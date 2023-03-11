Reflecting on the end of the official basketball season in Flagstaff, there was much to enjoy. Of the city's four high schools with athletic programs, five combined teams made the postseason. Three won at least one game, and the Flagstaff Eagles girls highlighted the city's competition with the team's first state title in 31 years. Flagstaff didn't play a close game until they battled Pueblo in the 4A Conference final, eventually hoisting coach Tyrone Johnson's first trophy in his long tenure. Even the Northland Prep Academy boys, who narrowly missed the 2A Conference play-in by a few spots, put together their first winning record (9-7) since the 2018-19 season.

Then there's NAU. The Lumberjacks women put together a win streak at the end of the regular season to sneak into the No. 1 seed after returning two of their five starters from last year. They reached the Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Championships title game earlier this week before running into a Sacramento State Hornets team that simply played better in a one-game sample. NAU played in back-to-back conference championship games, and will likely compete for more in the coming years. The men also put together one of their best runs in recent history. After losing 10 Big Sky Conference games by five points or less, and a few buzzer-beating plays that left them on the wrong side of the SportsCenter Top 10, the Lumberjacks got a bit of revenge. "Nobody wants to play us right now," Lumberjacks guard Liam Lloyd said following the finale of the regular season. Whether that confidence was warranted or not, the Lumberjacks at least showed outwardly that they were excited to see what they could do in the tournament. The No. 9 Lumberjacks in the 10-team tournament men went on to dispatch Idaho before pulling off upsets over No. 1 Eastern Washington and No. 4 Montana. Notably, freshman guard Oakland Fort hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from a distance that Big Sky alumnus Damain Lillard would have been proud of to upset the Eagles and reach the semifinals. The Lumberjacks ultimately fell to an overpowering Montana State Bobcats group that has now won back-to-back titles. But NAU showed some real guts and could be solid moving forward.

Northern Arizona's Montana Oltrogge (25) looks to pass during a Lumberjacks women's basketball game at the Walkup Skydome. (NAU Athletics, courtesy)