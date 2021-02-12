ArizonaVarsity - Friday Film Session: Feb 12th Edition

Welcome to a brand new year of the ArizonaVarsity Film Session. Joining me for this segment is former 3-Star University of Nevada LB and current Rivals Analyst Alec Simpson. Every Friday this Spring, Alec and I will spotlight Arizona High School football players from the 2022 class. Our goal is to continue to dedicate our platform for these athletes and to help them reach their goal of becoming student-athletes at the next level anyway we can. If you wish to nominate a player for articles in upcoming weeks, hop into the TeamAZV message boards on ArizonaVarsity.com to nominate a football player.

Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet

Alec: Watching Treyson Bourguet on tape it’s clear to me once the highlight hits play, that this is without question a power five quarterback at the next level. The former Arizona commit checks in at a solid 6-2 190 pounds with a wide frame to be able to add some solid weight at the next level. Bourguet needs to be in the conversation for one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Arizona for this 2022 recruiting class. In only 7 games this past season, he accounted for 1,072 yards and 15 TDs. His pocket presence, patience, and downfield accuracy really set him a part from the rest of the pack. When watching him on tape, Bourguet doesn’t rush through his progressions and scans the field beautifully. He’s very calm in the pocket and does a nice job of stepping into his downfield throws. It’s not often you’ll see Bourguet rattled by pressure and even with the pocket collapsing at times, he has the athleticism to escape the pocket if needed. The arm strength is certainly there for Bourguet in that his deep throwing ability makes him a standout. His accuracy is also a portion of his game that needs to be highlighted as he rarely throws behind his receivers and puts the ball in perfect position for this receivers to be playmakers after the catch.



At 0:31 on his Junior film, Bourguet feels the pocket collapsing and senses the pressure from the outside edge. He steps into the pocket, escapes a defensive end, and delivers a beautiful deep ball on a 15-yard post yard route towards the left sideline to his receiver for a large gain. The ability to sense that pressure, escape it, and still deliver that football with downfield accuracy/strength, proves this young gunslinger belongs at the power five level.

Bourguet is an underrated quarterback prospect who surely deserves more attention in the recruiting process. He possesses the tools and football IQ to be a special QB at the next level. With schools being able to come watch him throw this spring, expect his recruitment to take off in the near future. The future is bright for the Tucson native.

@MaranaFB Freshman QB @thatkidtreyson is on fire!!! Perfectly placed pass to his brother @Trenton_B5 in the corner of the end zone. Every Bourguet has accounted for a TD tonight. @jordantariq19 converts the 2 point conversion. Bobcats’ lead 30-22 6:43 4thQ @AZHSFB @JUSTCHILLY pic.twitter.com/RyrWzlI6E6 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 13, 2018

Cody: The very first time I saw Treyson Bourguet play in-person was when he was only a Freshman at Marana High School back in the Fall of 2018. He came in late in a game against Cienega High School, taking over the QB duties for his older brother Trenton. That was a very good Cienega team and Bourguet lit them up, throwing for 174 yards a two touchdowns in only one quarter of play. Watching Bourguet over the years, there's no question he's one of the top QB's in the state. Arizona currently has three high school quarterbacks from the 2022 class committed to Power 5 schools. Honestly, I think Treyson is just as good as most of them. I think this is 100% a Power 5 talent.

Saguaro ATH Javen Jacobs

Alec: Javen Jacobs is surely one of the more explosive playmakers out west and projects best at the next level as an all-purpose back. He’s dynamic enough in that he can be a lethal weapon out of the backfield as well as in the slot as a receiver. Also worth noting his ability to be a difference maker as a return specialist. Jacobs currently checks in at 5-10 182 pounds and is a grinder in the weight room. Jacobs finished his junior season at Saguaro with 886 all-purpose yards and 5 total touchdowns for the Sabercats. He brings a ton of quickness and elusiveness to be able to break away from defenders for large gains. His ability to extend plays after the catch with explosive speed definitely showcase how dynamic of a playmaker he can be. He also brings crisp route running to his game which demonstrates how great of a receiver he is. Jacobs vision when carrying the football is another part of his game that needs to be highlighted. Jacobs currently sits at five scholarship offers from the likes of Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona State. The Saguaro standout is without a doubt an FBS talent who should see his recruitment take off with a spring evaluation period.

At 0:48 seconds on his junior season highlight tape, Jacobs is the No. 2 receiver in the slot. He does a nice job of selling the DBs into thinking he’s going vertical and instead goes inside for the tunnel screen. He follows his blockers, sees the open lane, and takes off to the crib for six points from 30 yards out after breaking away from numerous defenders. That play really showcases how special Jacobs truly is.

Definitely expect his recruitment to pick up here shortly after a dominant junior year of film and a spring evaluation period. Jacobs is without a doubt one of the top athletes in the Grand Canyon state period.

One of the most impressive players in the ENTIRE UA All-America camp today was @saguarofootball ‘22 ATH @_javenjacobs. Jacobs gasses past a DB here on an out-and-up, and @BCJagsFootball QB @AzQbBeAr6 hits him in stride. Jacobs torched DBs all day long @AZHSFB @CoachMohns pic.twitter.com/BOOEtpwGxP — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

Cody: Alec is spot on with his analysis. Jacobs is a playmaker on offense, a dynamic returner on special teams, and could probably be Saguaro's best defensive back if he played full-time there too. Jacobs' recruitment should explode this Spring, especially if we get a Spring Eval period this year. I truly believe you're looking at one of the next great Saguaro Sabercat football players here.

Sandra Day O'Connor OLB Brevin Czosnyka

Alec: Brevin Czosnyka is a long and rangy athlete that definitely projects best at the next level as an OLB given his wide frame at 6-3 185 pounds. With that frame, it’s certainly wide enough to be able to add a solid 25-30 pounds in order for him to be an enforcer in the run support portion of his game. He had a productive Junior season at O’Connor with 84 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions in 10 games. Czosnyka is an instinctual backer who has a knack for finding ways to make plays on the football and has the athleticism to be able cover receivers/tight ends in man coverage in the slot. He does a great job of staying patient in coverage when reading the receivers movement, then reacting to make a play on the football.

At 0:56 on his junior season highlight tape, Czosnyka is lined up five yards off the line of scrimmage and on the inside shade of the No. 3 receiver in a 3 by 1 set on the wide side of the football field. The No. 3 receiver runs a bubble screen and Czosnyka quickly diagnoses the play and tackles the ball carrier for a four yard tackle for loss. Those instinctual traits in his game are reflected very well on that play.

Now, there are portions of his game that certainly need to be improved in order for him to separate himself from the pack. His pad level certainly needs to be lower, especially in his stance before the ball is snapped. Czosnyka at times plays a bit high and if he gets his pad level lower in his stance it would really benefit him in not only his open field tackling, but his coverage skills in tracking hips of opposing receivers as well. There are also times when he is a bit tentative when in run support to make a tackle. Would like to see him be more physical with opposing lineman and be more of an enforcer in the run game. He’s around the football making plays, now it’s time to drive his opponents back 3 to 5 yards after wrapping them up for a tackle. That all comes with more time in the weight room.

Overall, with some more weight room development, Czosnyka brings a high level of athleticism for a guy his size and projects as a solid FCS prospect. Excited to see the O’Connor product continue to develop and should see his recruitment rise this off-season.



Chaparral QB Brayten Silbor

Cody: In the 2020 season, Silbor lead the Firebirds to their first Championship win since 2011. The 6’3 195-pound gun-slinger threw for over 2800 yards and 18 touchdowns in his Junior campaign, finishing the year with a 101.3 QB rating. Silbor showed off a dual-threat ability this past season too, rushing for 215 yards and four touchdowns. Silbor has tremendous touch and accuracy on his deep throws. He does a great job of staying in the pocket and surveying his options, especially when pressure is in his face.

The first time I ever watched Brayten Silbor play was during his Sophomore season back in 2019. Chaparral was playing a Saguaro Sabercats team that had multiple Power 5 commits on defense, and Silbor threw for over 300 yards against them that night. I left extremely impressed with the young Sophomore. He showed no fear that night stepping in for the injured Jack Miller and going right at one of the best teams in the country.

.@ChapfootballAZ QB @BraytenSilbor rolls right and unleashes a bomb to @Max_Minor2021 who races all the way down to the 4 yard line @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/JOdQqVfmSB — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

.@ChapfootballAZ QB @BraytenSilbor rolls right on the play-action pass and drops in a dime to WR @tommychristakos streaking across the middle for a Chap TD. Firebirds lead Saguaro 10-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/nMTO4C9dAo — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

TD @ChapfootballAZ‼️Junior QB @BraytenSilbor keeps it on the read-option and sprints in from 15-yards out. Tied at 7 here near the end of the 1st Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/BOFvI1aWuZ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 14, 2020



Silbor’s tape is impressive. Love the throw at the 1:07 mark. Shot-gun formation with a RB to his left, Silbor fakes a quick toss to the back, reverse pivots and rolls right keeping his eyes downfield. Silbor floats the play-side corner-route right over the head of the DB, dropping the pass perfectly in stride for a Firebirds TD. Really impressed with the play at the 1:37 mark as well. Centennial brings both OLB’s on a blitz and about three Coyotes’ defenders come gunning for Silbor. Silbor stands tall in the pocket and delivers a strike to his WR downfield for a TD. Great recognition from Silbor and a quick, tight release pays off big-time. Silbor picked up a couple D1 offers last month - one from Northern Arizona and one from the University of Penn. With his great Junior tape and a reported 3.9 GPA in the class room, I'd expect that offer sheet to continue to fill up.

Seton Catholic ATH Mikey Castro

Cody: Castro was the Sentinels leading rusher, which is pretty impressive given the fact that he only played in three games last season. The 5’10 180-pound all-purpose back averaged a little over 210 all-purpose yards a game, finishing his Junior campaign with 631 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. In the backfield, Castro finished with a whopping 15.9 yards per carry. Castro had four touchdowns that were 80-yards or longer and two that were longer than 90-yards.



Headed to the tape, Castro’s first three plays are him running away completely from defenses on either long touchdown runs or yards after catch on receptions. Hard not to like the play at the :26 second mark. Backed up close to their goal line, Castro gets hit immediately after receiving the hand-off by a blitzing LB. Castro breaks the initial tackler, breaks another would-be tackle, and jets up the seam, outracing the defense for a 96-yard touchdown run. Also like the play at the 1:08 mark. Castro breaks through the first line of defense and out-runs all three opposing DB’s, who all have an angle on him, down the right sidelines for a long touchdown run. Castro shows a nice burst of speed throughout the film.

ALA Gilbert North WR Johhny Bellino

Cody: Johnny Bellino might very well be the best WR in all of 3A. The 6’0 167-pound Junior was 2ndin the (3A) state in receiving yards with 789, and he also hauled in 8 touchdown receptions during his Junior campaign. Bellino saved his best performance for the 3A State Championship game where he absolutely wrecked a very good Snowflake defense for 10 catches 184 yards and a touchdown. Bellino did a great job of getting behind defensive backs all season, hitting top end speed quickly on deep routes. He also did a great job of breaking hard out of his cuts, creating separation against opposing DBs.