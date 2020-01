UPDATED: 1/14/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Already with two commits from Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls had an all-out recruiting blitz extending offers to eight players from all over the Valley on Tuesday. The recipients were: Eric Brice (WR, Corona del Sol), Connor Forsythe (TE, Brophy), Trajan Forrester (DE, North Canyon), Zack McGinnis (LB, Desert Vista), Dominick Mastro (RB, Notre Dame), Ryan Hutchens (WR, Campo Verde), Ben Blancas (RB, Casteel), and Isac Hall (WR, Westview). Six of those players come from the offensive side of the ball, which is where Wisconsin-River Falls excelled last year. The Falcons averaged 441 yards per game, which was good for the No. 30 ranking out of 245 Division III programs. UWRF finished at 2-8 last season, but ended the year with a win over a ranked UW-Platteville squad.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.