2020 Higley WR/RB Isaiah Eastman

Class: 2020 Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 What we liked: "At :26 Isaiah Eastman shows his versatility the natural wide receiver makes a play out of the backfield catching a pass.. at :37 he shows hit natural ability as a receiver... at 3:03 you get to see all facets of his athletic ability as he breaks a tackle, hurdles, carries, and runs through defenders. At 4:06 and 4:16 you see Eastman's ability to handle the defense when they know whats coming on plays within the 5 yard line. At 5:41 he shows that he can move the pile if necessary.. at 8:10 he lets you know that he can do some blocking too to spring the big play. There really isn't too much that Eastman CAN'T do on offense to provide a spark, so figuring out how to best use him will be the burden that falls to the colleges that will be recruiting him." -Chilly

2020 Millennium LB Brandon Fondong

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 200 What we liked: "When I watch Brandon Fondong’s film the thing that immediately jumps out on tape are his instincts. Brandon is really able to dissect where the play is happening and immediately react to find the football. A good linebacker really needs great instincts to be successful and I feel Fondong most definitely possesses that trait. He’s also a very passionate player and loves the game of football. When watching Brandon get a tackle for loss or a sack you immediately see how enthusiastic he is about the play he just made and I truly love to see that because this game should be enjoyable. Brandon definitely flies around the football and is definitely making plays on tape and it shows. I would like to see more of Fondong in coverage which would really set him a part and prove that he can not only stop the run, but also drop in coverage when needed. His production is certainly something to point out as during his senior season he has 96 total tackles in 7 games, 4 sacks, 10 tackles for loss. My favorite play when watching the 2020 linebacker is 20 seconds into his senior film, he’s on the boundary side of the football. Brandon is able to read that its a run play stays patient, then attacks the ball carrier for a solid 4 yard tackle for loss. Watching him be patient like that then fly to the football was certainly eye popping can’t always teach instincts." -Alec Simpson

