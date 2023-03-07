"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's subject: Corona del Sol high school football head coach Jake Barro, who enters his second year leading the Aztecs after previously winning a state championship at Casa Grande Union High. Jake Barro wants the young athletes of Arizona to thrive, whether they're in his program or not, and that's why he's also had my respect. Barro is one of the easier coaches to root for in the state of Arizona- and in my experience has been as much a fan of the game as he has been an impact on it as a professional molder of young men.

Jake Barro with CGUHS QB Angel Flores

What was your path to coaching- and can you remember a specific point where it went from something you enjoyed doing to something you were comfortable being defined by? If so, what was that moment?

"I grew up surrounded by coaches. My dad coached, my grandfather coached, uncles, cousins, everyone was involved in high school sports and had a passion for guiding young athletes. It quickly became something I knew I wanted to do and had a passion for. As a kid when I wasn’t playing sports I was trying to coach. When I was 12 years old I was the “bench coach” for my younger brothers coach pitch baseball team. It’s truly who I am and how I feel I am called to help others. When I’m old and in a nursing home I’ll probably try to coach the bingo team."

It wasn't until your fifth year that Casa Grande got its first playoff win in 34 years. In the subsequent years, you became the first coach to take Casa Grande to a semifinal, and the first to win a state championship. How did your time in that community help shape you as a coach, and also help shape your attitude toward continuity and perseverance?

"My time in Casa Grande is something I’ll always cherish. My years there really shaped me as a coach, mostly because I had to learn how to build or rebuild a program from the ground up. I think continuity truly is the most important thing when it comes to building a program. Before I got to Casa Grande the previous five coaches stayed three years or less, which isn't even long enough to see an entire freshmen class graduate. It’s impossible to build anything that way."



"You used a key word In your question, perseverance. Perseverance is an important part of being successful in this profession. So many coaches want instant success and when they don’t get it they get frustrated and move on. I truly believe the key to success is making a commitment to your community and building a program, and persevering through the growing pains is an integral part of the process. In Casa Grande It took us time, but once we established the culture we wanted we quickly became one of the top teams in 4A year in and year out."

Corona del Sol has been one of the more up-and-down programs of the last decade-plus. You're the eighth head coach since 2009, and the team has had as many two-or-less win seasons (4) as they have had seven-or-more win seasons since 2008. What are some of the unique challenges of building consistency in South Tempe?

"Obviously South Tempe and Casa Grande are two very different places. But I feel the blueprint to success is very similar. As a head coach, You have to truly become part of the community and find out what it’s needs are. Every school community is unique and present different challenges. But every school also has the potential for success. I think the key to building Corona del Sol is establishing a culture of growth and making this a place young athletes want to come and play football. Kids need to know that if you come to Corona del Sol our staff will do everything in our power to help each athlete grow to their full potential and reach their goals. When that becomes your culture, winning is just a byproduct."

Who are some of the players you've coached that personify exactly what you look for from a player in terms of attitude and outlook, and what's your favorite example of a player pushing through adversity to achieve at a higher level?

"Man, this is easily the toughest question! There are so many great young men that exhibit those habits. BUT the first one to come to mind is certainly Angel Flores from Casa Grande. He was thrown into the fire as a freshmen starting varsity quarterback. He embraced every challenge and quickly grew to becoming one of the most dynamic and accomplished players AZ high school football has seen. He is an amazing teammate and young man off the field as well. He was raised by an incredible single mom (take that Deion) who selflessly made whatever sacrifice necessary to make sure he had every opportunity. He’s now play D1 football up at NAU and I’m excited for his future."

"Hands down, the greatest example of a player pushing through adversity is Keona Peat from Corona del Sol this past year. It’s a pretty well known story now, but Keona missed his junior season because of complications during a routine surgery to repair a basketball injury. He coded twice during the procedure and afterwards spent time on a feeding tube while he recovered his strength. With his relentless effort in PT and rehab, he was able to re gain all of his strength back and not only play, but have an incredible senior season. He currently has opportunities to play at Arizona State, Colorado, and Baylor, just to name a few. His future is very bright."

What do you think the biggest challenge is right now for high school football in Arizona-either on a personal level to keep kids invested, and/or at an organizational level to keep the game competitive?

"From a competition standpoint High school football in Arizona has never been better. Each year we produce some of the nation's top prospects and have teams consistently ranked in the USA top 25. when it comes to competitive equity we are getting better."

"While the gap between the “haves” and the “have nots” of AZHSFB is still pretty wide, we have definitely improved that with the addition of the open division and conference realignment system. On a personal level, if we want to keep kids invested and build the continuity I mentioned earlier then I think we have to truly take a step back and look at the AZ HS football landscape for what it has become. Football is and will always be the greatest tool for teaching life lessons on a high school campus. There is nothing like it. But the game has changed. The world of NIL, transfer portal and social media influence is here to stay whether we like it or not. In response, we as coaches have to adapt to this changing world- not fight it. Kids are the same as they have always been. They crave growth and fellowship. They want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. That will never change. We as coaches, need to find out how to continue to emphasize those values in this ever-changing world. I think the answer is the same as it always has been. Don’t be a transactional coach- be a transformational coach. Don’t look at players as a commodity- look at them as an investment. Spend as much time building a personal relationship with them as you do building a game plan for next weeks game."

