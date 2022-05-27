Gotta Believe Memorial Day 7v7 Preview

Memorial day weekend is here that means its time for the annual Gotta Believe 7v7s tournament. This years festivities will be at Mesa High home of the Jackrabbits and will be highlighted by some of the top flame throwers in the state Mountain Ridge's Brendan Anderson , ALA QC's Drew Cowart , Demond Williams from Basha, and Jamar Malone from Higley. Let's see who else will be there.

ALA QC will have a trio of talented 2 way guys Ryan Meza, Briggs Lunt, and Mitch Jensen, and sure handed WR Drake Cluff will be there to make al the big plays.

Basha is bringing WR Bryson Dedmon the top guys top target, and he is usually good to make a highlight reel, and the states top LB Wyatt Milkovic the Boise State commit will lead the Bears defense.

Boulder Creek exciting QB Rowan Mckenzie, and WR Andre Mckenzie insist that they are ready for a big '22 , lockdown corner Tyler Scott is ready to go.

Cactus will have their fleet of WR/ATHs Will Galvan and Nikko Boncore who had ridiculous 7s seasons with Team 24 and Tucson Turf, and they got talented ATH Polo Banuelos, and WR Jordan Davis running with them so expect a lot of big plays.

Desert Edge will have one of the most exciting players in the state DB Aundre Gibson keeping WRs quiet, and this will be the coming out party for '25 QB Hezekiah Millender who threw 40+ TDs on Wednesday's last year, and now he gets to work with a talented pair of playmakers Kezion Dia Johnson, and Gavin Parks.

Hamilton WR Tre Spivey, and DB Genesis Smith have both seen their recruiting jump in the off season will both be ready to work. Joining them will be talented LBs Alex Mclaughlin, and Taye Brown cant wait to see these two linebackers on the 7s field!

Higley will have big time WR Carter Hancock fresh off the Michigan offer for his last go round, 2 way ATH Chansyn Mapa demands attention after cookin the 7s circuit, and '24 DB Donovan Aidoo who is ready to show that he's one of the top safety's in the state.

Horizon has one of the top receiving Duos in the state TE Matthew Klopfenstein the Baylor commit, and WR Cole Linyard last seasons 5A receiver of the year. Joining them will be RB Wesley Lambert who scored 20+ TDs on the ground, and is ready to take a bigger role in the pass game.

Mesa The home team will have dynamic playmaker WR Tre Smith on hand ready to help QB Cash Merrell keep the trophy at home.

Millennium flexing their young star RB Zues Pindernation, and talented WR Kyan Fields. Budding superstar DB Shahid Wilson will be patrolling.

Mountain Ridge WR Terrance Hall might have had one of the best spring 7s seasons of anybody, and DB Korey Johnson is ready to show everyone that he can be the lockdown corner that Ridge needs in 2022.

Perry has a talented lefty flamethrower in QB Jack Amer, and ATH CJ Snowden is ready to show that this side of Val Vista got some game breaking athletes.

Pinnacle DBs are ready to shut things down Jadeem Birthwright has been great all 7s season, Luke Baker, and Ashton Leckie want all the headlines so I wont mention one of the top receiving combos in the state Myles Libman and Duce Robinson.

Red Mountain defenders get your ankles taped cause WR Lennox Lawson will be out there, and Taveon Sueing the talented ATH will be ready to make plays on offense or destroy an offenses rhythm.

Tempe RB Elias Johnson has told me that him and his guys want to play all the best competition. Lets see.

Westwood got a QB competition, and plenty of athletes to help them sort through it like Nik McCrimmon, Bam McCrimmon, and Sean Sili.

Notre Dame, Liberty, McClintock, and Gilbert will also be participating.