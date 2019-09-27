Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Keegan Stancato, Noah Shaver, Jace Taylor, and Trey Reynolds Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Keegan Stancato, Mountain Ridge QB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 What we liked: "In the film vs Cesar Chavez at :03 and :16, you can see Keegan Stancato's ability to escape tackles and extend plays. He has all the confidence in the world in both his arm and his receivers, and you see that at :30 :38 and :49, when he throws passes to his wideouts in places that only his wideouts can catch them. I also like at 1:18 that Stancato feels the pressure and finds his RB for the easy dump pass. In the film against Tolleson, Stancato shows that he has his timing down with his WRs, as he goes over the top right away at :01, dropping a perfectly placed 40 yd bomb right into the hands of his WR. At the :18-mark, he showcases his wheels and peels off a 60-yard touchdown run. At 1:04, he shows some serious accuracy, throwing between two defenders for a score. At 1:23, Stancato shows that he can escape a collapsed pocket, break tackles, and make plays with his legs (he also does the intelligent thing and slides after picking up the first down)." -Chilly

Noah Shaver, Bradshaw Mountain LB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 What we liked: "Noah Shaver is a tackling machine! Through the halfway mark of the season, the Senior inside linebacker has already recorded 71 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss. After watching his film against Shadow Mountain earlier in the year, the thing that impressed me the most about Shaver's game was his ability to get his shoulders square on a ball carrier, rarely missing a tackle. This is a linebacker who takes great pursuit angles and does a phenomenal job of driving his hips and feet through contact. Really impressed with what I saw from the Bradshaw Mountain senior." -Cody Cameron

Jace Taylor, Lake Havasu WR

Class: 2020 Height: 6-5 Weight: 200 What we liked: "When I watch Jace Taylor on tape I see a solid 6-5, 200-pound receiver who certainly can play a high level of football. Taylor does a great job of high-pointing his catches and making plays on a consistent basis. He also is able to complete his routes, and there’s no rounding in his route-running, which is hard to not do at his size. It really surprises me that he only has 2 FCS offers to this point, but I’m sure that will change in the near future. Jace Taylor currently has 30 catches for 455 yards and 4 TDs. His production certainly isn’t lacking in his senior season so far in just 4 games. My favorite play on film from watching Jace Taylor is 36 seconds in and Lake Havasu is on the 15 yard line, Jace runs a 15 yard post and takes it 85 yards to the house and blows right past the defender. This play shows how fast he is at his size and how he’s able to truly finish his routes." -Alec Simpson

Trey Reynolds, Queen Creek ATH