Friday Film Session: 10/1/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Amier Boyd (Mountain Pointe), Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain), and Jaedon Matthews (Saguaro).

2022 Mountain Pointe ATH Amier Boyd (6-2, 180)

“Amier Boyd is a player who can play anywhere on the field. Boyd has spent most of his high school career playing quarterback. The incoming senior plans on playing mostly wide receiver and defensive back for the Pride this Fall. The 6’2 180-pound athlete has a long, athletic frame with great speed and tremendous athleticism. Boyd shined this iff-season in front of numerous Division II, Division III, and NAIA college staffs during the Desert Vista High showcase, picking off multiple passes in the Pride secondary. Boyd has continued that success throughout this season." - Cody Cameron

After four games this season, Boyd has racked up over 530 yards and 3 TDs while playing both WR and QB for the Pride. On the defensive side of the ball, Boyd has 23 total tackles, 3 pass deflections, and an interception returned for a TD. Watching the film, Boyd's pick-6 in the beginning of the tape really impresses me. Boyd flashes his athleticism and instincts by reading the QB's eyes, coming from his back-side safety position to rob the inside slot seam on the trips side to intercept the pass. That's a beautiful play from Amier, textbook in the secondary.

2024 Desert Mountain ATH Dylan Tapley (6-4, 185)

“I watched Tapley’s freshmen tape a few months ago and was very impressed with what I saw. Tapley’s 6’4 frame wasn’t the only thing that stood out on tape. His athleticism and body control jumped out, as well. Tapley did a great job of creating separation with quick feet off the snap, consistently blowing passed defensive backs on 9-routes [fly or go routes]. Really excited to watch this young man grow over the next three seasons at Desert Mountain.” - Cody Cameronn

Tapley is off to a red-hot start in his Varsity career, hauling in 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Tapley is one of the state's leaders in interceptions with four picks on the year. Looking forward to watching this young man improve every week.

2024 Saguaro RB Jaedon Matthews (6-0, 185)

“Saguaro’s 2024 class is loaded and running back Jaedon Matthews might be the best in the group. Matthews saw time on both JV and varsity last season, and after the season, the young freshman back picked up his first offer from Arizona State. A good combination of power and speed, Matthews has the ability to become the next great north-to-south runner for head coach Jason Mohns’ Saguaro offense.” - Cody Cameron

After three games, Matthews is averaging a whopping 9.1 yards per carry on the ground for the Sabercats. Matthews has racked up over 380 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns. Matthews is well on pace to eclipse 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIHRvcCBBWkhTRkIgcHJvc3BlY3RzIGluIHRoZSAy MDI0IENsYXNzIC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYWd1 YXJvZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNhZ3Vhcm9mb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gUkIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWVk b25fTWF0dGhld3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphZWRvbl9NYXR0 aGV3czwvYT4uIEFscmVhZHkgaG9sZHMgUDUgb2ZmZXJzIGZyb20gQXJpem9u YSBTdGF0ZSBhbmQgQXJpem9uYSwgTWF0dGhld3MgaGFzIGEgZ3JlYXQgbWl4 IG9mIHZpc2lvbiBhbmQgYnJlYWthd2F5IHNwZWVkLiBMb29raW5nIGZvcndh cmQgdG8gYSBiaWcgU29waG9tb3JlIHNlYXNvbiBmb3IgTWF0dGhld3MgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1vaG5zP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1vaG5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vSmVFc212eDloRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plRXNtdng5aEY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29keSBDYW1lcm9uIChAQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvZHlUQ2FtZXJvbi9zdGF0 dXMvMTQyODQ1NTY2NzQ5NzUwNDc2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B dWd1c3QgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==