Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Daniel Wood, Gibson Limongello, Israel Benjamin, and Joquarri Price Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Daniel Wood, Highland ATH

Class: 2020 Height: 5-10 Weight: 205 What we liked: "I watched Daniel Wood's first plays on both of his offensive and defensive highlights, and the first word that comes to mind when watching those clips is "heart." He plays every down like it's his last, and that's what you love to see on film. He is definitely a solid athlete, and proves he has the speed to play on either side of the football. What I would like to see more from Daniel is his pass coverage ability, and his ability to cover the inside receiver, as I do believe that can set apart someone that college coaches deem "undersized." My favorite play on film is his first play on his offensive highlights, as he refuses to let eight different tacklers take him down, and he carries the ball into the end zone. Pure heart." - Alec Simpson

Gibson Limongello, Apache Junction ATH

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 What we liked: "Offensively, Gibson Limongello can do it all for Apache Junction. The Senior dual-threat QB does a great job of going through his progressions and hitting open WRs with great accuracy. Limongello also shows tremendous athleticism by keeping plays alive with his legs, and it's easy to see why he's getting some looks at the safety position. My favorite play in his film comes on the 2nd play, during a play that we used to call "Log and Go." It’s a fake screen and go, and Limongello escapes pressure coming up the middle, rolls left and throws a bullet downfield to his WR for a TD." - Cody Cameron

Israel Benjamin, Saguaro RB

Class: 2020 Height: 5-9 Weight: 202 What we liked: "You can see right away on the first two plays (0:12, 0:19) how shifty and elusive Israel is. At 2:53 you see that his field vision is next level. I knew he was strong, but at 3:23 you really see his strength on display as he moves the crowd. At 4:30 he shows more of that strength when he’s helping with pass protection, throwing an oncoming defender to the ground. My favorite play is at 4:40, because Israel doesn’t get enough credit for his speed, but here he shows his "see ya later" speed, finding the hole and running through it untouched from 42 yards out. Israel Is real!." -Chilly

Joquarri Price, Desert Ridge DL