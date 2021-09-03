Friday Film Session: 9/3/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: John West, Jamarei Ashby-Phan, Noah Sanchez, Cole Shivers, Caleb Lomu, and Luis Cordova





2022 Deer Valley DB John West (5-9, 160)

"John West is an interesting case. Before transferring to Deer Valley, he played his high school football at Desert Heights Prep, which was a 1A 8-man team in 2020. I've never reviewed highlights without HUDL before, and we usually don't dip into 8-man, so this evaluation is more of a placeholder to see how West fares against higher level opposition. As a transfer, West likely won't be taking the field until Deer Valley's sixth game of the season. As far as the YouTube highlight above, even factoring in the level of competition, he's fast, and smooth in his change of direction. At 2:38, his reaction time on the quick pass shows good instincts, and the same can be said for the way he reads and jumps the slant at 2:58. I'm going to have to put a pin in this, and revisit West's film at the end of the season to see how his quickness translates to the 4A level. My guess is that fast is fast, but the proof will be on the tape." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Chaparral ATH Jamarei Ashby-Phan (5-8, 175)

Jamarei Ashby-Phan had me a little confused for a moment, his most recently edited film on his HUDL seemed to be from two years ago, but I was able to find the correct highlights, labelled "UP NEXT." Reminder to recruits, the easier you make your stuff to find (correctly titling videos, using your name and posting contact info on Twitter), the easier you'll get found. Let's talk about this film. One thing #TeamAZV knows about Jamarei from scouting him in person and at camps, is that he has absurd straight-line speed. One thing I learned from his HUDL film is that he also has elite acceleration. Seriously, watch how quickly he reaches top-end speed when given a little bit of space. My favorite thing about this highlight is the screen pass at 1:39. Ashby-Phan should have been tackled in the backfield- the defense was set up perfectly, but his acceleration gets him out of danger by splitting two incoming tacklers, and from there he puts a bit of English on the run, using a forward-diving spin move to elude a diving tackler and posting a healthy gain out of what looked like a sure loss. I can't wait to see what he does with increased touches in Chaparral's offense this season." -Ralph Amsden

2022 McClintock OL/DL Noah Sanchez (5-10, 250)

"One thing we know from previous reporting is that Noah Sanchez is a top-notch citizen and student athlete, one thing I've found out from his social media is that he's a workout warrior. See below:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41OjAwIEEuTS4gTGlmdGluZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01ERV81ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATURFXzU0PC9h PiA8YnI+VHJhcCBCYXIgRGVhZGxpZnQ8YnI+NDA1IGxicy4gWCA2IFJlcHM8 YnI+PGJyPkdvIENoYXJnZXJzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd29S djdJNTJLQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dvUnY3STUyS0I8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTm9haCBTYW5jaGV6IChATl9TYW5jaGV6XzU1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05fU2FuY2hlel81NS9zdGF0dXMvMTQyMzA3 NTk0MDUzNjQ5MjAzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNSwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Noah is heading into his third season on Varsity at McClintock, and despite being on the smaller end for an offensive and defensive lineman, he gets the job done. A big part of that is his intelligence and football IQ, look at the play at the 20-second mark, where he sniffs out the screen pass before any of his defensive line counterparts and blows the play up for a loss. In his offensive line highlights, he sort of blocks as if he's tracking a ball-carrier, looking to blow up the potential tackler when he's pulling. I think Noah Sanchez has the film to play collegiately. At what level, and what the fit might be, I'm not sure, but I know that as a fan of some smaller school football back where I'm originally from, Sanchez reminds me a little of MSU- Northern's Liam Laws and Cole Curry, while putting together arguably better film against objectively better competition." -Ralph Amsden

2023 Saguaro CB Cole Shivers (5-11, 170)

"Shivers only saw action in three games last season for the Sabercats due to transfer rules and a shorten season, but when the Sophomore was on the field, he shined on an island. Shivers looks to continue that trend as he starts his Junior season tonight against McClintock. Turning on the film from last year, I really like what I see from the first play. Understanding that he has help inside and over the top in two-deep quarters coverage, Shivers trails the back hip of the WR during the pass pattern. Shivers shows his athleticism and ball skills as he turns and locates the pass at its highest point and leaps up to make the interception.

Turning on the tape from Saguaro's team scrimmage from a few weeks ago, Shivers' excellent man-to-man technique is on full display throughout this film. Shivers does a tremendous chop at the :23 second mark of jabbing the WR off the line, keeping his feet moving, and keeping inside leverage. Shivers plays the back hip perfectly and breaks down simultaneously with the WR to undercut the deep comeback route, creating zero separation between him and the WR. I look forward to watching Shivers continue to get better every single week at corner for the Sabercats." - Cody Cameron

2023 Highland OL Caleb Lomu (6-5, 255)

"One of my favorite team offensive lines every season is the Highland Hawks o-line. They're tough, nasty, and always well-coached. Caleb Lomu has the ability to become the next great OL for the Hawks. A 6'5 frame paired with some nastiness in his game, Lomu showed last season just how versatile he is, playing both guard and tackle for the Hawks as a sophomore. As we head into the film room, one of my favorite plays from this tape comes at the :35 second mark. Lomu gages Innside the chest plate of the DT, and then kicks it into high-gear as he takes the opposing DL for a ride five yards downfield, planting the DL into the turf for a pancake. Another play that demonstrates the strength of Lomu is towards the end of the film at the 3:19 mark. Highland's in a wildcat formation, they fake the jet-sweep and hit a quick TE pop-pass for a TD. Lomu absolutely destroys the DT in front of him, getting underneath pad level and pancaking him into the turf. Lomu has early offers from UNLV and NAU, look for that sheet to add more offers after a few more games of film this season." - Cody Cameron

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGNhdGNoaW5nIHVwIHdpdGggYSBwYWlyIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGlnaGxhbmRIYXdrc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIaWdobGFuZEhhd2tzRkI8L2E+IGJhbGxlcnMgdG9k YXnigLzvuI9DbGFzcyBvZiDigJgyMiA24oCZNyAyMzAtcG91bmQgREUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9maXNoZXJjYW1hYz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZmlzaGVyY2FtYWM8L2E+IGFuZCBDbGFzcyBvZiDi gJgyMyA24oCZNSAyNTUtcG91bmQgT0wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxlYkxvbXU1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fs ZWJMb211NTE8L2E+IC0gQm90aCByZWNlaXZlZCBvZmZlcnMgZnJvbSBVTkxW IHRoaXMgU3VtbWVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmFy cmVsX2Jyb2NrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBmYXJyZWxfYnJvY2s8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpIU0ZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBWkhTRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGlyb25hcml6b25hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBncmlkaXJvbmFyaXpvbmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYXRobGV0aWNzX2hhd2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBhdGhsZXRpY3NfaGF3a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9k TEVTU2JsRmVLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZExFU1NibEZlSzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2R5IENhbWVyb24gKEBDb2R5VENhbWVyb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIz NDUzMTYyODI0ODY3ODQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA2 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2024 Salpointe Catholic OL Luis Cordova (6-4, 270)

"Cordova was one of the only freshman in the entire state to start on an offensive-line in all of the 5A and 6A conferences last season. Cordova took snaps at tackle and guard last season for the Lancers. The big 6'4 270-pound OL proved that he belonged displaying great strength and a relentless effort to play until the whistle on every snap. Turning on the film, I really like the play at the 1:08 mark. Off the snap, Cordova and his TE work to double the opposing DL. The TE releases off and Cordova ends up pancaking both the DE and the ILB. Great use of strong momentum and never stopping your feet. The great thing about Cordova is that there's so much room to grow. As he continues to get better with footwork, getting stronger in the weight room, and just naturally growing into his already Power 5 frame, Cordova has the ability to become a monster for this Lancers OL for the next three years. Looking forward to watching his development." - Cody Cameron



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2QgaXMgZ3JlYXQhIEnigJltIGJleW9uZCBibGVzc2VkIHRvIGhh dmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgbXkgZmlyc3Qgb2ZmZXIgdG8gdGhlIHVuaXZlcnNpdHkg b2YgQXJpem9uYS4gVGhhbmsgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnJlbm5hbnBjYXJyb2xsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBi cmVubmFucGNhcnJvbGw8L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoSmVkZEZpc2NoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aEplZGRGaXNjaDwvYT4sIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0x1a2VNY05pdHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEx1a2VNY05p dHQ8L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRXJp Y1JvZ2Vycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFcmljUm9nZXJz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NPQVpGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU09BWkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jhbmd1bG8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJhbmd1bG88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASlVTVENI SUxMWTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXZpZXJK TW9yYWxlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF2aWVySk1vcmFsZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0NMYW5jZXJOYXRp b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNDTGFuY2VyTmF0aW9uPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFGQmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYUZCYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZzRaOWdMcUJJMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2c0Wjln THFCSTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVpcyBDb3Jkb3ZhIChATHVpc0NvcmQy MDI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x1aXNDb3JkMjAy NC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMjEyMTY3OTQ3MjYyNzcyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==