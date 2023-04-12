Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.
"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona.
Today's interview subject is Notre Dame Prep QB Noah Trigueros. Noah led the Saints to an 11-2 season, an undefeated record in the 5A Northeast Valley, a trip to the 5A Semifinals, and over 500 points scored on the season. He threw for 2,718 yards and 28 Touchdowns, both of which are records for an NDP junior starter- surpassing Sean Renfree's 2006 totals.
What's your quarterback origin story? When did you realize this was something you wanted to put all your focus into, and who has helped you along the way?
"When I started flag football in Kindergarten, I played all positions including Quarterback. As I transitioned into tackle football in 4th grade, Coach Gonzales asked if anyone had played quarterback before on the team. Immediately, I raised my hand. After that season in 4th grade, my parents sat me down and asked me if playing this position was something I wanted to pursue. After I said yes, I started training with Coach Mike Giovando and my parents have been amazing supporters along the way. I wouldn’t be here without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as well."
Notre Dame Prep has one of the best fields in the state, a fantastic history of being competitive, and an accomplished head coach in George Prelock- what's some of your favorite parts of attending NDP and suiting up for the Saints?
"One of my favorite parts of attending Notre Dame Prep is that we are almost always the smaller school/team, but we have the most heart and some of the best coaches in the state. I am very fortunate to attend Notre Dame Prep and football is just a bonus at this school."
This year you had a sophomore receiver, Cooper Perry, absolutely go off. How were the two of you able to develop that chemistry on the field, and who are some other teammates you expect to make a big impact in 2023?
"Cooper and I were able to develop chemistry on the field by always putting in extra work outside of our practice schedule. Some teammates I expect to make a huge impact this upcoming season would be Matt Ramos, Jameson Bush, Kolten Jones, Beckett Green, JJ Francis, Cody Wells, and Dawson Dorward. I also am excited to be playing alongside my little brother Matthew Trigueros during my Senior year. Lastly, I cannot forget to mention my O-Line."
Who are some of your favorite athletes to compete against in Arizona? What do you like about against them?
"In general, I love playing against Horizon. I grew up and started playing football with a lot of them. Players such as Cole Linyard, Matthew Klopfenstein, Carson Kolb, and Tanner Noot just to name a few. I love the way they all compete, and it brings a special energy to those types of games."