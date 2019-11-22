Friday Film Session: 11/22/19
Today we'll take a look at: Steven Ortiz Jr, Jayson Petty, Tyler Beverett, and Jacob Cisneros
2021 Desert Edge DB Steven Ortiz Jr.
Class: 2021
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
What we liked:
"Right away at :06 you see Steven Ortiz's ability to read the QB and make the interception. Going into the season I talked to Ortiz and told him that he had to get more physical, and at :16 you see him put it to work on a corner blitz, where he hits the QB causes a fumble. At :29 he makes the physical play on a RB in the flat.
At :44 he showcases some wheels, and you see him take a great angle to make a touchdown saving tackle. At 1:04 you can see the strength that he has added in the offseason as he sheds a block and makes the tackle on the RB.
My favorite thing about Ortiz is displayed at 2:2,1 as he lets the QB make his decision on which receiver to throw to, and when the QB picks the short route (Not Ortiz's man) Ortiz comes up and helps his teammate secure the tackle."
-Chilly
2020 Sabino TE/DE Jayson Petty
Class: 2020
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
What we liked:
"Jayson Petty’s Film really shows how versatile of an athlete he really is. The 6’3 220 Lb Senior is a two-way player who lines up all over the field for Sabino. Defensively from his DE position, Petty showcased fast hands and a great rip move to get to the QB. Offensively, he’s athletic enough to line-up as an outside WR and go up to catch 50/50 balls against opposing DBs. My favorite play from the film is at the 1:18 mark where Petty shows off his strength by pancaking a defender into the dirt."
-Cody Cameron
2020 Saguaro QB Tyler Beverett
Class: 2020
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
What we liked:
"When I watch Tyler Beverett on film the first thing that comes to mind is how composed he is. He's relaxed in the pocket, and throws a very solid deep ball. Beverett has great size at 6’3, 200 pounds, and when watching him in the pocket, he’s not the most mobile QB (although he can and will run), but his vision downfield is terrific, and he uses it to hit his open receivers. He sits in the pocket, goes through his progressions, and has a solid release for a HS senior.
My favorite play when watching Tyler Beverett on film is the first play on his 3 game highlight. Tyler drops back, gets a good view of the defense's coverage, then delivers a beautiful over the shoulder fade for a 35 yard touchdown. A lot more of those to be thrown for Tyler Beverett when he suits up for the Bucknell University Bison in the Patriot league next fall."
-Alec Simpson
2021 Boulder Creek ATH Jacob Cisneros
Class: 2021
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
What we liked:
"When I watch Jacob Cisneros on film, I think of an all-purpose type back. He is able to catch passes out of the backfield and gain significant yardage, and runs really hard with the football.. While Jason isn’t the fastest running back I’ve seen on film, he’s surely a back with multiples skill sets, which makes him a solid multi-dimensional running back. I also love how the junior is able to shake off tacklers and continue to gain yards with guys on his back.
My favorite play on film when watching Jacob Cisneros is in his Desert Vista highlight, about 9 seconds in. Jacob catches a solid screen pass and shakes off a few defenders to take it to the house for 6. It shows you how dynamic Cisneros is in the open field."
-Alec Simpson