL
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Junior
|
Jay Rudolph
|
TE
|
Horizon
|
Senior
|
Dez Melton
|
TE
|
Deer Valley
|
Senior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Tre Smith
|
DL
|
Red Mountain
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Cole Motes
|
OL
|
Thatcher
|
Junior
|
Ralph Frias III
|
OL
|
Safford
|
Senior
|
Broc Lane
|
TE
|
Perry
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Evan Svoboda
|
QB
|
Red Mountain
|
Sophomore
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Jake Farrell
|
QB
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Junior
|
Jaheim Wilson-Jones
|
DB
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sophomore
|
David Cordero
|
RB
|
Salpointe
|
Sophomore
|
Kaleb Jackson-Carter
|
OL
|
Desert Edge
|
Freshman
Sun Belt Conference
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Joejo Wallace
|
DB
|
Skyline
|
Junior
|
Dominic Zvada
|
K
|
Valley Christian
|
Sophomore
|
Jack Bullard
|
DS
|
Corona Del Sol
|
Junior
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Travis Drosos
|
LS
|
Perry
|
Junior
