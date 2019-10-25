Friday Film Session: 10/25/19
Today we'll take a look at: Isaiah Eastman, Brandon Fondong, and Hunter Barth
2020 Higley WR/RB Isaiah Eastman
Class: 2020
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
What we liked:
"At :26 Isaiah Eastman shows his versatility the natural wide receiver makes a play out of the backfield catching a pass.. at :37 he shows hit natural ability as a receiver... at 3:03 you get to see all facets of his athletic ability as he breaks a tackle, hurdles, carries, and runs through defenders. At 4:06 and 4:16 you see Eastman's ability to handle the defense when they know whats coming on plays within the 5 yard line.
At 5:41 he shows that he can move the pile if necessary.. at 8:10 he lets you know that he can do some blocking too to spring the big play. There really isn't too much that Eastman CAN'T do on offense to provide a spark, so figuring out how to best use him will be the burden that falls to the colleges that will be recruiting him."
-Chilly
2020 Millennium LB Brandon Fondong
Class: 2020
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
What we liked:
"When I watch Brandon Fondong’s film the thing that immediately jumps out on tape are his instincts. Brandon is really able to dissect where the play is happening and immediately react to find the football. A good linebacker really needs great instincts to be successful and I feel Fondong most definitely possesses that trait. He’s also a very passionate player and loves the game of football. When watching Brandon get a tackle for loss or a sack you immediately see how enthusiastic he is about the play he just made and I truly love to see that because this game should be enjoyable. Brandon definitely flies around the football and is definitely making plays on tape and it shows. I would like to see more of Fondong in coverage which would really set him a part and prove that he can not only stop the run, but also drop in coverage when needed. His production is certainly something to point out as during his senior season he has 96 total tackles in 7 games, 4 sacks, 10 tackles for loss.
My favorite play when watching the 2020 linebacker is 20 seconds into his senior film, he’s on the boundary side of the football. Brandon is able to read that its a run play stays patient, then attacks the ball carrier for a solid 4 yard tackle for loss. Watching him be patient like that then fly to the football was certainly eye popping can’t always teach instincts."
-Alec Simpson
2021 Queen Creek DB Hunter Barth
Class: 2021
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
What we liked:
"From the first time I watched Hunter Barth play as a sophomore at Casteel against defending 5A champion Centennial, it was clear he had the size, frame, and attitude to become a legitimate D1 prospect. He's versatile enough to play corner and safety, and now that schools have seen his 3-game tape from his junior year out at Queen Creek, colleges like USC, Iowa State, Duke and Washington State have all extended offers.
When I watch the tape, I see improved instincts and reaction time to go along with the fearlessness that has been on display since his sophomore year. Barth has good eye discipline, and his reaction time to the ball is bordering on elite for a junior. I think his time spent at WR will help him understand his position in the defensive backfield even more as time goes on."
-Ralph Amsden