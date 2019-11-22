Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Steven Ortiz Jr, Jayson Petty, Tyler Beverett, and Jacob Cisneros Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2021 Desert Edge DB Steven Ortiz Jr.

Class: 2021 Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 What we liked: "Right away at :06 you see Steven Ortiz's ability to read the QB and make the interception. Going into the season I talked to Ortiz and told him that he had to get more physical, and at :16 you see him put it to work on a corner blitz, where he hits the QB causes a fumble. At :29 he makes the physical play on a RB in the flat. At :44 he showcases some wheels, and you see him take a great angle to make a touchdown saving tackle. At 1:04 you can see the strength that he has added in the offseason as he sheds a block and makes the tackle on the RB. My favorite thing about Ortiz is displayed at 2:2,1 as he lets the QB make his decision on which receiver to throw to, and when the QB picks the short route (Not Ortiz's man) Ortiz comes up and helps his teammate secure the tackle." -Chilly

2020 Sabino TE/DE Jayson Petty

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 220 What we liked: "Jayson Petty’s Film really shows how versatile of an athlete he really is. The 6’3 220 Lb Senior is a two-way player who lines up all over the field for Sabino. Defensively from his DE position, Petty showcased fast hands and a great rip move to get to the QB. Offensively, he’s athletic enough to line-up as an outside WR and go up to catch 50/50 balls against opposing DBs. My favorite play from the film is at the 1:18 mark where Petty shows off his strength by pancaking a defender into the dirt." -Cody Cameron

2020 Saguaro QB Tyler Beverett

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 What we liked: "When I watch Tyler Beverett on film the first thing that comes to mind is how composed he is. He's relaxed in the pocket, and throws a very solid deep ball. Beverett has great size at 6’3, 200 pounds, and when watching him in the pocket, he’s not the most mobile QB (although he can and will run), but his vision downfield is terrific, and he uses it to hit his open receivers. He sits in the pocket, goes through his progressions, and has a solid release for a HS senior. My favorite play when watching Tyler Beverett on film is the first play on his 3 game highlight. Tyler drops back, gets a good view of the defense's coverage, then delivers a beautiful over the shoulder fade for a 35 yard touchdown. A lot more of those to be thrown for Tyler Beverett when he suits up for the Bucknell University Bison in the Patriot league next fall." -Alec Simpson

2021 Boulder Creek ATH Jacob Cisneros