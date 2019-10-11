Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Connor Cordts, Broc Lane, Mason Bugg and Dominick Mastro Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Connor Cordts, Cactus QB

Connor Cordts (Ralph Amsden)

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 What we liked: "Right away at :10 Cordts shows his ability to throw the deep ball and put it in a place that only his WRs will be able to make the catch. At :18 he puts his strength on display finding himself corralled by 3 (then 7) defenders and still standing upright, fighting for yards. One of Cordts most improved attributes this season is his ability to check down and you can see that at :46, as he realizes the WR he wanted to throw to wasn't open and quickly goes through his progressions and finds the one that will be. At :51 he showcases his decision-making ability, realizing that the pocket hass collapsed and his WRs are well covered, and then he showcases his 4.5 speed. Cordts shows his accuracy and ability to go over the top at 1:22 and 1:28, but at 1:28 he plants his feet to make the throw knowing that the DL is going to make contact. At 1:56 that tuck-and-go mobility is on display, but more importantly he feels the breakdown and sees what he can do with his legs. At 2:06 he showcases his patience and lets the play develop so that a WR can find some space . At 2:45 when it looks like he should get sacked easy his mobility extends the play and he is able to buy some time and dumps a pass off for positive yards. At 4:22 he baits every nearby defender and throws a pass to a WR for a completion. Connor Cordts has grown in every sense of the word from 2018 to 2019, and his decision making has gotten 10x better. He is one of the best athletes on the field at all times." -Chilly

Broc Lane, Perry TE

Class: 2020 Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 What we liked: "Perry has had more talent at the tight end position than anyone over the last 6-7 years.One of the things Perry loves to do is send its Tight Ends up the seam for huge yardage, and I've seen Broc Lane used in that sense, but his tape shows me that he's more than capable of being used in other facets of the passing game- even lining up as a wideout. He's got great size, and moves very well, and the hands are well above average- just look at the play he makes on a bad ball at the 1:17 mark. I try hard not to gas up guys that don't truly earn it, but Broc Lane might be the most underrecruited guy in Arizona's 2020 class. Usually "underrecruited" implies that there's an issue with size or speed that the prospect covers up with their performance. That's not the case here." -Ralph Amsden

Mason Bugg, Williams Field QB

Mason Bugg (Ralph Amsden)

Class: 2020 Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 What we liked: "I saw Mason Bugg play in person this year against Sunrise Mountain. He was under a ton of pressure, but made an adjustment and started taking advantage of single coverage on the outside, which eventually led to a near-comeback. Bugg plays in what is probably the second toughest region in all of Arizona high school football, which often contains multiple D1 QB prospects, and he's following a three-year starter who won a state championship. Huge shoes to fill. What I like most about Bugg is that he's a ready-made recruit. Absurdly high GPA, out of this world test scores- he's got everything a college would want- but what about the play on the field? When watching his film, I was looking for arm strength (not just a big arm, but the abillity to get the ball downfield quickly), and I found that at the :45-second mark when he throws a 45-yard strike on a rope to his receiver. Bugg operates in the pocket well, and has a quick release when he knows where he wants to go with the football. My favorite throws on his film start about 90-seconds in, when you see him throwing to spots and trusting his receivers to be there to make the plays. There's more football to be played ahead for Mason Bugg, as region play and the playoffs are on the horizon. What he does over the next handful of games should be enough to convince schools that he can run their offense while simultaneously anchoring the team GPA." -Ralph Amsden

Dominick Mastro, Notre Dame RB