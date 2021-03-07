ArizonaVarsity - Girls basketball playoff matchups: 4-6A Team AZV breakdowns

1 Hamilton vs 16 Cibola

Hamilton (16-1) opens up the postseason as the unquestioned top seed, after a stellar regular season that was highlighted by major wins against 4A No. 1 Seton Catholic and 6A No. 2 Valley Vista. The Huskies key to success has been a lockdown defense allowing only 34 points per game. Hamilton also has three players who average 1.5 steals a game or more, seniors Graciela Roybal, Amyah Reaves and Amari Burnette. Cibola (13-3) comes into the playoffs, fresh off a last-second loss to No. 5 Westwood. But for the Raiders, losses come few and far between. All three losses for the Raiders have been to playoff teams and all have been within a couple of possessions. Although they do not have a single win against a playoff team, they do boast a duo that can cause fits for opponents. Junior Myna Johnson and freshman Sierra Bomhower lead the Raiders in scoring with a 13 and 12.8 points-per-game average.

2 Valley Vista vs 15 Boulder Creek

Valley Vista (13-1) is the defending 6A champion and winners of three of the last four state tournaments. The Monsoon are led by senior McDonald’s All-American nominee and University of Washington commit Marisa Davis-Jones whose 16 points and 6.5 rebounds-per-game average leads the team. The Monsoon’s only loss on the season came at No. 1 Hamilton almost a month ago. They hope that they will have a rematch in the final but they have to focus on getting past the Jaguars first. Boulder Creek (9-7) squeezes into the playoffs after being on the bubble for most of the final weeks of the season. The Jaguars worked their way in after a ten-point win over No. 16 Cibola before dropping their final two games to district rivals No 17. Mountain Ridge and No. 9 Sandra Day O’Connor. The Jaguars may be the youngest team in the field with seven of their eleven players being underclassmen. For such a young team, this is a huge stepping stone for where they want to be in the future and the foundation is being built this season.

3 Xavier Prep vs 14 Tucson

Xavier Prep (11-3) enters the playoffs with a seven-game winning streak that includes victories over No. 8 Perry, No. 11 Pinnacle and No. 9 Sandra Day O’Connor. After starting the season with back to back losses to No. 2 Valley Vista and No. 1 Hamilton the Gators have chomped on almost every opponent who has stepped up to challenge them. Xavier has a relatively young lineup with four freshmen but balance it with four seniors. They’ve made it to the final two of the last three seasons and hope that they can get over the hump this year. Tucson (8-5) makes the trip up north to Xavier for the second time this season hoping for a different result, not a repeat of the 51 point loss at the hands of the Gators. Since that loss over a month ago, the Badgers have rattled off decent victories against 5A No. 15 Catalina Foothills and 6A No. 10 Rincon/University. Tucson has four seniors, Olivia Lara, Ahidali Dehuelbes, Molly McMahon, and Calista McLean, who hope that they can extend their season by one more game on Tuesday night.

4 Dobson vs 13 Desert Ridge

Dobson (13-2) storms into the postseason fresh off a 30-point revenge victory against rival No. 5 Westwood who handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season on Feb. 2. Dobson also has victories this season against No. 6 Mesa and No. 8 Perry. The Mustangs' key to success has been its defense. four times this season Dobson held its opponents to under 16 points, including a low of 5 against Kofa on Feb. 12. Ten of Dobson’s 13 players are upperclassmen, including five seniors. Desert Ridge (13-5) is on a four-game winning streak to start the playoffs. The Jaguars led by senior Sam Wattawa and her 15.7 points per game have stringed together good victories against No. 16 Cibola and No. 12 Desert Vista. Desert Ridge has been competitive in almost all of its games the one exception being a 20 point loss to No. 1 Hamilton. The Jaguars hope the end of the season momentum can lead them to a round one upset.

5 Westwood vs 12 Desert Vista

Westwood (15-3) started the season 14-1 with its only loss to No. 2 Valley Vista, and held a No. 1 ranking for most of the season. That was until Wednesday morning after a 9 point loss to rival No. 6 Mesa, and then a 30 point drubbing at the hands of rival No. 4 Dobson dropped the Warriors. Westwood is on the ropes entering postseason play, but is hoping that senior Mya Johnson and her 14 points per game can help lead the Warriors back momentum wise to where they were before this week. Desert Vista (12-4) starts the postseason off after winning six of its past seven games. Two of the Thunder’s victories on the season came against playoff teams, No. 15 Boulder Creek and No. 13 Desert Ridge. Both of those wins were within single digits. The Thunder are relatively young, they have seven freshmen on the roster including Eanae Dagons who leads the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game.

6 Mesa vs 11 Pinnacle

Mesa (12-4) hops into the postseason on a six-game winning streak, two of those wins coming against local rivals No. 4 Dobson and No. 5 Westwood avenging previous losses against both earlier in the season. The Jackrabbits come into the tournament battle tested having played games against 4A No. 1 Seton Catholic and 6A No. 1 Hamilton, both losses. Sophomore Ashiian Hunter leads the team in scoring with 21 points per game, the highest out of any player on any of the 6A playoff teams. Pinnacle (12-6) finished 8-2 in region play, in a normal season that is good enough for the Pioneers to finish top of region. But for the first time in recent memory Pinnacle finished second in the Desert Valley region behind No 9. Sandra Day O’Connor. The Pioneers on the season played a tougher schedule than most, with nine of it’s 18 total games against playoff teams going 4-5 in those contests. Pinnacle hopes it’s three seniors can step up and help lead the Pioneers to the round one upset.

7 Highland vs 10 Rincon/University

Highland (14-1) flies into the seventh spot hoping to make some noise this postseason. The Hawks went undefeated in region play with a 10-0 record including a 4-0 total record against No. 12 Desert Vista and No. 13 Desert Ridge. Highland was one overtime period away from being undefeated with its only loss coming in the extra frame to No. 14 Tucson, 44-39. On the season the Hawks haven’t just won their games, they’ve done so convincingly. Only one of Highland’s wins on the season was within single digits, a 6 point victory against No. 21 Mountain Pointe (4-11). The Hawks are led by seven seniors and are ready to soar. Rincon/University (11-3) is the highest ranked southern Arizona team in the 6A playoffs. Playing a mostly southern Arizona schedule allowed the Rangers to be the best 6A team in Tucson which includes a victory against the No. 14 Badgers on the last night of the regular season. The Rangers only played two games with teams north of Pima county, Maricopa and Pinnacle to start the season. Both of those games were at home with the team going 1-1 in those games. Senior Madeline Greene leads the team in points with 18.8 per game and Rebounds with 7.1 per game.

8 Perry vs 9 Sandra Day O’Connor

Perry (12-5) started its season off with a loss to No. 1 Hamilton 75-53. Since then, the Pumas have been on the attack. Handing Hamilton it's only loss on the season and going on a eight game winning streak that came to a halt the last night of the regular season against Xavier Prep. The waves of emotion throughout the season for Perry has been tough to contain and the Pumas are hoping the next wave is one that’ll lift them on a state tournament run. Senior Khamil Pierre holds the keys to a deep tournament run, she’s averaging close to a double-double with 15.6 Points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Sandra Day O’Connor (12-4) went 8-1 in the Desert Valley region and captured its first region title under head coach Danny Soliman who also picked up his 100th career win March 1 against No. 30 Liberty (1-16). The Eagles played No. 1 Hamilton close in its only meeting with the Huskies this season, a 62-55 loss. O’Connor started its season off with a 61-45 upset over No. 11 Pinnacle, a team that had been a thorn in the Eagles side in recent years. Junior Jocelyn Erickson leads the Eagles with 17.5 points per game on an efficient 62 percent shooting.