"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's interview subject is Shelby Shaffer- a basketball and track athlete at McClintock High. Shaffer is a multi-year varsity basketball player for the Chargers who averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds this season, and made headlines with her late game put-backs. She's finishing her senior year on McClintock's track team, where she participates in multiple events.



You play multiple sports for McClintock- how did you get into playing sports, and what is your favorite part of each one you have been involved in?

"Growing up I was always involved in multiple sports, I loved trying new things. My favorite part about basketball is the level of competitiveness that comes with it! I love team sports because everyone has their own individual role. As for track and field you are monitoring your own progress while also helping your team, I love the environment that surrounds me."

People dream about hitting a game winning shot in the playoffs, and you did exactly that on a put-back to beat Canyon View. What was that experience like celebrating with your teammates?

"The experience was amazing. It felt like everything we had worked for in the pre-season really showed off. My teammates were so happy and as we would describe it “hype” because we had a lot of pressure being the lower seed in the open division. If I could re-live any moment in basketball it would be that game. My teammates showed up locked in and went to work."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWl0ZSB0aGUgc3RhcnQgYW5kIGZpcnN0IHJvdW5kIGVuZGluZyB0 byB0aGUgT3BlbiBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H YmJNaHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdiYk1oczwvYT4uIFNoZWxi eSBTaGFmZmVy4oCZcyBoZXJvaWNzIGluIHRoZSBmaW5hbCBzZWNvbmRzIGFs bG93cyBNY0NsaW50b2NrIHRvIGRlZmVhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL21zaHVkc29uYXo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1z aHVkc29uYXo8L2E+IDYwLTU5IG9uIHRoZSByb2FkLiBGaW5hbCAyMSBzZWNv bmRzIG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIGFuZCBNY0NsaW50b2Nr4oCZcyBjZWxlYnJhdGlv biB3aXRoIHBsYXllcnMsIGNoZWVybGVhZGVycyBhbmQgYSBiYWJ5OiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkltcGZIaFRTQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0ZJbXBmSGhUU0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9zZSBFLiBHYXJjaWEgKEBB WlByZXBzMzY1Sm9zZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B WlByZXBzMzY1Sm9zZS9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMzE3NjYzNDI5NDc1NTMyOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSEVMQlkgU0hBRkZFUiBXSVRIIFRIRSBCVVpaRVIgQkVBVEVSISBO by4gMjEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NSFNDaGFyZ2Vy UHJpZGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1IU0NoYXJnZXJQcmlkZTwv YT4gdGFrZXMgZG93biBuby4gMTIgQ2FueW9uIFZpZXcgNjAtNTkgaW4gdGhl IGZpcnN0IHJvdW5kIG9mIHRoZSAyMDIzIEFaIEdpcmxzIE9wZW4gRGl2aXNp b24gUGxheW9mZnMhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3QyTko0TjNI dGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90Mk5KNE4zSHRsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJyaXR0YW55IEJvd3llciAoQExpdHRXaXRoQnJpdHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGl0dFdpdGhCcml0dC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMzE2 NjgwMDYxNDgxMzY5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA4 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Having an older brother that plays college football has to be a unique experience, and he's always showing support for you on social media. And from what I know of your dad, not very many people are as plugged in as supporters of youth athletics all over the valley. How has the support of your family helped shape you as an athlete?

"William has always been a huge inspiration to me growing up. I always looked up to him. To see him compete at the division 1 level is incredible. He works really hard. I wish nothing but the best for him in the future. But I can’t forget about my little brother Langston, he is like my mini coach. He always tells me what I can improve on as a sister, and on the court. Being the middle child gives me the support from my older brother but also gives me the opportunity to be a mentor to my younger brother. Of course my parents always have my back in whatever direction I choose. I am forever great full for my family."

What are some of your favorite hobbies outside of sports?

"One of my favorite hobbies outside of sports would be music. I love to sing and make beats. I also play a little bit of keyboard with my little brother. I think music really brings people together and says a lot about one’s personality."

Who are some of your favorite athletes to compete alongside or against in Arizona? What do you like about playing with/against them?

"My favorite athletes to compete with would of course be my McClintock teammates. That was my absolute favorite group to hoop with. A person I enjoyed playing against was Junior Aniyah Riddell from Mountain Pointe High School. I played basketball with her in at Kyrene Middle School. It was really cool to see her growth, and playing against her made me better. She is very dominant on the court and a great leader. I definitely think she deserves more recognition considering the fact that she has great IQ and she can easily score on all levels."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cyBBbml5YWggb24gbWFraW5nIDVBIFJlZ2lvbiBQbGF5 ZXIgb2YgdGhlIHllYXLwn5Kq8J+PvvCfkqrwn4++8J+SqvCfj77wn5Kq8J+P viA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc29GaTVYN2o1NyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3NvRmk1WDdqNTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQVcgKEBhbGlzaGF3 YXJyZW43NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbGlzaGF3 YXJyZW43Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTYyNjc0OTEzMDA1OTE3Mzg4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram