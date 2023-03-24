"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's subject: Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald. When I started covering high school sports in Arizona back in 2012, I was focused on just the schools in the Chandler area, and got to witness McDonald assist Hamilton at the end of their seven-title dynasty. Chilly vouched for McDonald as the hire at Maricopa, and believed strongly that Basha made the best available hire when they lured McDonald from Maricopa back to south Chandler. It turns out he was right. A big part of what we do at Arizona Varsity is make our content for the players themselves, and that's kept me personally from cozying up to coaches or attempting to use them for access for quotes, scoops or content. But there are a select few that I keep up with for the sole reason that they understand and back the mission we're trying to accomplish here- Chris McDonald is one of those. I've always appreciated his perspective on things, and it was a privilege to have him as part of the five questions series.

Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald hoists the 2022 Open Division Trophy (JJ Digos)

I thought you'd do well at Basha. Chilly thought you'd do well at Basha. I need you to be honest- did you think it was even possible to scale Premier Division Mountain and take over the state in just four years? And what type of buy-in did it take from the top down to make this happen?

"I appreciated both of you guys having the confidence in me to turn around this program. I know you guys spoke on it numerous times when I first got the job, so much appreciated. As a competitor and coach I did feel that I would be able to turn it around. I had no choice really, as that is what was expected of me by the school administration when I was hired... so it was in a sense a leap of faith. I had a 1-5 year plan broken out into 3 tiers, and each tier had objectives on what needed to be accomplished in order to move to the next. Basically, a 1st/2nd year tier, 3rd/4th year tier, and a what the program should look like at the conclusion of the 5th year. I have since met with my principal (Mr. Reischl) and Athletic Director (Eric Magana) on a 4th tier, which is basically 'how do we continue the success we had?' There were definitely some low spots/times we endured in my five years here, where I had to evaluate not just the program, but myself as well. It wasn't always a smooth ride to get to the point we are at, but I'm glad I stuck with it and had some great people that I work with who kept me focused and upbeat. I think "patience" and "trust" are the main two factors that have allowed us to reach these heights- both internal and external. We have great support here at Basha, and have a motto in our principal's office when it comes to making excuses or looking at disadvantages in a certain way: "Victors Not Victims." Yes we understand we aren't the largest 6A school, but that doesn't mean we can't be the most efficient athletic program in the state, with expectations to be the best. "

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcmVzdCBvZiBBWiBnb24gc2VlIGhvdyBzcGVjaWFsIENvYWNo IE1jRG9uYWxkIGlzLi4uIGdpdmUgaGltIGEgY2hhbmNlLi4uLiA1IHllYXJz IGZyb20gbm93IHdoZW4gaXTigJlzIGhpcyBmZWVkZXIgcmVsYXRpb25zaGlw cyBoZeKAmXMgZ29ubmEgaGF2ZSB0aGlzIHRlYW0gZmlnaHRpbmcuLi4gYmV0 d2VlbiBub3cgYW5kIHRoZW4gaGVzIGdvbm5hIGJyaW5nIHJlc3BlY3QgdG8g QmFzaGEuLi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0IENoaWxseSAoQEpVU1RDSElMTFkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWS9zdGF0 dXMvMTAzMjUxMzE2MDMyOTE1ODY1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B dWd1c3QgMjMsIDIwMTg8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

You were part of the Hamilton dynasty- possibly the most dominant big school run the state will ever see. What are some of your fondest memories from that era, and which players/coaches made the biggest impact on you?

"Looking back I am just extremely grateful for the opportunity, and very lucky to be honest. We obviously had a lot of success on the field, but we also had a lot of fun working hard to push kids, push ourselves as coaches, and working together for a common goal. Every kid and coach knew their role, as well as how their role impacted everyone else. I learned a ton from Coach Belles- specifically a lot about organization, efficiency and management of people within a program. Coach Belles was always the first to compliment others, and last to take recognition. He was a great person to work for. I had some great mentors as well like: Deke Schutes, Lane Reynolds, Mike Johnston, Dick Banizewski, Roger Pearson, Kelly Stout, Mark Tucker, Anthony Parker, Pat Quinn, Tim Rutt and Manny Palomeraz that took the time to help a young coach like me find my path. I also absolutely can't forget to mention Steve Zeiders for all he did for me. I also learned the importance of school and district support towards an athletic program's success. The administration and former principal Dr. DePrez gave me my first teaching job, so I am forever grateful to them. The district AD at the time, Marcus Williams was also a positive influence on me and helped me throughout my career. It was just a great experience all around, and I'm super fortunate to meet and work with great people. Most people don't know this but I also was the Head Frosh Baseball Coach for three years under Mike Woods at Hamilton, and he was very impactful on my growth as well."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQ1lNSSAtIE1pY+KAmWQgVXA6IEJhc2hhIEhlYWQgQ29hY2ggQ2hy aXMgTWNEb25hbGQgLSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOWFvSlViMm9P ZyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlhb0pVYjJvT2c8L2E+IHZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0czM2MEFaP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBzcG9ydHMzNjBhejwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9iYXNoYWdyaWRpcm9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBi YXNoYWdyaWRpcm9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Jhc2hhQXRobGV0aWNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYXNoYUF0 aGxldGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVVNE QXRobGV0aWNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVVNEQXRobGV0aWNz PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYWQgQ2VzbWF0IChAYnJhZGNlc21hdCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFkY2VzbWF0L3N0YXR1cy8x NjAxNjY0NjE0NjY3NzMwOTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I lived in Maricopa- you coached in Maricopa. It's as unique a situation as the state has, and because it's only a 20-year old community, it almost functions like a military base. What were some of the unique challenges of being out there, and what did you enjoy most about it?

"Looking back I think some of the challenges were that the community grew so fast that infrastructure was always a step behind. That's not just within the school district, but the town itself. That's not for a lack of hard work or great leadership, it was just a brief time of tremendous growth and you had a "small town" that had to grow up fast to keep everything afloat. However, it was a tremendous opportunity and experience. Cory Nenaber was the AD at Maricopa at the time, and he gave me my first shot to be a head coach- which is always the toughest because that person has to really believe in you and what you can accomplish instead of what you've already accomplished. I worked for Mark Cisterna and Brian Winter, who were both really supportive in our program's success. They saw our vision and helped with pitfalls along the way. I was very fortunate to have great support from Tom Dugan, Rusty Akers, and Darris Pedro- who all helped build the program as well. They were always willing to help, and volunteered so much of their time for the benefit of kids. I miss coaching a lot of those kids. I really enjoyed the relationships made and I still continue communication with a lot of them. We had some tremendous competitors in my four years there. Great kids who bought in and played with a chip on their shoulder. Very tough-minded and old school in a sense, but also respected where they came from and what they represent."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYXNoYSBjb2FjaCBDaHJpcyBNY0RvbmFsZCB0YWxrcyB3aXRoIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2R5VENhbWVyb248L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FsZWNzaW1wc29uNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWxlY3NpbXBzb241PC9hPiBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSkNGbGlnaHRDbHViP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSkNGbGlnaHRDbHViPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT01QQVdXYlN1OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL09NUEFXV2JTdTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYVZhcnNpdHku Y29tIPCflKVQUkVQU/CflKUgKEBBWkhTRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpIU0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAzODI4MDEzMjQ3MDc0MzA1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

One of my favorite things about having conversations with you is that you deflect all praise and attention to your players and assistants, and go beyond deflection for the sake of humility to offer specific reasons why those players and coaches deserve the attention. Here's your chance to do it again- what specifically made last year's coaching staff so special?

"Servant Leadership!!! That's what we're about here at Basha. We want the kids to have as much success as possible in their journey, and we take it personally if we let kids down. It's very inspiring to see young men work so hard together as a team, and put aside individual accomplishments for the betterment of the team. As a staff, it makes us push ourselves to new heights as well. I think our staff chemistry and cohesiveness was vital as well. We don't have a ton of turnover here at Basha, so we all have been working together for quite some time and know what's expected. Again, we have a great staff where "the goal is more important than the role!"'

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiAyMDE4LCBDaHJpcyBNY0RvbmFsZCB0b29rIG92ZXIgYSBCYXNo YSBwcm9ncmFtIHRoYXQgd2VudCA1LTE1IHdpdGggMiBkaWZmZXJlbnQgaGVh ZCBjb2FjaGVzIGluIDIwMTYtMTcuICBJbiBqdXN0IGZpdmUgc2Vhc29ucywg aGUgaGFzIHRoZSBCZWFycyBwbGF5aW5nIGZvciB0aGUgdWx0aW1hdGUgR29s ZCBCYWxsIGluIHRoZSBzdGF0ZS4gIEEgbG9vayBhdCBCYXNoYSYjMzk7cyAy bmQgdmljdG9yeSBvdmVyIENoYW5kbGVyIHRoaXMgeWVhci4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Bsem8ySjYwdjIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wbHpvMko2 MHYyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyaWRpcm9uIEFyaXpvbmEgKEBncmlkaXJv bmFyaXpvbmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGly b25hcml6b25hL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5MzMwMDE3OTA1MTE5MjMzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Demond Williams is very good. To the untrained eye, he can't get much better at this level... but you know him- what areas are you looking forward to seeing him progress in during his senior season?

"I want to see Demond continue the same mindset that has gotten him to this point. Continue to be an example to others of the sacrifices it takes to be the best. He's not one to talk about it but one to show others and lead by example. He's a tireless worker and is always looking to improve his craft. He's a 4.0 student in the classroom and also a two-sport star in the spring running track which is something he started in highschool. He worked his tail off to become who he is. He has pushed me to become a better head coach because you don't want to be the reason he fails. This will be my 4th year coaching this kid and I've seen him grow into an exceptional person. He has been a blessing and will leave a legacy unmatched here at Basha. He is deserving of all accolades that come his way. He is truly a great kid and student-athlete. He is a young man everyone should root for now and in the future. We constantly talk about always "making fans" wherever you are and who you come into contact with. Never give someone a reason to take a jab at you because people are always looking for ways to bring others down. Especially people who have garnered a lot of attention and success. Never forget his journey and what helped him to this point and continue to push towards greatness I think is what I want to see him continue to do."

Demond Williams Highlights

