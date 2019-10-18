Friday Film Session: 10/18/19
Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see.
Today we'll take a look at: Brenden Rice and Joshua Gale
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
This week we saw two talented pass catchers in Brenden Rice and Joshua Gale make their commitments to University of Colorado and UC Davis, respectively.
Cody Cameron was able to interview Rice about his commitment, and Chilly was able to interview Gale about the recruiting attention he was getting back in the spring.
Here, I break down their film in a special commitment edition of Friday Film Session.
2020 Hamilton WR Brenden Rice (6-3, 215)
Class: 2020
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
What we liked:
"I can tell you from watching Rice in person on multiple occasions that the concern about him used to be his speed, but he showcased last track season that anyone who had that concern was buying into fairy tales. He's big, physical, and a strong option for the QB as a high-point or back-shoulder option on the sideline.
Rice is a Colorado commit now, so what are the Buffaloes getting? Lets take a look at Rice's film against Brophy, who has a solid defense and talented corners on both sides of the field...
The first thing that jumps out is the ease of the catch. Rice's hands are good when it comes to hauling the ball in, but you rarely hear about hand positioning as the ball arrives. Rice has the coordination to be in the right position to get the ball at it's highest point on the sideline, or over the shoulder against the boundary. The final highlight shows how much Rice relishes the physical aspect of the game, as he drives the DB's head into the ground."
-Ralph Amsden
2020 Williams Field TE Joshua Gale (6-4, 215)
Class: 2020
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
What we liked:
"Joshua Gale garnered a ton of attention for his frame and athleticism in the spring, but what is he like when the pads come on? I had a chance to see him play in person against Sunrise Mountain, but he wasn't targetted much in that game, so I enjoyed seeing his film against Gilbert, where he had over 100 yards receiving and a TD.
My favorite thing about the clip above is that he's contacted at the 20-yard line on the first reception, and goes down at the 9-yard line. That't the kind of toughness that will help UC Davis in Big Sky play.
The other thing that is very evident is how smooth of an athlete Gale is, and any defense that takes him for granted in space is going to have to pay for it. I expect that his breakout against Gilbert might be something we see continue into the final month of the season."
-Ralph Amsden