"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's interview subject is Hayden "Jake" Busot. The Arizona College Prep WR broke out last season with over 1,000 yards receiving, and because ALA- Gilbert North is moving to 5A, Busot will be the 4A Classification's leading returner in receptions, and the second-leading returner in 4A receiving yards behind Buckeye's Darius Haskin. Busot is also a volleyball athlete, and he talked to Arizona Varsity about his experience at Arizona College Prep, and more:

Hayden "Jake" Busot ((Elizabeth Portraits))

Your name is Hayden, but people call you Jake- what's the origin of the nickname, and what do you prefer to be called?

"My parents really liked the name Hayden, but they also liked Jake (but not Jacob). My middle name is a family name, so I got Hayden as my official name, and Jake is my nickname. When my parents were dating, the first movie they saw together was She's Having a Baby, and the main guy's name is Jake. They were John Hughes fans, and Jake was also the main character's name in 16 Candles. So even though Hayden and Jake are completely different, I went by both for a while. But when I went to the YMCA summer camps, my best friend back then was also named Hayden, so wanting to avoid the whole Hayden B. thing, I went by Jake, and it stuck throughout elementary school to today."

Arizona College Prep is right in the heart of the best football city in Arizona, and is slowly making a name for itself as both a formidable athletic presence, and an academic powerhouse. What are some things that you like about being at ACP?

"The major things I love about being at ACP are the academics, and the culture Coach Blue (Myron Blueford) have been building for years now. The academics of a College Prep school is definitely going to set me up for success in the future and allow me to get somewhat of a head start on college coursework, but the culture of family and brotherhood that Coach Blue has instilled at ACP is special. He wants the best for all of his players, and he is able to integrate all these guys from different classes and different positions to allow everyone to get know each other. During summer camp we have class competitions where we compete in activities that get us to get to know each other, especially the freshman class who are new to everyone. Also during camp, there are times where you have to be with someone of a different class during meals or during free time, and even during meetings he’ll ask some of the players questions about who they met and facts or hobbies about them. It’s definitely something that even my freshman year made me comfortable with the team, even with some of the seniors who in my mind at the time were big and intimidating but in reality we’re really nice and friendly. It was that culture of brotherhood that many of the seniors would pop into our groups of freshman just talking and be able to continue the conversation with us and even joke around. Like I said, it’s special. "



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmchIPCfkpwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL09zRDZSVXRTNnQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Pc0Q2UlV0UzZ0PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvYWNoIE15cm9uIEJsdWVmb3JkLCBNLkVkLiAoQENv YWNoQmx1ZWZvcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hCbHVlZm9yZC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTc1NDk4MTg4MzY0NTk1Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I know you are going to be attending some college football camps at some prestigious academic institutions. What are some of your academic interests? Who are some of your favorite teachers, and why?

"Academics are definitely a priority for me as it will set me up for success during and after college. Especially with some of the prestigious universities, they talk about and approach the college experience as “40-year degrees”, which allow someone who graduates to be set for the next 40 years. Over the years though, I have had 3 interests in studies, Engineering, Marketing, and Business. Engineering was always a consideration because I’ve been good in my math classes since 6th grade and excelled in math sections of PSAT and other tests. And Marketing and Business have grown on me especially in high school because of some of the teachers I’ve had. Coach Blue and Ms. Etherington are two influential teachers who have always had students interest in their plans for classes and have pushed us to look for things we want to do in college. Another teacher is my AP History teacher Ms. Bunch who, teaching one of the hardest classes at ACP has managed to help a majority of her students pass the AP exam, and even excel in her class. Being a math minded person, history has been a struggle, but I have been able to come to her and ask questions and set up tutoring with her after school and have seen positive results in my grades."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2plZmZ0aG9tYXM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqZWZmdGhvbWFzNDwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUFNMb2dnZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQU0xvZ2dl cnM8L2E+IEnigJltIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciB0byBj b250aW51ZSBteSBhY2FkZW1pYyBhbmQgYXRobGV0aWMgY2FyZWVyISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDUEZvb3RiYWxsMTc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFDUEZvb3RiYWxsMTc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCbHVlZm9yZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbHVlZm9yZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LUFRaMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS1BUWjM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHYXVtZT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHYXVtZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2R5VENhbWVyb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvZHlUQ2FtZXJvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK VVNUQ0hJTExZPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Jh bHBoYW1zZGVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYWxwaGFtc2Rlbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXhwcmVwc0F6P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXhwcmVwc0F6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ByZXBSZWR6b25lQVo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFByZXBSZWR6b25lQVo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vS3lsZU1vcmdhbl9YT1M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEt5bGVNb3JnYW5fWE9TPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dzhYUTMzdklPSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3c4WFEzM3ZJT0k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSGF5ZGVuIOKAnEpha2XigJ0gQnVzb3QgKEBCdXNvdEpha2Up IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnVzb3RKYWtlL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjM2NDU0NzEzMzY4NjUzODI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h cmNoIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

You absolutely went off in the first half of the 2022 season. What was your mindset going into your junior year- did you know you'd be featured that heavily on offense, and was becoming a 1,000 yard receiver something that had been a goal of yours?

"Thanks. Honestly, I didn't have a lot of high expectations for my self. I was excited for last season, and I wanted to do well, but we had a new quarterback, a couple of senior WRs were out there, and we moved up to 4A, so I didn't really know what was going to happen. Our offense was designed to spread the ball around, but my QB Jaxon Castro and I had good chemistry from the beginning and I felt comfortable going into most matchups because of that. It also helped that when teams started to focus on me, someone else would step up though. Guys like Connar LeFevre and Lincoln Chapman produced last year to give us that balance. I'm looking forward to how our attack shapes up this season."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BQ1AgZ2V0cyBvbiB0aGUgYm9hcmQgYWZ0ZXIgSmF5ZGVuIERpYXog ZmluZHMgSmFrZSBCdXNvdCBmcm9tIDcgeWFyZHMgb3V0IGZvciB0aGUgdG91 Y2hkb3duIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9W WExpdmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWWExp dmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpIU0ZCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBWkhTRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9xQkJmS0RUM3EyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcUJCZktEVDNx MjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIEFsdmlyYSAoQFphY2hBbHZpcmEpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEFsdmlyYS9zdGF0dXMv MTQzMTQ3Njc0MTI5NDQwNzY4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1 c3QgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What are some of your personal and team goals for the 2023 season? You're not a secret anymore, so what are some of the things you've done to improve knowing that you'll be a focus of opposing defenses?

"Some of my personal goals this year are to prove that last year and the year before haven’t been flukes and that I can produce at a consistent and high level. Even being a 4A team, I want to show that even a smaller school in the area can produce talent. As for the team goals, I just want to have a good time with my teammates and make a run in the playoffs this year. Over Spring, I’ve been playing volleyball and we’re hoping to make a deep run for state, and I’ve been working out on my own to stay football conditioned. Knowing that I’ll be a focus for defenses is exciting for me, because like even in volleyball, I’m a decoy sometimes and my job is to open opportunities for others to succeed, so if I’m able to do that in football and get my teammates open, I’m fine with that."

Jake Busot Highlights

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram