ArizonaVarsity - Friday Film Session: Feb 19th Edition

Welcome to a brand new year of the ArizonaVarsity Film Session. Joining me for this segment is former 3-Star University of Nevada LB and current Rivals Analyst Alec Simpson. Every Friday this Spring, Alec and I will spotlight Arizona High School football players from the 2022 class. Our goal is to continue to dedicate our platform for these athletes and to help them reach their goal of becoming student-athletes at the next level anyway we can. If you wish to nominate a player for articles in upcoming weeks, hop into the TeamAZV message boards on ArizonaVarsity.com to nominate a football player.

Liberty Safety Jax Stam

Alec: When we talk about a true downhill safety, Jax Stam, a 2022 safety out of Liberty High School, certainly fits that mold with his physical brand of football that he plays with. Stam was recently named All-Region 6A first team and for good reason with a very productive junior season with 100 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, including 1 interception on the year. He’s a built 5-10 185 pounds and fits the mold of that hybrid nickel/OLB with his ability to cover inside receivers as well as be an enforcer in the box during inside run plays. Stam fills the alley very well and takes no false steps at the point of contact as he drives through opposing ball carriers with a level of physicality that’s eye-opening immediately on tape. He plays the game of football full speed, but is also someone who shows terrific instincts when reading the flow of the football and watching the play develop. In his coverage game, he’s definitely someone who can cover well in space and play the middle third nicely also. As a former linebacker myself and Cody being a former defensive back, watching Stam’s tape fired us up with the level of aggressiveness he plays with.



Alec: At 1:01 on tape, Stam is lined up 12 yards off the line of scrimmage on the wide side of the football. Prior to the ball being snapped, the offset tight end motions to the wide side of the football and Stam motions with him. He reads the run, patiently waits for the tailback to bounce outside, and Stam fills the alley beautifully with a nice open field tackle. Stam was patient, yet instinctual when reading the football on that play.

There’s certainly some improvement to Stam’s game that would take his game to the next level. When he’s playing in space, he at times looks a bit stiff when running and really needs to open up in stride to get a cleaner running motion.

Overall, Stam is a division 1 caliber football prospect and is someone coaches should certainly keep an eye on as he continues to develop.

Really nice play from @LibertyFBLions Junior DB @JaxStam here. Hovers over the short middle, fills and sticks the QB at the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/THO0edAn49 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Cody: I've had the luxury of seeing Stam play three times in person. He's a tremendous form tackler, he wraps up well, and he strikes with pure force, driving his hips through contact. Like Alec said, he's versatile enough to play in the box at the next level or play deep safety covering the deep middle. This is a player who brings fear into opposing WRs just by stepping onto the field on game days. Stam picked up an early offer from New Mexico last Spring, and he just picked up an offer from Army today. I expect that number to keep climbing as we head into the Spring.

Heritage Academy (Mesa) TE Cooper Ross

Cody: Here at ArizonaVarsity we do not discriminate 8-man football, especially when it's players from the back-to-back CAA State champs, the Heritage Academy Heroes in Mesa, Arizona. One of the Heroes' best players is 6'5 230-pound TE Cooper Ross. The standout Junior finished the year hauling in 34 receptions for 637 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ross abolsutely dominated in the Heroes' state championship win this past Fall, finishing the game with a stat line of five catches 122 yards and two touchdowns. The multi-sport athlete also boasts a 4.0 cumulative GPA in the class room.

Cody: Heading into the film room, it's pretty easy to tell early on why Ross is so dominant in the CAA 8-Man League. He's not only one of the biggest and strongest kids in the league, he's also one of the most fundamentally sound players. He runs well for his size and large frame, and shows a ton of athleticism going up to catch 50/50 balls at their highest points. This is a player who consistently wins every contested pass. Even with all of the great receiving highlights on this film, my favorite play here is the block Ross makes at the :42 second mark. Ross explodes off the snap of the ball, keeping his pad level low, and drives the defender into the dirt for a pancake. That type of physicality matched with Ross' athleticism is a matched made in heaven for college staffs. The NCAA dead period extended once again this week, this time extending until the end of May. One day, the ban of college coaches on high school campuses will be lifted, and on that day staffs should pay a visit to the Heritage Academy to see Cooper Ross. This young man can play!

Chandler DT Isaiah Johnson

Alec: Isaiah Johnson brings an imposing presence on the interior defensive line at 6-3 275 pounds. He also showcases a versatile skill set along with a wide frame that allows him to play multiple positions on the defensive line front. Johnson is an absolute beast in the weight room and is a built 275. Johnson had a big-time junior year earning him all 6A second team with 23 tackles, 9 of those were for loss, and 3 sacks. He was constantly in opposing backfields causing havoc and making his presence felt by his opposition. Johnson brings a high level of explosiveness and physicality off the line of scrimmage. His pad level is definitely intriguing for a prospect his size as it stays even out of his stance from his “get off”. He’s very consistent with his hand usage and does a great job of engaging, then shedding oncoming blockers. Johnson is also an interior lineman that brings a high motor in his pass rush and when pursuing opposing ball carriers.

Alec: At 0:39 on his Junior highlight tape Johnson explodes out of his three-point stance and engages the oncoming blocker with solid arm extension to create separation from the opposing lineman. He continues to keep his motor running consistently when pursuing the backfield, sheds the blocker and sacks Cal QB signee Kai Milner for a loss. Johnson’s ability to create separation from opposing lineman with his extension of his arms, then shed the blocker for the sack prove his ability to play at the high FBS level.

Johnson’s combination of size, power, and explosiveness really make him standout from the rest of the pack. His recruitment should continue to soar after a solid junior season of tape over at Chandler high school and his continued development as an interior lineman.

Chandler DT Isaiah Johnson (Cody Cameron)

Cody: I went an visited Isaiah Johnson today at the Chandler weight room and I watched the 6'3 275-pound DL rep out full-body pull-ups with ease. This is a player who definitely checks the look test boxes of college staffs, and he has the film to back it up. I really like Johnson's explosiveness and active hands off the snap. He does a great job of splitting double-teams and wreaking havoc in the backfield. He currently has offers from Utah State, Arizona, and Idaho but that number should increase throughout the Spring. With the dead period extending once again, it's hard to try and guess where a player's recruitment might be headed. However, I think if Johnson puts together a strong first half of tape next season, he's going to catch the eyes of more Power 5 staffs 100%!! I also could be wrong and his recruitment could explode tomorrow. Young man's a stud, college coaches need to watch his tape!!

Coolidge OL Denzel Glass

Cody: Head Coach Rodger Schenks and the Coolidge Bears have a solid crop of 2022 players returning next Fall, none bigger than offensive linemen Denzel Glass. The 6'4 280-pound Junior played offensive tackle, offensive guard, and defensive line for the Bears last season. Glass is versatile enough to play anywhere on the offensive line. The multi-sport athlete Coolidge Junior also boasts a 3.8 GPA in the class room.