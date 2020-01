UPDATED: 1/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy Tuesday with 27 players receiving offers and five committing. Due to time constraints, we do away with the normal paragraph format and simply give the lists of all those who earned offers and opted to pledge to schools.



Notre Dame linebacker Matt Malloy received an offer from Air Force.

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Malakai Williams received offers from Idaho and Minot State (N. Dak.).

Copper Canyon defensive end Eric Williams Jr. received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Pueblo offensive tackle Sergio Zazueta received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).

Cactus linebacker Travis Combs received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Red Mountain quarterback Hyrum Boren received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Perry tight end Broc Lane received an offer from Utah State.

North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received an offer from Carroll (Mont.).

Verrado kicker Robert Liss received an offer from Nevada.

Red Mountain defensive end Tre Smith received offers from New Mexico and UTEP.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Marana Mountain View linebacker Branden Devoy received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Cameron Drescher received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Queen Creek kicker Zane Kaupe received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Casteel running back Ben Blancas received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Luther (Iowa).

Higley defensive end Mason Moskowitz received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Horizon cornerback Canaan Mullins received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Chandler cornerback Terry Byrd received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Perry safety AJ Owen received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Marana Mountain View linebacker Isaiah Sparkman received his first offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Chaparral linebacker Ryan Alderman received his first offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Catalina Foothills offensive guard Brian Hartig received his first offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Perry center Hezekiah Lockhart received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Odyssey Institute running back Chris Weaver received an offer from Sterling (Kans.).

Finally, ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Ethen Cluff received a preferred walk-on offer from Northern Arizona and has committed to the Lumberjacks.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.