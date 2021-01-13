ArizonaVarsity - Grant DeGraffenreid excelling in two sports for Hamilton

Hamilton High School in Chandler is a school that is known for both academics and athletics.

One young man who is contributing to the school in many ways is Grant DeGraffenreid. With very little fanfare, Degraffenreid transferred from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Michigan in Jan. 2020.

"There is a lot of snow and cold weather back there, especially this time of year," Degraffenreid said. "You can train year round out here."

Being a dual-sport athlete isn't uncommon for high school athletes, but the combination of sports that Degraffenreid is taking on certainly is, especially with Hamilton competing at the 6A level which is the highest in Arizona. Football and Baseball are the sports not only of choice for Grant but also what he has been excelling in.

"I was coming over from serious competition but out here guys know what it takes and are serious about getting to the next level," Degraffenreid said.

Like any teenager who moves during the high school year, there can be challenges, but he found it pretty easy to make friends.

He was a member of the junior varsity baseball team as a sophomore but COVID-19 cut the season short. Earning playing time at any level on Hamilton's prestigious baseball program isn't easy, but Degraffenreid was able to do it. It isn't often that a transfer from the midwest plays baseball for the Huskies.

All Arizona athletes were saddened when spring sports were shutdown last March but he used his time wisely. Zoom calls replaced in-person meetings and practices with his defensive coaches for football. Despite the high school baseball season being shortened, DeGraffenreid was invited to be part of Team Elite and played in a Perfect Game tournament based in Georgia over the summer. He played first base and also saw time on the mound. It's not often one hears a defensive end talk about their two-seam sliders and split changes.

Time flies and when he got off the plane late summer he went straight from the airport to football practice. Because of the pandemic, he truly was still the new guy despite having a full semester of school at Hamilton under his belt.

"I'm a team player and I want all of us to succeed but I knew I had to work my way up the depth chart and get on the field," Degraffenreid said.

He got after it right away and with his speed and aggressiveness was able to become a starter. Not only was he a starter on a defensive line that helped take the Huskies to the Open Division State Championship game, but he was a leader. He led the team in tackles for loss with 19.5 in a season that was shortened by COVID-19.

As we enter 2021, Grant knows how to juggle his time both on the field and in the classroom. He carries a 3.5 GPA and when he gets to college would like to study pediatric psychology. Head baseball coach Mike Woods and head football coach Mike Zdebski have both been very supportive on what Degraffenreid is doing for the Huskies.

The Huskies' baseball team is a national brand and he has gotten himself ready. He is looking to play first base and also be one of Woods pitchers.

"They have a special tradition and I'm looking to be part of that," the soon to be 17-year-old said.

While the baseball season is next on the calendar, Degraffenreid continues to prep himself for football. Working out with Bertrand Berry will definitely help.

Playing baseball and football in high school is one thing, but playing them both for Hamilton's championship-caliber programs is another. Watch for No. 11 (baseball) and No. 45 (football). Two sports, one guy and a leader.