The UFC is scheduled to return to live action on Saturday, May 9th in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 will be the first live sporting event to be produced since the 2nd week of March when COVID-19 put the whole sports world on hold. And when the lights come on, there will be a distinct Arizona feel to the main card.

Safford High alum Justin Gaethje (Getty Images)

The Main Event will feature Safford native Justin Gaethje, a two-time Arizona high school Champion at Safford High. Gaethje compiled a 191-9 overall prep record, but six of those losses came his freshman year. He went 52-0 with a state title his senior season (2007), with the team also taking the state title. Little do people know, that he also threw 15 career touchdowns, and rushed for eight more, as quarterback of the Safford football team. “I don't know why or how it happened but it's pretty damn cool that three of us on the Main Card all wrestled in high school in Arizona,” said Gaethje. “This is the biggest show in the MMA world and we are here.” Gaethje has a professional MMA record of 21-2, has won three consecutive fights by knockout, and will take on Tony Ferguson this Saturday for the Interim Lightweight belt.

Joining Gaethje on the Main Card is Henry Cejudo. Cejudo grew up in Phoenix and wrestled at Maryvale High School his freshman and sophomore years, winning the state championship both seasons. He then moved to Colorado Springs where he won state championship the next two years as well before he joined the United States Olympic Training Center.

At one time Cejudo held the UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight championship belts. He has since relinquished the flyweight title, and will put he Bantamweight belt on the line May 9th against Tucson native Dominick Cruz.

Dominick Cruz is a 2003 graduate of Flowing Wells High School, where he was the captain of the wrestling squad his senior year. At one point in his MMA career, Cruz went 10 straight years without a defeat. He was inducted into the Flowing Wells Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.



The fight may be in Jacksonville on Saturday, but I can guarantee that Safford, Phoenix and Tucson will be glued to their devices to cheer on their hometown favorites. UFC 249 Main Card will start at 7pm in Arizona on ESPN+ PPV. The Early Prelims start at 3:30 on Fight Pass and the Prelims will air at 5pm on ESPN.

