One of the good things about this stay-home mandate is the fact that I have been able to get back into the kitchen.

I love to cook, and for years now, have even have had the thought of opening a food truck. It's a bit of a passion, and there is something so satisfying about making a meal for someone and watching them do either happy dance, or look at you with a satisfied "O-face" expression.

In recent weeks, we've cooked up homemade stromboli, corned beef and cabbage, smoked a prime rib, baby back ribs, pierogis, Mexican street corn... and we've even baked a few times.

I had recently gotten away from cooking. It's hard to find time when you're a full-time student for the first time in 25 years, on account of needing to learn how to be a schoolteacher on the fly, and also having a softball team to coach. I’ve completely enjoyed renewing some new culinary skills, as well picking up some new ones.

At the same time, I am also a little bit over it. Not the act, but the seclusion. I miss meeting my boys for some wings, or taking my lady to a nice sit-down restaurant and enjoying the atmosphere.

I mean, tell me how great does meeting your buddies at a sports bar sound? What would you give to have a burger, or wings, and talk about the NFL Draft, or debate whether yo'd rather have Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole as your ace?

More than that, how great does not having to do dishes sound?

I’m craving dine-in experience as much as I'm craving cake at 10:37 p.m. every night these days.

So once the stay-at-home mandate ends, and restaurants are allowed to open again, there are a handful of places you'll be guaranteed to find me. Here's a list of 10: