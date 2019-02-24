Ticker
Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 3A

Pictured are Trey Donaldson and Gavin Lloyd of Gilbert Christian.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity.com
Lead Basketball Analyst

The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 3A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.

First Team All-Conference

Pictured is Logan Phillips of Valley Christian.

Tyler Chinyere (Kingman Academy)

Trey Donaldson (Gilbert Christian)

Jalen Grijalva (Valley Christian)

Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)

Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)

Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)

Second Team All-Conference

Devon Brooke (ALA-QC)

Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)

Nick Harrison (Coolidge)

Phoenix Katz (Sabino)

Gavin Lloyd (Gilbert Christian)

Nick Tucker (Florence)

Pictured is Cesar Saenz of Sabino.

Third Team All-Conference

Darrien Burnette (Blue Ridge)

Jared Clark (Pusch Ridge)

Matur Dhal (Paradise Honors)

Dyson Lighthall (ALA-QC)

Cesar Saenz (Sabino)

Jackson Tillapaugh (Wickenburg)

Honorable Mention

Cameron Bender (Ben Franklin)

Roy Eze (Paradise Honors)

Josh Hawkins (Paradise Honors)

Philippe Kijana (Catalina)

Adam Martin (Ben Franklin)

Daniel Martinez (Chino Valley)

Michael Moon (ALA-Gilbert North)

Zach Timmer (Valley Christian)

Randall Voutt (Yuma Catholic)

Player of the Year:

Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)


Underclassman of the Year:

Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)


Breakout Player of the Year:

Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)


Defensive Player of the Year:

Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)


Coach of the Year:

Greg Haagsma (Valley Christian)

