UPDATED: 1/24/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Chandler Prep kicker Carson Zilmer picked up his first Division I scholarship offer on Friday when New Mexico State offered the 6-3, 195-pound senior. Zilmer was a First Team All-2A Gila Region selection at both kicker and punter. More than 60 percent of his kickoffs went for touchbacks (33 total) and he booted a 50-yard field goal against Arizona College Prep. Zilmer's punts averaged 39.2 yards with six pinned inside the 20. But he does more than just kick. Zilmer passed for a TD, rushed for a TD, caught a couple of passes, had more than 300 kick return yards, and even intercepted a pass for the Titans. New Mexico State had four players named to the Phil Steele All-Independent team. One of them, punter Payton Theisler, played in Arizona. The Desert Vista alum averaged 42.1 yards per punt and dropped 15 punts inside the 20. The Aggies finished 2-10 last season.

The sack leader for the 6A Conference was Tre Smith of Red Mountain. The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end (who had 18.5 sacks) received an offer from Boise State on Friday. It's his third from the Mountain West Conference. Smith was an All-6A Conference First Team selection after a season where the Mountain Lions reached the conference title game for the first time in 18 years. Boise State won its second conference title in three years as the Broncos went 12-2 and topped Hawaii (31-10) in the league's championship game. Boise's lone regular-season loss was a three-point setback to BYU. The Broncos played Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl last month. There will be some rebuilding to be done along the lines, but BSU should be among the contenders for a New Year's Six Bowl. The Broncos kick off 2020 at home on the blue turf Sept. 5 against Georgia Southern.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.