Friday Film Session- Mountain View 2026 WR Talan Arnett

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject was one of the most dominant players in the state last year- with 8 games over 95 yards receiving, 6 games with a 50+ yard reception, and 10 multi-touchdown performances. That’s right, Mountains View’s Talan Arnett was really like that- and this film review was planned a week ago to explore why the 5-10, 180 2026 WR still didn’t have any offers. Until yesterday, that is.

One thing that has been true for as long as I’ve covered recruiting in the state of Arizona is that the top tier wide receivers are recruited nationwide, and some of the state’s best performing wideouts fall through the cracks, only to re-prove themselves at the next level. AJ Jackson, Coleman Owen, Hendrix Johnson- the list goes on. It’s good to see the Mary Marauders recognize Talan Arnett’s talent early. Now let’s look at the film…

vs Liberty

Arnett taught Liberty a serious lesson in this game about having to scheme for the out and up route. The most surprising part of this film isn’t just that he burned one of the state’s best defenses for 100+ yards- it’s the TFL he included. That, combined with playing through the safety’s hit on the first catch show serious toughness.

vs Red Mountain

If I’m Kyle Enders, the two Talan Arnett TDs in this game would be bugging me to this day. Neither one of these balls should have been caught. Red Mountain’s defense did nothing wrong, Arnett just made a play. First, his repositioning on an underthrown ball on an out-and-up was a fantastic display of initiative and athleticism. Next, outbattling five other players for a Hail Mary pass at 5-10 shows is all the proof you need that he’s a certified playmaker.

vs Brophy

This Brophy film shows more of Talan Arnett’s work out of the slot- especially his ability to turn a quick slant upfield and split the defense. On one of the receptions, Arnett’s route is read perfectly by the safety and despite being squared up perfectly, he sheds the hit for 8 more yards.

Final thoughts:

What I like: Talan Arnett absolutely feasts in the slot- his routes possess too many elements for a linebacker to track, and he’s too quick and crafty for the overwhelming majority of high school safeties and nickels. It might be natural to write his production off as a product of having Brady Goodman at QB, but the film shows that the good fortune is mutual… Arnett makes plenty of plays, both for the ball, and after the catch. You might also point to having Andy Litten as a coach, but you can go back and watch his offenses at Horizon- while he had talented wideouts like Cole Linyard, no one was averaging 21+ per reception. What I'd like to see more of: Duplicate it in 2025. Not the stats- those were bonkers numbers and Arnett isn’t going to surprise anyone this year- he has too much on film to not be a focal point of opposing defenses. But I’d like to see him duplicate the film. Fight for positioning. Bounce off tackles. Find open seams and accelerate post-reception. Another year of that, and he’ll be undeniable to college receiving coaches. High End Comp: Chris McGaha

