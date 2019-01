ArizonaVarsity watched many games early on this season and is now looking at possible candidates for some post-season awards.

It's mid-season and not only are teams settling in, but are getting some players back due to the transfer rule, which could spark a team quickly.





Some 5A players about to start playing or just started playing due to injury (or will start playing)::

6'8" C 2020 Griffin Lamb (Gilbert)

6'5" SG 2020 Chance Garland (McClintock)

6-10 C 2019 Cameron Katal (Millennium)--(still awaiting result to play or not this year)





5A Mid-season Candidates:

8 POY candidates:

6-3 Sr CG Josh Baker--McClintock

6-4 Sr SG Skylar Certo--NDP

6-5 Sr SF Emad Elniel--Independence

6-8 Jr PF Jason Harris--Higley

6-8 So PF DaRon Holmes--Millennium

5-11 Sr CG KJ Patrick--Willow Canyon

6-7 Sr SF Emmanuel Taban--Apollo

6-7 Sr F Carson Towt--Gilbert





13 Breakout candidates:

6-1 Sr SG Jake Benci--Cactus Shadows

6-5 Sr SF Cassius Carmichael--Ironwood

6-4 So CG D'Marco Dunn--Marana

6-6 So SF Jason "JT" Elder--Cienega

6-3 Sr SF Logan McCullough--Horizon

5-10 Jr PG Deven Franks--Casteel

6-4 Fr F Isaac Garcia--Cholla

6-7 Jr PF Anthony Giliberto--Paradise Valley

6-3 Jr SG Dominic Gonzalez--Ironwood

6-6 Jr PF Terrence "TJ" Green--Carl Hayden

6-2 Jr SG Brycen Long--Gilbert

5-10 Sr PG Cinsere West--Central

6-1 Jr SG Armani Williams--McClintock





6 DPOY candidates:

6-3 Sr PF Jalen Calvert--McClintock

6-5 Sr SF Emad Elniel--Independence

6-6 Jr PF Terrence "TJ" Green--Carl Hayden

6-8 Jr PF Jason Harris--Higley

6-8 So PF DaRon Holmes--Millennium

6-3 Jr W Sunday John--Willow Canyon





8 Underclassman POY candidates:

6-5 So SF Colin Carey--South Mountain

6-4 So CG D'Marco Dunn--Marana

6-6 So SF Jason "JT" Elder--Cienega

5-11 So PG Isaiah "Zay" Freeney--South Mountain

6-4 Fr F Isaac Garcia--Cholla

6-8 So PF DaRon Holmes--Millennium

5-11 So PG Justus Jackson--Millennium

6-5 So SG Paris Woods--Apollo





6 COY Candidates:

Jordan Augustine--Ironwood

Jay Caserio--Gilbert



Sam Dentz--McClintock

Jacob Marin--Apollo

Gary Rath--Sunrise Mountain

Zach Washut--Cactus Shadows