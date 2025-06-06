Friday Film Session- Bisbee 2026 DE Fabian Hernandez

Chat about this week’s Friday Film Session in the Subscriber TeamAZV Forum!

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject has already put together the type of statistical career that will make him a legend at his school, but it's time he becomes a known entity statewide. Today, we're looking at the film of 2026 Bisbee DL Fabian Hernandez.

Hernandez has 331 tackles and 46.5 tackles for a loss in his career at Bisbee, and had a breakout year as a junior with 13 sacks. Bisbee plays at the 2A level, but that doesn't change the fact that Hernandez has the type of size and strength to be an impact player anywhere in the state. Let's take a look at his film.

Fabian Hernandez 2024 Season Highlights

Hernandez claims to be 6-2, 250 on social media, and if that's true, being able to move like he does from the stand-up position at 0:31 makes him a valuable prospect for either a traditional 4-3 DE role, or an outside rushing 3-4 LB. Two plays at 1:37 and 1:45 show what Hernandez can do when he gets a direct line to the ballcarrier, and at 2:07 we see that he can get the same result in a crowd, throwing aside two blockers to make the TFL. At 2:26, Hernandez actually suplexes a running back, and this is exactly the type of highlight you want to see when a player shows eye-popping stats at a lower level.

Final thoughts:

What I like: This is a high effort player that is clearly serious about taking football as far as it will take him. He's got the acceleration and strength that I believe will translate, and if I'm a D2 coach in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, I'm kicking myself for not already offering Hernandez. What I'd like to see more of: A senior year filled with dominance. There are some technique opportunities, and the right defensive coach is going to have an awesome time helping Hernandez incorporate some finesse moves to his pass rush game, but at the 2A level, what's going to help Hernandez' recruiting the most is improving upon his already impressive junior year. High End Comp: Regen Terry- Florence at the 3A level didn't play against many passing offenses, and by the time Terry was a senior, it was common to watch opposing offenses just run to the opposite side of the field all year- but Terry was able to go D1 out of Florence. Can Hernandez do the same out of Bisbee? With his motor, he'll certainly get plenty of opportunities to put together the necessary film.

