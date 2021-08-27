Friday Film Session: 8/27/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Malaki Ta'ase, Andy Ruiz, Alexis Sanchez, Matthew Klopfenstein, Griffin Schureman, and Javery Mayberry





2022 Mountain View DL Malaki Ta'ase

"We've reviewed Malaki Ta'ase's film before. If you're not familiar, the 6-2, 240 DL from Mountain View is a pass-rushing nightmare. As an offensive lineman, getting your hands on an opponent is usually the perfect way to contain them, but if you're facing off against Ta'ase, you've likely been baited into falling for some variation of a push-pull-swim and your quarterback is now on his back. Ta'ase has tackling instincts that can't be taught. His angles are good, his eye discipline is good, and his understanding of when he can leave his feet to dive at his target is fairly unique amongst defensive linemen that I've ever evaluated. Bottom line is he's extremely solid as an all-around football player, and reminds me of former Hamilton and Vanderbilt DL Caleb Peart as far as his all-around skills." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Coconino WR/DB Andy Ruiz (6-2, 195)

"I don't think Andy Ruiz' junior film actually does him justice as a prospect. He's a legitimate contender for Arizona Varsity Two-Way Player of the Year based on the way Coconino uses him, and his versatility as an athlete, but in my opinion, Ruiz' athleticism and length likely projects him as a defensive back if he were to play at the next level."

"Ruiz displays solid ball skills, fluidity as an athlete, can tackle, and certainly looks the part. What I really want to see is how he stacks up in the first three games of a seriously challenging schedule, with Cactus, Cactus Shadows and Marcos de Niza all in a row before the Panthers face defending 3A champion Snowflake. He's going to have every opportunity to prove himself." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Mountain Ridge OL Alexis Sanchez (6-3, 305)

"If you want to beat Alexis Sanchez you have to do it with technique and finesse... and that's assuming he'll give you the time to even make a move. Bluntly put, no Arizona high school football player is overpowering Sanchez. His highlights show someone who is very quick off the ball, violent at the point of attack, and a solid finisher. I like his footwork in pass protection, but his real strength lies in his ability to clear a path at the first and second level. If you're being picky, you might point to a high pad level on a couple of the blocks early on in his film, but at this level it doesn't really matter where he hits you- he's got the power to do damage up high or down low. One of the things that is interesting is how quick he gets off the ball as the center, and for an interior lineman, he has great size that college coaches should love. I think a fair comparison for Sanchez is former Mountain Pointe OL Eddie Rivas, now at Texas State." -Ralph Amsden

2023 Horizon TE Matthew Klopfenstein (6-5, 230)

"After leading the Horizon offense in receiving yards in his sophomore season last Fall, Klopfenstein watched his recruitment explode during the off-season. The 6'5 230-pound TE picked up multiple Power 5 offers, which included offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, Michigan State, and University of Arizona. The thing that impressed me the most about his tape was how versatile Klopfenstein is, in regards to the multiple spots that he can line-up in an offensive formation. This is a player who can play the traditional tight end spot in a 3-point stance, he can line-up out wide towards the sidelines, and he can be flexed out in the slot on a trips formation where you see a lot of these new hybrid TEs line-up nowadays. I like what I see from the play at the :28 second mark of the film. On a 3rd and 12 Klopfenstein shows great body control and sideline awareness, top tapping both feet in, as he hauls in a back-shoulder grab for a first down. I also like the play at the 2:03 mark. Klopfenstein shows off his blocking skills here as he pancakes the opposing corner flat on his back on a stalk block. A TE who can catch the rock and perimeter block well is a deadly combo and Klopfenstein is exactly that. This young man will flourish in Coach Litten's offense this season." -Cody Cameron

2023 Queen Creek DE/OG Griffin Schureman (6-3, 230)

"To play offensive line for the Queen Creek Bulldogs you need to be tough, physical, athletic, and a player who never quits. That's exactly what I see when I turn on Griffin Schureman's film. Schureman started as a Sophomore last season for the Bulldogs, and the 6'3 interior offensive linemen made the most out of his opportunities. Absolutely love the play at the :42 second mark because it shows the intelligence of Schureman. Pre-snap, Schureman has a DT who's lined up head on over him. On the snap, the DT slants Inside to open up the B-gap for the inside linebacker to potentially rush through and make the tackle for loss in the backfield. Schureman does a great job of keeping his eyes up and not following the slanting DT, keeping his shoulders square and driving his hips and hands through contact with the inside backer. Schureman finishes the play flattening the backer for a pancake. I also really like the play at the 1:04 mark, Schureman gets underneath the DT with good pad level and shoots his hands through the chest plate on the snap of the football. Schureman does a great job of keeping his legs chopping as he drives the DT into the second level 5-10 yards downfield. Can't wait to watch Schureman continue to get better every single week for the Bulldogs during this upcoming Fall."

-Cody Cameron

2024 Eastmark ATH Javery Mayberry (6-4, 205)

"Javery Mayberry is a tremendous multi-sport athlete at Eastmark. Mayberry played everywhere for the Firebirds last season. As a Freshmen starting on Varsity last fall, Mayberry lead the team in sacks (3), quarterback hurries (6), and was second on the team in tackles for loss (11). Mayberry also hauled in.a pair of touchdowns on the offensive side of the football as well. Turning on the film, I'm impressed immediately with Mayberry's physicality at the TE position as he is consistently driving defenders 10-15 yards downfield on blocks. On the defensive side of the football, I absolutely love the two play sequence starting at the 1:03 mark and ending at the 1:18 mark. On the first play, Mayberry slants inside the opposing tackle off the snap, and makes the tackle for loss right outside of the end zone, showing his quickness off the snap. One the following play, Mayberry uses his long athletic frame and quick lateral movement to redirect off the play-action and quickly attack uphill towards the QB. Mayberry hits him square on and wrestles him down for a sack. Mayberry has a lot of potential to become a big-time collegiate prospect in the state of Arizona." -Cody Cameron