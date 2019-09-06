Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Hafeez Momoh, Dae Dae Hunter, Conner Lewis, Brock Dieu Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Hafeez Momoh, Fountain Hills LB

Class: 2021 Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 What we liked: "When I watch Hafeez Momoh on tape his physicality and length certainly stand out. He is a solid 6’2, 205-pound linebacker, which is good size for his position at inside backer. He definitely displays a solid pursuit to the football on a consistent basis, and has solid tackling form. What I would like to see Hafeez improve on is his speed as well as his stance. Often times I see him stand up with little knee bend, and playing low at the linebacker position is key. I am excited to watch Hafeez throughout his junior season as I see a lot of potential in his film." - Alec Simpson "You really see Momoh's power at the 0:48-second mark, lifting an RB off the ground and driving him backwards. I agree with Alec about the pad level being high, adn Momoh playing more upright than his teammates, but it also looks as if he's using his height to his advantage to see the field and make plays. That's something you can get away with at the lower levels, but as you prepare to play collegiately, you want to correct. We also have to remember that these are sophomore highlights. Momoh was very productive for Fountain Hills in 2018, and that's why he'll be on our radar for the next two years." -Ralph Amsden

Daveon "Dae Dae" Hunter, Chandler RB

Class: 2020 Height: 5-10 Weight: 195 What we liked: "The Chandler Wolves added yet another weapon to their already explosive backfield this Summer when senior RB Daveon "Dae Dae" Hunter transferred in from Colorado. Hunter rushed for over 1,400 yards and 17 TDs at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, Colorado during his junior campaign. This year Hunter is off to a fast start, rushing for 275 yards and 7 TDs, including a 5 TD performance in a 56-7 victory over Queen Creek last week. I talked to Hunter at practice this week about his performance: "Our offensive line had a great push, it really opened up everything from inside zone to outside zone," said Hunter. "I love Chandler. Chandler has the best offensive line that there is." Hunter's film is impressive. He possesses a great combination of speed and strength, and never stops his feet during contact, allowing him to consistently run through arm tackles. My favorite play is at the :14 second mark. Hunter takes the carry, avoids a couple tacklers, turns upfield, spins off the safety, trucks another defender, and sprints into the end zone. He's always looking to get north and he never slows down. This young man is a flat-out stud." - Cody Cameron

Conner Lewis, Boulder Creek ATH

Class: 2020 Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 What we liked: "Having seen Conner at passing camps, he's an intriguing athlete. He's got good height and length for a corner, and his speed and acceleration are as good as anyone at his position that isn't already being heavily recruited for the class of 2020. What Lewis needs more than anything right now is productive senior film, but it's not like there's nothing to work with on his junior tape, as you'll read from Chilly below." -Ralph Amsden "Right away at 0:04 you see Conner's on field IQ on display as he knows exactly what angle to take to make the tackle from his safety position, preventing a rushing TD inside the 5. At the 0:51 mark you see Conner force the QB to make a short pass, and then make a tackle for no gain. At the 2:49 and 2:58 mark Connor shows his ability as a corner to stay step-for-step with various WRs. You can see at 5:30 that Connor is able to read the QB and come up and make deflect the pass after giving his WR some room." -Chilly

