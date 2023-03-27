Five Questions: Arizona College Prep's Hayden "Jake" Busot
Today's interview subject is Hayden "Jake" Busot. The Arizona College Prep WR broke out last season with over 1,000 yards receiving, and because ALA- Gilbert North is moving to 5A, Busot will be the 4A Classification's leading returner in receptions, and the second-leading returner in 4A receiving yards behind Buckeye's Darius Haskin. Busot is also a volleyball athlete, and he talked to Arizona Varsity about his experience at Arizona College Prep, and more:
Your name is Hayden, but people call you Jake- what's the origin of the nickname, and what do you prefer to be called?
"My parents really liked the name Hayden, but they also liked Jake (but not Jacob). My middle name is a family name, so I got Hayden as my official name, and Jake is my nickname. When my parents were dating, the first movie they saw together was She's Having a Baby, and the main guy's name is Jake. They were John Hughes fans, and Jake was also the main character's name in 16 Candles.
So even though Hayden and Jake are completely different, I went by both for a while. But when I went to the YMCA summer camps, my best friend back then was also named Hayden, so wanting to avoid the whole Hayden B. thing, I went by Jake, and it stuck throughout elementary school to today."
Arizona College Prep is right in the heart of the best football city in Arizona, and is slowly making a name for itself as both a formidable athletic presence, and an academic powerhouse. What are some things that you like about being at ACP?
"The major things I love about being at ACP are the academics, and the culture Coach Blue (Myron Blueford) have been building for years now. The academics of a College Prep school is definitely going to set me up for success in the future and allow me to get somewhat of a head start on college coursework, but the culture of family and brotherhood that Coach Blue has instilled at ACP is special.
He wants the best for all of his players, and he is able to integrate all these guys from different classes and different positions to allow everyone to get know each other. During summer camp we have class competitions where we compete in activities that get us to get to know each other, especially the freshman class who are new to everyone. Also during camp, there are times where you have to be with someone of a different class during meals or during free time, and even during meetings he’ll ask some of the players questions about who they met and facts or hobbies about them. It’s definitely something that even my freshman year made me comfortable with the team, even with some of the seniors who in my mind at the time were big and intimidating but in reality we’re really nice and friendly. It was that culture of brotherhood that many of the seniors would pop into our groups of freshman just talking and be able to continue the conversation with us and even joke around. Like I said, it’s special. "
I know you are going to be attending some college football camps at some prestigious academic institutions. What are some of your academic interests? Who are some of your favorite teachers, and why?
"Academics are definitely a priority for me as it will set me up for success during and after college. Especially with some of the prestigious universities, they talk about and approach the college experience as “40-year degrees”, which allow someone who graduates to be set for the next 40 years. Over the years though, I have had 3 interests in studies, Engineering, Marketing, and Business. Engineering was always a consideration because I’ve been good in my math classes since 6th grade and excelled in math sections of PSAT and other tests. And Marketing and Business have grown on me especially in high school because of some of the teachers I’ve had. Coach Blue and Ms. Etherington are two influential teachers who have always had students interest in their plans for classes and have pushed us to look for things we want to do in college. Another teacher is my AP History teacher Ms. Bunch who, teaching one of the hardest classes at ACP has managed to help a majority of her students pass the AP exam, and even excel in her class. Being a math minded person, history has been a struggle, but I have been able to come to her and ask questions and set up tutoring with her after school and have seen positive results in my grades."
You absolutely went off in the first half of the 2022 season. What was your mindset going into your junior year- did you know you'd be featured that heavily on offense, and was becoming a 1,000 yard receiver something that had been a goal of yours?
"Thanks. Honestly, I didn't have a lot of high expectations for my self. I was excited for last season, and I wanted to do well, but we had a new quarterback, a couple of senior WRs were out there, and we moved up to 4A, so I didn't really know what was going to happen. Our offense was designed to spread the ball around, but my QB Jaxon Castro and I had good chemistry from the beginning and I felt comfortable going into most matchups because of that. It also helped that when teams started to focus on me, someone else would step up though. Guys like Connar LeFevre and Lincoln Chapman produced last year to give us that balance. I'm looking forward to how our attack shapes up this season."
What are some of your personal and team goals for the 2023 season? You're not a secret anymore, so what are some of the things you've done to improve knowing that you'll be a focus of opposing defenses?
"Some of my personal goals this year are to prove that last year and the year before haven’t been flukes and that I can produce at a consistent and high level. Even being a 4A team, I want to show that even a smaller school in the area can produce talent. As for the team goals, I just want to have a good time with my teammates and make a run in the playoffs this year. Over Spring, I’ve been playing volleyball and we’re hoping to make a deep run for state, and I’ve been working out on my own to stay football conditioned. Knowing that I’ll be a focus for defenses is exciting for me, because like even in volleyball, I’m a decoy sometimes and my job is to open opportunities for others to succeed, so if I’m able to do that in football and get my teammates open, I’m fine with that."
Jake Busot Highlights
