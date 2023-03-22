Five Questions: McClintock's Shelby Shaffer
Today's interview subject is Shelby Shaffer- a basketball and track athlete at McClintock High. Shaffer is a multi-year varsity basketball player for the Chargers who averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds this season, and made headlines with her late game put-backs. She's finishing her senior year on McClintock's track team, where she participates in multiple events.
You play multiple sports for McClintock- how did you get into playing sports, and what is your favorite part of each one you have been involved in?
"Growing up I was always involved in multiple sports, I loved trying new things. My favorite part about basketball is the level of competitiveness that comes with it! I love team sports because everyone has their own individual role. As for track and field you are monitoring your own progress while also helping your team, I love the environment that surrounds me."
People dream about hitting a game winning shot in the playoffs, and you did exactly that on a put-back to beat Canyon View. What was that experience like celebrating with your teammates?
"The experience was amazing. It felt like everything we had worked for in the pre-season really showed off. My teammates were so happy and as we would describe it “hype” because we had a lot of pressure being the lower seed in the open division. If I could re-live any moment in basketball it would be that game. My teammates showed up locked in and went to work."
Having an older brother that plays college football has to be a unique experience, and he's always showing support for you on social media. And from what I know of your dad, not very many people are as plugged in as supporters of youth athletics all over the valley. How has the support of your family helped shape you as an athlete?
"William has always been a huge inspiration to me growing up. I always looked up to him. To see him compete at the division 1 level is incredible. He works really hard. I wish nothing but the best for him in the future. But I can’t forget about my little brother Langston, he is like my mini coach. He always tells me what I can improve on as a sister, and on the court. Being the middle child gives me the support from my older brother but also gives me the opportunity to be a mentor to my younger brother. Of course my parents always have my back in whatever direction I choose. I am forever great full for my family."
What are some of your favorite hobbies outside of sports?
"One of my favorite hobbies outside of sports would be music. I love to sing and make beats. I also play a little bit of keyboard with my little brother. I think music really brings people together and says a lot about one’s personality."
Who are some of your favorite athletes to compete alongside or against in Arizona? What do you like about playing with/against them?
"My favorite athletes to compete with would of course be my McClintock teammates. That was my absolute favorite group to hoop with. A person I enjoyed playing against was Junior Aniyah Riddell from Mountain Pointe High School. I played basketball with her in at Kyrene Middle School. It was really cool to see her growth, and playing against her made me better. She is very dominant on the court and a great leader. I definitely think she deserves more recognition considering the fact that she has great IQ and she can easily score on all levels."
