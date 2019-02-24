Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 3A
The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 3A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.
First Team All-Conference
Tyler Chinyere (Kingman Academy)
Trey Donaldson (Gilbert Christian)
Jalen Grijalva (Valley Christian)
Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)
Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)
Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)
Jared Clark and Lucas Elliott propelled Pusch Ridge to a historic win over Sabino last night. My story on a wild night in Oro Valley. #azhshoops https://t.co/8G26Axrl1v via @explorer_news— Christopher Boan (@cgboan) January 11, 2019
Second Team All-Conference
Devon Brooke (ALA-QC)
Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)
Nick Harrison (Coolidge)
Phoenix Katz (Sabino)
Gavin Lloyd (Gilbert Christian)
Nick Tucker (Florence)
Third Team All-Conference
Darrien Burnette (Blue Ridge)
Jared Clark (Pusch Ridge)
Matur Dhal (Paradise Honors)
Dyson Lighthall (ALA-QC)
Cesar Saenz (Sabino)
Jackson Tillapaugh (Wickenburg)
Surprise Paradise Honors Panther Jalen Scott with the turnover and assist pass to Josh Hawkins for the stuff, versus Chandler Valley Christian Trojans last night. pic.twitter.com/2APohSUeYA— David navarro (@Davidna09436445) January 20, 2019
Honorable Mention
Cameron Bender (Ben Franklin)
Roy Eze (Paradise Honors)
Josh Hawkins (Paradise Honors)
Philippe Kijana (Catalina)
Adam Martin (Ben Franklin)
Daniel Martinez (Chino Valley)
Michael Moon (ALA-Gilbert North)
Zach Timmer (Valley Christian)
Randall Voutt (Yuma Catholic)
Congrats to @JalenScott16 and @jerryiliya2 for being named 3A Metro West All Region 1st Team. Jalen was also named Region DPOY. pic.twitter.com/rue4aLCACa— PHHS Bleacher Creatures (@PhhsCreatures) February 10, 2019
Player of the Year:
Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)
Underclassman of the Year:
Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)
Coach of the Year:
Greg Haagsma (Valley Christian)