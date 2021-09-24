Friday Film Session: 9/24/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Logan Hubler (ALAQC), Hunter Heeringa (Valley Christian), Josh Sovereign (Williams Field) and Tre Tate (Hamilton)

2022 ALA Queen Creek QB Logan Hubler (6-1, 155)

"I've seen Logan Hubler play in person multiple times, and am always floored by how good of an athlete he is, and how quickly he can use his legs to add an extra dimension that the defense has to account for. In conversations with the other members of ArizonaVarsitys staff, I've often floated the idea that he'd make a seamless transition to receiver, or could even play in the return game, but I always come back to the fact that he's gifted as an accurate passer with high-level in-game awareness. Posted above are Logan's highlights from a gutsy performance against one of the state's top defenses in Saguaro, and a dominant win over Buckeye. I love the way he steps forward to avoid the rush on the first throw of the Saguaro film. The Saberats don't give you very many windows to have success on offense, and so Hubler taking advantage of small spaces in coverage, or the one instance of a receiver getting behind the defense is fun to watch. His 350 yard, 6 TD performance in one half against Buckeye shows you what he's capable of against similarly yoked talent. If you give him an inch on a slant route, he'll take it. If you play off and allow the receiver to curl in or cut out, he'll make you pay, and if you press, he'll go over the top." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Valley Christian QB Hunter Heeringa (6-2, 170)

"Hunter Heeringa is running Valley Christian's offense perfectly. Not many teams at the 3A level have the ability to send five different players out on multiple level routes, anf the Trojans not only do it, but Heeringa does it very well. I feel like Heeringa's best throw is an end zone fade from the 15-25 yard line , but he can make plenty of other throws very well. You can see a little bit of a wind up in his throwing motion on intermediate routes, but his release time is quick enough that the throwing motion isn't causing him any issues. My favorite throw on his film comes from the Snowflake game (0:28 mark). Against last year's 3A champion, Heeringa had a pass where he had a free rusher coming at him, and he still took the time to look the safety off his receiver on the sideline, adn then hit the receiver in stride for a 30-yard gain." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Williams Field DB Josh Sovereign (6-0, 185)

"Josh Sovereign is the latest in a long line of elite safeties to play in Williams Field's defensive backfield. The one thing that jumps out about these highlights is the discipline he has in being able to read the QB and stick to his assignment. Sovereign seems to understand the routes receivers are running better than they do. He's physical, and has good acceleration when he makes up his mind and decides to head to the ballcarrier. I'm bookmarking him to track him throughout the rest of the season, as he's on pace to have double-digit intereptions in 2021." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Hamilton DB Tre Tate (6-4, 195)

"Tre Tate's size jumped out at me when watching the Huskies on ESPN against Bishop Gorman. It's a massive luxury to have a 6-4 safety with good length, and Hamilton defenses of old were able to take advantage of having guys like Juwan Jones in coverage. I was honestly surprised Bishop Gorman decided to take so many shots in his direction last week, and Tate made them pay, not only with his drive-killing interception, but in deflecting passes and altering receiver's routes with his physical presence. One of my favorite moments on his highlight come at 1:50, where he lays out for an interception- he doesn't come down with the ball, but he shows that he's willing to give up his body for the sake of the attempt." -Ralph Amsden