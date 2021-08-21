Friday Film Session: 8/21/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: 2022 Marcos de Niza DL Isaiah Williams (6'1, 265) 2022 Combs OL/DL Brodee Tucker (6'1, 260) 2022 Red Mountain LB/DB Skylar Edmonds (6'2, 195) 2023 Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth (6’2, 205) 2022 Pusch Ridge QB Hayden Hallett (6’2, 170) 2024 Basha CB Miles Lockhart (5'11, 185)



2022 Marcos de Niza DL Isaiah Williams (6-1, 265)

"I've reviewed Isaiah Williams' film twice before, which just goes to show you how long he's been making an impact for Marcos de Niza. They say the low man wins, and Williams does a lot of winning at the line of scrimmage. Whether he's lining up over center, or standing up on the edge, Williams exhibits good power at the point of impact, and uses it to shed blocks and pursue his target. If there's anything new about Williams' film that I haven't highlighted before, it might be his acceleration off blocks. Look at the double team that forces him away from the play at the 1:00-mark. There is NO reason Williams should have been able to get off those blocks and chase down the ball carrier from behind.

At 1:30, you're witnessing Isaiah Williams wreaking havoc on a double team, and crushing a 5-star QB in Ty Thompson. That strength and physical maturity is going to go a long way to helping the Padres succeed this year, and it makes him an interesting prospect as a smaller, lighter interior lineman. He reminds me a little of 6-0, 280 former four-year starter at Arizona State, Tashon Smallwood in that he doesn't let his size dictate his impact, and he takes advantage of any and all mistakes through relentless effort." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Combs OL/DL Brodee Tucker (6-1, 260)

I didn't get the chance to see Brodee Tucker in person last year, so this film review is actually my first time seeing him in action. The block at the :34-second mark really sets the tone for this young man's film. He's a block-finishing bruiser that is going to punish anyone he catches at the second level. I'd love to see the film cut up in a way that features all run blocking highlights, then all pass blocking highlights, and then all defensive highlights sequenced together back to back, with whichever position Tucker feels best about being the part o the film that leads off his full highlight. There are some impressive solo tackles on this film, and the pass blocking highlights show a solid ability to keep the integrity of the pocket by anticipating the defender and exhibiting solid footwork. The play that makes me wonder if he's not destined to play on the interior of a defensive line at the next level comes at 2:58- he uses the same strength he displayed in his run block highlights to devastate the line of scrimmage, and then doesn't quit until he's corralled the running back for a massive loss." -Ralph Amsden



2022 Red Mountain LB/DB Skylar Edmonds (6-2, 195)

"Red Mountain didn't have the year they were hoping to put together in 2020, but Skylar Edmonds was one of the bright spots. The interceptions at the start of film all show great reaction time as well as the type of eye discipline that can get the ball back for your offense. Once Edmonds commits, he really comes downhill fast to attack the ball carrier. His tackling at points seems a little unconventional, electing to whip QBs and RBs around at times, but it gets the job done. My favorite part of Skylar Edmonds' highlight is the play recognition that happens at 2:25. As a defensive coordinator, what are you supposed to do about a player who recognizes your play and attacks the ball that easily? I'll have my eye on Edmonds this year, because if the Mountain Lions bounce back, he's likely going to be a big reason for that." -Ralph Amsden



2023 Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth (6-2, 205)

"To say that Richard Stallworth put up video game-like numbers last season would be an understatement. Stallworth lead the state in passing yards and passing touchdowns last Fall as a Sophomore. The right-handed gunslinger finished the year throwing for over 3800 yards and 49 touchdowns, all while completing over 66% of his passes. Stallworth’s film is just thirteen minutes of him shredding secondaries. The tape does a great job of displaying Stallworth’s ability to make any throw on the field as well as hitting his wide receivers in stride on deep throws. Two of my favorite plays on this film come back-to-back starting at the 1:33 mark and ending at the 1:47 mark. The first pass is a 10-yard timing out-route that Stallworth puts on the money. The opposing defensive back has pre-snap inside leverage on the outside receiver, and he does a nice job of not giving up too much ground into the end zone as the WR works vertical before breaking on the out. This pass may look easy to some, but when Stallworth releases this ball, the CB is draped over the WR with his left arm on the WR’s shoulder as he breaks down on the route. There’s only one place Stallworth can put this ball; if he misses inside it’s picked off and if he goes wide-right it’s an overthrow. Stallworth’s quick release and dead-eye accuracy places the pass directly between his WR’s numbers for a touchdown. The next play is an incredible pass. Stallworth unleashes this 9-route from the right hash of his own 42-yard line and the WR catches it in-stride up the left sideline on the opposing 15-yard line. That’s an absolute bomb of a throw. I wouldn’t be surprised if Stallworth can throw a football 70-yards in air. Great player who has two more years left." -Cody Cameron

2022 Pusch Ridge QB Hayden Hallett (6-2, 170)

"Hallet lead Pusch Ridge to an 8-2 record last season, which included two wins in the 3A State playoffs. Hallet showed accuracy throughout the season completing over 61% of his passes. Hallet also proved his dual-threat abilities in the second half of the year rushing for four touchdowns which included a three rushing touchdown performance in a big win over ALA Ironwood. Really like what I see from the second play of the film here at the 18 second mark. Hallett rolls right, sets his feet and squares his shoulders downfield, and unleashes a bomb with pin-point accuracy into the chest of his receiver 40-yards downfield. Another play that impressed me on Hallett’s film is the play-action pass at the 1:14. Hallett does a great job of selling the play-action with ball out in front and then tucking it back into his stomach, causing all three linebackers and the Free Safety to bite hard on the fake. Hallett quickly regains posture and throws a strike to his receiver on a post pattern for a touchdown. Excited to see what this young man can do during his Senior year this fall." -Cody Cameron

2024 Basha CB Miles Lockhart (5-11, 185)

"I’m always going to call it like I see it, and with that I have this statement for all of you. I think Miles Lockhart will be the best Arizona High School football defensive back prospect in the 2024 class. He has good size, long arms to jam on the line, he’s physical shedding off blocks to come up and tackle, and he’s a lockdown corner. The crazy thing is, Lockhart showed all of this as a FRESHMAN at Basha this past fall. Absolutely love the play at the 2:29 mark. Lockhart diagnoses the outside run quickly, and as the opposing WR comes up to stalk block, Lockhart keeps outside leverage and sheds the WR with violent aggression through the chest. Lockhart comes up, breaks down his feet while keeping his helmet across the ball carrier, and strikes with his hips through contact to make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Lockhart had an active off-season landing Power 5 offers from Arizona State, University of Arizona, Iowa State, and Colorado. This will be a double-digit Power 5 offer player very soon." -Cody Cameron