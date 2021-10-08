Friday Film Session: 10/8/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: AJ Murphy (Casteel), Grady Hickey (Chaparral), My'Kiel Gardner (Liberty), Sam Brown (Marana), and Demari Washington (Centennial).

2022 Casteel RB AJ Murphy (5-10, 187)

"AJ Murphy had Casteel's best rushing game in school history against Higley, so I thought it would be good to share the film of the senior RB's incredible 384 yard, 5 TD effort. The first play on his film where he bounces outside at the right time to create a long TD run is impressive, but his runs between the tackles are my favorite. At 2:57, when he squeezes through a tight space, you'd figure he wouldn't have enough momentum to have power at the end of his run, but he gains 15 yards after being initially stopped and wrapped up. And it you think that's a fluke, the run at 3:17 is even more impressive, breaking at least four tackles and gaining 13 yards after the initial contact. Take a look at the way that he makes use of his downfield blocking on the run at 4:12, and the punishment he deals out at the end of his run at 4:32. This is an impressive athlete, and I know he plays corner as well. I look forward to seeing how he looks in the rest of Casteel's games this year, and think college coaches should have an eye on him as well." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Chaparral ATH Grady Hickey (5-10, 175)

"Grady Hickey's dual-threat numbers have had my attention all year, and I'd heard that it has always been known around Chaparral that he was an elite athlete, but that injuries have hampered his production. I like Hickey's acceleration. His ability to bounce out of a crowd if he's not wrapped up is on display over and over and over again in his film. The catch he makes out of the backfield at 2:05 should have gone nowhere, but his ability to change directions and then step on the gas left two separate defenders in shambles attempting to bring him down. Look at the 90-yard TD run against Saguaro at 2:21. I clocked him at 11.7 seconds from the time he takes the ball at the 8-yard line to the time he crosses the end zone. What makes defending Hickey unfair is that he has the ability to split out and catch balls over his shoulder, or when cutting across the middle. He needs to be accounted for at all times, and he absolutely needs to be accounted for by coaches looking for a dynamic weapon at the next level." -Ralph Amsden

2023 Liberty DL My'Keil Gardner (6-2, 285)

"Gardner's film is one of the most impressive in the Class of 2023 for the state's defensive linemen group. Gardner has put up solid stats through the first five games of the season. The 285-pound Junior DL has totaled 34 tackles, creating havoc inn the backfield with 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 3 pass deflections. Turning one the tape, Gardner possesses violent hands, shedding opposing tackles and guards to disrupt the line of scrimmage. He times snaps well and explodes with a quick first step. The play at the :14 second mark shows evidence of this. Gardner gets off the snap like bullet, knifes inside the blocker, and stuffs the RB for a loss of game. A few clips later, Gardner shows off a beautiful inside swim move at the :49 second mark to get to the QB. I fully predict multiple college coaches to swing by Liberty this Fall to check out Gardner in person." -Cody Cameron



2023 Marana ATH Sam Brown (6-0, 175)

"Sam Brown is a Mr. Do-it-All type of player for Marana. On offense this season, the Class of 2023 athlete has hauled in 23 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns. Brown has also throw a 59-yard touchdown pass in Marana's 61-0 win over Tempe. Defensively, Brown has made plays all over the field for the Tigers. Brown is one of the state's 5A leaders in interceptions with four picks on the year. He's also registered 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack. Headed inside the film room, on the first clip Brown shows tremendous hands and hand-eye coordination, mossing the opposing DB for a touchdown. Another play that stands out to me is his pick-6 at the 1:22 mark. Brown possesses disciplined eyes, reading the quarterback the entire and jumping the flat-route for an interception. Brown is a high-IQ football player with a ton of talent. Hope college staffs take notice." -Cody Cameron



2023 Centennial DB Demari Washington (6-0, 175)

"Demari Washington has shined in the Centennial secondary this season. The 6'0 2023 defensive back has snagged a team-high three interceptions, knocked down three passes, and has racked up 26 total tackles through the mid-way point of the season. Turning on the film, Washington shows a lot of versatility playing multiple spots in the secondary. He's showing playing out-wide lined up on a single WR set, inside manned-up on a slot at nickel back, and also playing a Quarters safety in the secondary. On the play at the :31 second mark of the first game tape against Millennium, Washington reads the opposing Quarterback from his deep safety possession, and jumps the deep out-route ran by the inside slot on trips, diving for the interception to come up with a big takeaway for the Coyotes defense. Big-time defensive playmaker right here." -Cody Cameron

