This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from South Dakota School of Mines and Southwest Minnesota State. Cactus running back Anthony Flores received his first offer from Ottawa. Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from St. Vincent (Pa.). Ironwood Ridge tight end Ryan Drescher received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.). O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received an offer from Wisconsin Lutheran. Marana Mountain View cornerback Darren Stroman received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Nogales linebacker Jose Jimenez received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.). Canyon del Oro linebacker Mason Catterson received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Sahuaro defensive tackle Armando Ramos received offers from Nebraksa Wesleyan and Hastings. Casteel linebacker Jack Littleton received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Puget Sound (Wash.). Hamilton quarterback Nick Arvay received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.). Arcadia linebacker Will Constantinou received an offer from Doane (Neb.). Verrado kicker Robert Liss received an offer from Northern Arizona. Walden Grove linebacker Rick Avelar received an offer from Northern Arizona. Pueblo cornerback Oscar Landry received an offer from Ottawa. Hamilton safety Jamar Brown received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State. Desert Vista wide receiver Elijah Ervin received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Perry tight end Broc Lane picked up his 14th Division I scholarship offer on Thursday when New Mexico State offered the 6-4, 230-pound senior. He was both a blocker and a pass catcher for the Puma offense with 23 catches for 265 yards and five touchdowns. Late in the year, he was used on defense and made 42 tackles in just five games. Lane visited Northern Arizona last weekend and is headed to Ogden this weekend to check out Weber State. New Mexico State had four players named to the Phil Steele All-Independent team. One of them, punter Payton Theisler, played in Arizona. The Desert Vista alum averaged 42.1 yards per punt and dropped 15 punts inside the 20. The Aggies finished 2-10 last season.

We're less than 2 weeks away from National Signing Day and in the last two days we've had 20 players receive offers and four more players announce their college commitments.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/23/20

Four days after his weekend visit to Orlando, Desert Vista quarterback Parker Navarro gave his verbal commitment to UCF.

"Once I got there, I felt it in my heart," Navarro said in a text message. "The coaches and who they are as people, along witht he location, and the offense (make it the right place)."

Navarro broke records last year for passing yards in a game (435) and total offense in a season (3,708). Central Florida was just the fourth FBS program to offer the 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller during that visit. The 435 yards passing came in the 6A quarterfinals against Perry during a wild 70-63 victory. Navarro threw for seven touchdowns and rushed for one more (along with 108 yards).



UCF made its way back into the final Associated Press Poll and was ranked No. 24 following its win over Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. The Knights were 10-3 with all three losses coming on the road by a combined seven points. UCF is the only school in the state of Florida to end up the year in the rankings in each of the last three years.





Less than a week removed from his first Division II offer, Flowing Wells tight end Lloyd Love announced his commitment to Chadron State on Wednesday.

"The coaching staff is like no other," Love said in a text message. "They care about people for who they are, not how they play."

Love was on a Caballero team that attempted just 10 passes a game. He led Flowing Wells with 21 catches for 489 yards and five touchdowns. Love (6-4, 205) was also utilized in the run game and had 167 yards rushing and 209 more in kickoff returns.

Chadron State, located in Nebraska and a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, had a prolific offense. The Eagles had their first 3,000-yard passer and a receiver that set the school mark for touchdown catches in a season with 16. CSC finished 6-5.



Horizon made the inaugural Open Division tournament behind quarterback Jake Martinelli, who was lost for the season with a knee injury in the Huskies' eighth game. But the 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller hasn't played his last football game. Martinelli committed to South Dakota School of Mines on Thursday.

The Division II school is coming off a 3-8 season and hired a new head coach last month. That's one of the things that has Martinelli excited.

"The new coaching staff with Coach (Charlie) Flohr and the rest of his staff he brought in," Martinelli said in a text message. "They really have a great plan and it just felt like the perfect fit for me academically and athletically."

Martinelli shared time at quarterback his first two seasons and was the full-time starter as a senior. He was a dual threat with 16 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing TDs. In a 35-34 overtime victory over Notre Dame, Martinelli threw for a pair of scores and ran for 152 yards and a touchdown. His winning TD pass in overtime came on fourth-and-10.

He received his offer from the Hardrockers on Tuesday night and quickly committed. SDSMT is know for being a top-notch engineering school. Martinelli plans to study Chemical Engineering.

Finally, his recovery has gone well and he'll be able to begin running in a month. Currently, Martinelli said he's about three to four weeks ahead of schedule.

Flohr comes to South Dakota Mines from Northwest Missouri State, where he's spent the last 14 years as the offensive coordinator. The Bearcats are one of the powerhouse programs in Division II and they played in seven national championship games while Flohr was there, winning four of them.



Sometimes one of the best tools to use in recruiting is yourself and your initiative. Such is the case of Casteel defensive end Mason Ross, who committed to Luther College in Iowa on Wednesday.

"I watched their film last summer and it made me reach out to (defensive line) Coach (Chris) Clift, because I knew I could add speed to their defensive line," Ross said in a text message. "The communication never stopped."

Ross, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, played in 41 varsity games during his career with the Colts, including the 3A championship game in 2017. Last season, Ross had 67 tackles and seven sacks as Casteel reached the 5A semifinals. He visited several schools last summer, including Luther.

"I loved the personable vibe there," Ross said. "I stayed two nights with the guys on this last visit and I could tell they were brothers; just like what we started at Casteel. Discipline, family, and high expectations."

Luther finished 1-9 last season. The Norse play in the American Rivers Conference (Division III). Despite the record in 2019, Luther won the league's rushing title for the seventh straight year. The Norse tallied an average of 235 yards per game on the ground.