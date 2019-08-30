Friday Film Session: 8/30/19
Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see.
Today we'll take a look at: Daniel Wood, Gibson Limongello, Israel Benjamin, and Joquarri Price
Daniel Wood, Highland ATH
Class: 2020
Height: 5-10
Weight: 205
What we liked:
"I watched Daniel Wood's first plays on both of his offensive and defensive highlights, and the first word that comes to mind when watching those clips is "heart." He plays every down like it's his last, and that's what you love to see on film. He is definitely a solid athlete, and proves he has the speed to play on either side of the football. What I would like to see more from Daniel is his pass coverage ability, and his ability to cover the inside receiver, as I do believe that can set apart someone that college coaches deem "undersized." My favorite play on film is his first play on his offensive highlights, as he refuses to let eight different tacklers take him down, and he carries the ball into the end zone. Pure heart." - Alec Simpson
Gibson Limongello, Apache Junction ATH
Class: 2020
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
What we liked:
"Offensively, Gibson Limongello can do it all for Apache Junction. The Senior dual-threat QB does a great job of going through his progressions and hitting open WRs with great accuracy. Limongello also shows tremendous athleticism by keeping plays alive with his legs, and it's easy to see why he's getting some looks at the safety position. My favorite play in his film comes on the 2nd play, during a play that we used to call "Log and Go." It’s a fake screen and go, and Limongello escapes pressure coming up the middle, rolls left and throws a bullet downfield to his WR for a TD." - Cody Cameron
Israel Benjamin, Saguaro RB
Class: 2020
Height: 5-9
Weight: 202
What we liked:
"You can see right away on the first two plays (0:12, 0:19) how shifty and elusive Israel is. At 2:53 you see that his field vision is next level. I knew he was strong, but at 3:23 you really see his strength on display as he moves the crowd. At 4:30 he shows more of that strength when he’s helping with pass protection, throwing an oncoming defender to the ground. My favorite play is at 4:40, because Israel doesn’t get enough credit for his speed, but here he shows his "see ya later" speed, finding the hole and running through it untouched from 42 yards out. Israel Is real!." -Chilly
Joquarri Price, Desert Ridge DL
Class: 2020
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215
What we liked:
"Cody Cameron keeps telling me how much he likes Joquarri Price, and so I had to see his film for myself. His highlights make it pretty clear that he's got elite speed and burst off the edge, and even when he engages the offensive tackle, he doesn't get locked up and taken out of the play. He's fairly adept at getting the lineman's hands off his body, adn then finding a good angle to the quarterback from there. I solicited the help of former Centennial and Arizona State offensive lineman Marshal Nathe to help me identify some things we'd like to see Price show off in his senior campaign before heading off to San Diego State." -Ralph Amsden
"I like his explosiveness. He is aggressive off the ball and aggressive with his hands. He needs to be faster when working an angle, and in some of these highlights, he gives up his chest too quickly. He's impressive though. I love his frame. He's definitely got room for more good weight." - Marshal Nathe