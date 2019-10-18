Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Brenden Rice and Joshua Gale Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2020 Hamilton WR Brenden Rice (6-3, 215)

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 What we liked: "I can tell you from watching Rice in person on multiple occasions that the concern about him used to be his speed, but he showcased last track season that anyone who had that concern was buying into fairy tales. He's big, physical, and a strong option for the QB as a high-point or back-shoulder option on the sideline. Rice is a Colorado commit now, so what are the Buffaloes getting? Lets take a look at Rice's film against Brophy, who has a solid defense and talented corners on both sides of the field... The first thing that jumps out is the ease of the catch. Rice's hands are good when it comes to hauling the ball in, but you rarely hear about hand positioning as the ball arrives. Rice has the coordination to be in the right position to get the ball at it's highest point on the sideline, or over the shoulder against the boundary. The final highlight shows how much Rice relishes the physical aspect of the game, as he drives the DB's head into the ground." -Ralph Amsden

2020 Williams Field TE Joshua Gale (6-4, 215)