Gregg Rosenberg's Arizona Varsity 2021-22 5A Preseason Predictions

We saw some more basketball this year before the AIA starts with Section-7 in the summer plus viewed some of the teams play in fall ball.

Like 6A, 5A may be wide open with more then 5 teams that can win it all. It is a very balanced group of teams at the top along with some depth.

The 5A Conference is a very deep pool like it has been the last 5 years or so.

The theme for the top 5A teams this year is senior top players. Every top ranked team has at least one.

There are 44 schools in 5A with 24 teams getting into the playoffs.

Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2021-2022 season plus four other schools and two sleeper teams.