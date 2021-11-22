Gregg Rosenberg's Arizona Varsity 2021-22 4A Preseason Predictions

We saw some more basketball this year before the AIA starts with Section-7 in the summer plus some of the teams played fall ball. It may be 2-horse race this year in 4A but there are good teams at the top. This conference is always interesting to me since many good teams every year reside in Tucson or 2-3 hours away from Phoenix and most people never watch them until they come to Phx during the playoffs. There are 47 schools in 4A with 24 teams getting into the playoffs. Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2021-2022 season plus six other schools.

Pictured is some of the Notre Dame Prep players (gray jerseys) at Section-7.



The 4A Preseason Top 10

No. 1 St. Mary's--Coach Damin Lopez may have lost some firepower but still have many players to lean on. They will be led by 2022's 6'9 C Jeremiah Cherry and 6'5 W Garrison Phelps plus 2024 6'2 PG Styles Phipps. These three will present a big problem for any opposing team. They also have some more size with 2022's 6'8 PF Foune Doucoure and 2023 6'6 PF Seydou Tamboura plus 2022 6'2 SG Jacob Estrella has great varsity experience. Also have a couple young players who may contribute with 2024 5'9 PG Kenny White & 2025 6'2 SG AJ Muandumba.

No. 2 Paradise Honors--Coach Zach Hettel also has a legit chance of winning it all. They almost beat the Knights last year and look to get back there again. They will be led by 2022's 6'3 SG Blessing Nwotite, 6'7 PF Jayson Hunt, 6'6 PF Luke Light and 6'7 Jason Ernest. They also have 2023's 6'3 SG Zander Kamai, 5'10 CG Matthew Henry-Harrison and 6'5 PF River Bell plus 2024 6'1 PG Aiden Dunne. This team can physically match-up with St. Mary's and have good players in right spots to make it a very interesting game. They do play one time in season at PHHS, so that should be a glimpse of what it may look like come February.

No. 3 Salpointe Catholic--Coach Eric Castillo has an older team sprinkled in with some possible youth off the bench. They will be led by 2022's 5'8 PG Julian Riesgo, 6'5 F Dillan Baker, 5'10 CG James Smotherman and 6'2 SF Jason Rosennblatt. Plus 2023's 6'6 PF Pasha Shemirani and 6'2 SG Canyon Torres. They have some 2024's who get some PT as well. They play versus Paradise Honors during the season and that will be another great test of the 4A conference.

No. 4 Mesquite--Coach Shawn Lynch has two of the best scoring guards in 4A with 2022 6'1 PG Nathan Calmese and 2023 5'8 PG Cohen J Gonzales. They also 2022 6'6 PF Drew Owens plus 2024 6'0 PG Jaylen Wollangk and 2022 5'11 SG Nick Rogers. Their top two scorers of Calmese and Gonzales may each avg over 20 ppg putting a lot of pressure on defenses.

No. 5 Deer Valley--Coach Jed Dunn has a deep group of guards to utilize. He will be led by 2022's 6'1 SF Semajay James, 5'10 PG Greg Giles plus 2023's 5'7 G Jayden Sleeper, 6'2 SF Jadyon Cameron, 6'0 CG Eric Perkins & 6'1 SG Justus Clark. All six bring a little something different to the court. They also may get 2022 6'6 PF Jo Jo Montgomery back this season, which would obviously bolster the front line.

No. 6 Notre Dame Prep--Coach Luke DallaRiva has one of the youngest 4A teams in state but are talented. They will be led by 2025's 6'0 PG Bryce Quinet and 5'10 SG Brennan Peterson, 2024 6'3 SG Anthony Batson Jr. plus two good seniors with 6'2 SG Brandon Nacario and 6'3 F Drake Grawer. They are not the biggest but all five can beat you any given night.

No. 7 Peoria--Coach Patrick Battilo has a good squad led by a POY candidate with 2023 6'1 CG Andrew Camacho. Next to him will be 2023 6'3 SG Calvin Windley, 2024 5'8 PG Tranell Bridges, 2022 5'11 PG Jose Baez and two forwards with 2022 6'5 Jake Price and 2023 6'2 Elijah Ward.

No. 8 Dysart--Coach Keegan Cook has a strong starting-five led by 2022's 6'1 SG Eli Fleming, 6'4 PF Damian Lua, 2023 6'5 PF Darius Anderson, 2023 6'1 G Jayden Bolhar & 2024 6'4 PF Nigel Anderson. The Anderson brothers should have big years and Lua could be a breakout candidate with missing last year with an injury.

No. 9 Prescott--Coach Travis Stedman has a POY candidate in 6'4 senior SG Jason Parent. Next to him they have two other seniors with 6'6 SF Jonas Caman and 6'3 G Jake Hilton. Plus two youngsters with 2025 6'8 C Zane Gaul and 5'9 PG Uriah Tenette. Preccott will be legit all year long.

No. 10 Coconino--Coach Mike Moran has a POY candidate in 6'6 Sr SF Rufus Rusholme Cobb. He will in the starting-five with 2023 6'3 SF Memphis James & 2023 6'0 PG Ivory Washington. Others who will contribute are 2022's 6'5 Matt Reber, 6'3 Andy Ruiz, 6'1 Jordan Holiday plus 2023's 6'3 Pierson Watson & 6'1 Gus Fox. Coconino is another not many know about and will be a tough out.



6 other schools of note with top players

Desert Edge--2022 6'0 G Ahmani Hunter, 2023's 6'3 F Joven Allen & 6'1 G Cuthbert Tambatamba. Estrella Foothills--2023 7'1 C Noah Amenhauser & 2022 5'5 PG Seve Moreno. Cactus--2024 6'11 C Bradey Henige, 2022 6'2 SG Rob Jenkins, 2023 6'0 SG Terrell Doxie & 2024 5'8 PG Ayden Delgado. Flagstaff--2022 6'7 PF Nick Morrow. Pueblo Magnet--2022 6'0 CG Marcus Coleman & 2024 5'9 G Isaiah Hill. Saguaro--2023 6'0 G Jeremiah Hinds, 2023 6'1 G Anders Mazick & 2024 5'10 CG Tyler Stegmeir.



4A Player of the Year Candidates

7'1 Jr C Noah Amenhauser--Estrella Foothills 6'1 Sr PG Nathan Calmese--Mesquite 6'1 Jr CG Andrew Camacho--Peoria 6'6 Sr SF Rufus Rusholme Cobb--Coconino 6'0 Sr CG Marcus Coleman--Pueblo Magnet 5'8 Jr PG Cohen J Gonzales--Mesquite 6'7 Sr PF Nick Morrow--Flagstaff 6'3 Sr SG Blessing Nwotite--Paradise Honors 6'4 Sr SG Jason Parent--Prescott 6'5 Sr SG Garrison Phelps--St. Mary's 6'2 So PG Styles Phipps--St. Mary's



4A Breakout Player of the Year Candidates

6'5 Sr F Dillan Baker--Salpointe Catholic 5'8 So PG Ayden Delgado--Cactus 6'0 Sr SG Ahmani Hunter--Desert Edge 6'3 Jr SF Memphis James--Coconino 6'3 Jr SG Zander Kamai--Paradise Honors 6'8 Sr PF/C Chris Long--Vista Grande 6'4 Sr PF Damian Lua---Dysart 5'9 Jr PG Zach Strauss--Seton Catholic 6'4 Jr SF Ben Wilder--Bradshaw Mountain



4A Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

7'1 Jr C Noah Amenhauser--Estrella Foothills 6'1 Jr CG Andrew Camacho--Peoria 6'0 Sr CG Marcus Coleman--Pueblo Magnet 6'11 So C Bradey Henige--Cactus 6'0 Sr SG Ahmani Hunter--Desert Edge 6'3 Sr SG Blessing Nwotite--Paradise Honors 6'5 Sr SG Garrison Phelps--St. Mary's 6'6 Sr SF Rufus Rusholme Cobb--Coconino



4A Underclassman of the Year Candidates

6'4 So PF Nigel Anderson--Dysart 6'3 So SG Anthony Batson Jr--Notre Dame Prep 6'8 Fr C Zane Gaul--Prescott 6'11 So C Bradey Henige--Cactus 6'2 So PG Styles Phipps--St. Mary's 5'9 Fr PG Uriah Tenette--Prescott



4A Region Predictions

Region-1 (Desert Sky) 1. Mesquite 2. Saguaro 3. Marcos de Niza 4. American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek 5. Seton Catholic

Region-2 (West Valley) 1. Deer Valley 2. Notre Dame Prep 3. Peoria 4. Desert Edge 5. Cactus 6. Goldwater

Region-3 (Southwest) 1. Paradise Honors 2. Dysart 3. Estrella Foothills 4. Buckeye 5. Youngker 6. Yuma

Region-4 (Skyline) 1. St. Mary's 2. Thunderbird 3. Shadow Mountain 4. Greenway 5. Moon Valley 6. Tempe

Region-5 (Grand Canyon) 1. Prescott 2. Coconino 3. Flagstaff 4. Bradshaw Mountain 5. Mohave 6. Lee Williams 7. Mingus

Region-6 (Black Canyon) 1. Combs 2. Vista Grande 3. Coronado 4. Poston Butte 5. Apache Junction 6. Cortez

Region-7 (Gila) 1. Amphi 2. Rio Rico 3. Walden Grove 4. Mica Mountain 5. Douglass 6. Sahuarita

Region-8 (Kino) 1. Salpointe Catholic 2. Pueblo Magnet 3. Sahuaro 4. Cholla 5. Canyon Del Oro



My 24 Projected Playoff Teams

1. St. Mary's 2. Paradise Honors 3. Salpointe Catholic 4. Mesquite 5. Deer Valley 6. Notre Dame Prep 7. Peoria 8. Dysart 9. Prescott 10. Coconino 11. Desert Edge 12. Estrella Foothills 13. Cactus 14. Flagstaff 15. Pueblo Magnet 16. Saguaro



Eight Teams Who Might Make Conference Play-in Games

17. Bradshaw Mountain 18. Buckeye 19. American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek 20. Thunderbird 21. Marcos de Niza 22. Combs 23. Vista Grande 24. Amphi



Five 4A Teams That Could Be Spoilers

1. Shadow Mountain 2. Seton Catholic 3. Mohave 4. Sahuaro 5. Rio Rico