Young, Centennial wide receiver, adds Portland State offer

UPDATED: 1/27/20 Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education. Centennial wide receiver Brad Young picked up an FBS offer on Monday when Portland State offered the 6-3, 215-pound senior. Young was a three-year varsity player for the Coyotes. He hit the weights and gained 70 pounds during his time at Centennial. Off the field, Young carries a 3.3 GPA taking Honors and AP classes. Aside from receiver, he's also played tight end and long snapper. Portland State, a member of the Big Sky Conference, improved by a game last season to finish 5-7. Also making strides was the offense, which was led by junior QB Davis Alexander. He threw 25 touchdowns, the most for a Vikings' player since 1999. PSU will return 14 starters in 2020

Here's the rest of the offers for Monday: Tolleson linebacker Xavier Velasco received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Pueblo cornerback Oscar Landry received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Marc Ortega received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Desert Vista linebacker Zack McGinnis received an offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received an offer from Bemidji State (Minn.).

Williams Field wide receiver Cal Bergquist received an offer from Bemidji State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, MOUNT UNION, Puget Sound Carter Adams - Notre Dame (OG): Puget Sound Britt Alcott - Winslow (DT): Minnesota Morris Ryan Alderman - Chaparral (LB): Nebraska Wesleyan SaMaury Alexander - Arcadia (SS): Ottawa

Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Arizona Christian, Capital, Puget Sound, Whittier Mateo Alicea - Verrado (WR): Buena Vista Austin Alosi - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson Ryan Alsup - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian Ephraim Amissah - Marana (K): Luther Elijah Anau - Horizon (LB): Ottawa Diego Armijo - Sabino (WR): Arizona Christian, CSU-PUEBLO, Hastings, Ottawa Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, DICKINSON STATE, Jamestown, Mount St. Joseph, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Simpson, Sioux Falls, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Martin Arvizu - Sunnyside (RB): Ottawa

Taylor Atkin - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Jamestown, Southern Virginia Octavio Audry-Cobos - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Ottawa Rick Avelar III - Walden Grove (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Dayton, Northern Arizona, Occidental, Southern Nazarene, Western New Mexico Jesse Avina - Buena (TE): Arizona Christian, Brevard, Jamestown Amahri Bailey - San Tan Foothills (RB): Southwest Minnesota State Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State Liam Bannon - Apollo (C): Ottawa Alaa Barakat - Peoria (LB): Ottawa Jamaal Barnhardt - Sahuaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa Brandon Barrios - Ironwood Ridge (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Brevard, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Defiance, Denison, Florida Memorial, Fort Lewis, George Fox, Hamline, Jamestown, La Verne, Lewis & Clark, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, Pacific, Pacific Lutheran, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Virginia, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico (preferred walk-on), Whitworth, Willamette Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman Yakeen Baylis - Marcos de Niza (RB): Ottawa Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Ottawa, Whittier Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene, Southern Virginia Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin Cal Bergquist - Williams Field (WR): Bemidji State, Jamestown Brayden Bernal - Combs (CB): Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado Ben Blancas - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Birmingham-Southern, Lewis & Clark, Olivet, Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls Edward Bojorquez - Deer Valley (OT): Arizona Christian, JAMESTOWN, Ottawa Jace Bond - Queen Creek (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Pacific, Southwest Minnesota State Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, Hastings, Ripon, Whittier Hyrum Boren - Red Mountain (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Arizona, Ottawa Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Ottawa, Western New Mexico Jean Boyd III - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona Jacob Bracamonte - Tucson (OT): Dakota Wesleyan Darrell Branch - Higley (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale Eric Brice - Corona del Sol (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls Austin Brooks - Canyon del Oro (SS): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Hastings Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Willamette Justin Brown - Shadow Ridge (FS): Arizona Christian Michael Brown - Brophy (RB): Brevard, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound

Matthew Brudeseth - Campo Verde (CB): Luther

Mason Bugg - Williams Field (QB): Air Force Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico Grady Burns - Casteel (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Simpson Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico Tristan Bushey - Cienega (TE): Simpson John Butler - Desert Ridge (WR): Bemidji State, Brevard, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, Ottawa, Puget Sound Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego Terry Byrd - Chandler (CB): Olivet, Ripon

Max Cabral - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific Keshaun Calip - Queen Creek (WR): Western Colorado Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound, Rhode Island (preferred walk-on), Simpson, Trinity Bible, William Penn Jamarlo Campbell - Millennium (LB): Ottawa, Presentation, Western Colorado Matt Canada - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Luther Thor Canales - Mountain Pointe (LB): Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Ottawa, Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Brevard, Carleton, Clarke, Heidelberg, Jamestown, Lake Forest, McPherson, Occidental, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Whittier, William Penn Trey Cartledge - Notre Dame (FS): Drake Taggart Caskey - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Ottawa, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound Jawan Casteal - Deer Valley (CB): Arizona Christian Mason Catterson - Canyon del Oro (LB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson James Chadwick - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Jamestown, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus, Presentation Mario Chavez - Sunnyside (CB): Ottawa Andrew Chino - Desert Ridge (WR): Ottawa, SIOUX FALLS Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico Ethan Christensen - O'Connor (C): Ottawa Cash Clark - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Ottawa Hayden Claye - Sierra Linda (OT): Ottawa, Peru State Ethen Cluff - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Western Colorado Travis Combs - Cactus (LB): Brevard, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Valley City State Will Constantinou - Arcadia (LB): Brevard, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Doane

Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Simpson, Wabash, Western New Mexico Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado Conner Cordts - Cactus (QB): Black Hills State, Brevard, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Pacific Lutheran, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Malaki Corella - Marcos de Niza (CB): Ottawa Shane Cornwell - Horizon (LB): Ottawa Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State Larry Craft - Millennium (RB): Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene, Western Colorado Tanner Crandall - Highland (WR): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Ottawa, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico Trevor Crawford - Pinnacle (SS): Hamline, Jamestown, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Iowa Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Valley City State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Grinnell, Hamline, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Trinity International, Willamette Matthew Dahlby - Saguaro (LS): Puget Sound Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (DE): Black Hills State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): NORTHERN ARIZONA Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Jamestown, Mayville Izaiah Davis - Sahuaro (RB): Black Hills State, Ottawa, Western New Mexico Nick Deaver - Greenway (DE): Brevard Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Grinnell, Pacific, Puget Sound Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico Branden Devoy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Albright, Aurora, Nebraska Wesleyan

Javier Diaz - Verrado (RB): Ottawa Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Western New Mexico Aayden Dodd - Desert Vista (C): Southern Virginia Ayden Domville - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian Sebastian Dorman - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa Jaren Doromal - Cesar Chavez (WR): Juniata, Luther Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Lyon, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson Ryan Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (TE): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson Travis Drosos - Perry (LS): Colorado (preferred walk-on), Oregon State (preferred walk-on) Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, UTEP, Western Illinois, Yale Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES

Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes, Whittier Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, BOWDOIN, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier Tommy Ellis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lake Forest, Luther, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaden Erschen - Apache Junction (WR): Brevard, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Judson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Pacific, Southern Virginia Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Iowa State (preferred walk-on), New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Weber State

Thomas Estrada - Pueblo (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Brevard Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE Jacob Flaherty - Cactus (LB): Clarke, Jamestown Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Illinois Coll., Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Whittier Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP Anthony Flores - Cactus (RB): Ottawa

Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Mary, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, Saint Anselm, Southwest Baptist, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, VALPARAISO, Western Colorado, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls Brandon Fondong - Millennium (LB): Ottawa, Rocky Mountain Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego Trajan Forrester - North Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian, Carroll, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls Connor Forsythe - Brophy (TE): George Fox, Lake Forest, Northeastern State, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Trenton Foster - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Puget Sound, Valley City State, Willamette Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain Alijah Galbreath - O'Connor (WR): Montana State-Northern, , Presentation, Western New Mexico Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC DAVIS, UTEP Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Pacific, Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Southern Nazarene, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Zion Gamilla - Trivium Prep (OG): Pacific, Puget Sound Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, MARY, Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Ottawa Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Mount St. Joseph, Ottawa Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain Conner Gardner - Red Mountain (K/P): Bemidji State, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Dickinson State, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Southern Virginia, Valley City State Alex Gianoli - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Brevard, Montana State-Northern, Wisconsin-River Falls Charles Gilbert - Basha (LB): Azusa Pacific, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), San Diego Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Willamette, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS Harvey Gonzalez - Sunnyside (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Sioux Falls Donte Gordon - Apollo (RB): Arizona Christian, Whittier Tommy Graif - Horizon (OT): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Ottawa, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS Jaden Green - Mesa (LS): WASHINGTON Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, BYU, Colorado State, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Oregon State, Rocky Mountain, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, Weber State Colton Grover - Desert Vista (WR): Luther Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Utah State Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman Dillan Gulley - Marcos de Niza (FS): Jamestown, Luther Michael Gundersdorf - Dobson (SS): Ottawa Kade Gutierrez - Trivium Prep (LB): Pacific, Puget Sound JoeVanni Haddad - Paradise Valley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.) David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA Jonathan HagEstad - Willow Canyon (FS): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, CARROLL, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Presentation, Valley City State Cannen Hall - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian Isac Hall - Westview (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): Drake, San Diego Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, COLORADO, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah Brian Hartig - Catalina Foothills (OG): Nebraska Wesleyan Andy Hatch - Highland (WR): Simpson

Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, SAN DIEGO

Aaron Henry IV - Perry (CB): Avila, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Jonathan Hernandez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Puget Sound Zach Herrera - Campo Verde (QB): Luther Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota State, UC Davis Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lawrence, Ottawa, Puget Sound, St. Norbert Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lawrence Tech, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls Josh Hovatter - Centennial (C): Anna Maria, Brevard, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), LAKE FOREST, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, St. John's Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), MARY, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon Gerald Howard - North Canyon (CB): Ottawa

Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Eastern Michigan, HAWAII, Nebraska-Kearney, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Texas State, UNLV, Wyoming Ryan Hutchens - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, UNLV Bryant Jackson - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico Deshaun Jackson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Ottawa Jayden Jackson - Shadow Ridge (DT): Carroll, Ottawa Michael Jada - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific, Ripon Sebastian Janik - Combs (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Presentation Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jose Jimenez - Nogales (LB): Mayville State, Ottawa

JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV Jaylen Johnson - Desert Vista (DT): Southern Nazarene Kylin Johnson - Arcadia (RB): Ottawa Reggie Johnson - Queen Creek (DE): Ottawa Xavier Johnson - San Tan Charter (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette Cameron Jones - Millennium (WR): Buena Vista, Luther, Simpson Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Peru State, Western New Mexico Christian Karlinsey - Walden Grove (OT): Brevard Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Utah State, Washington State Zane Kaupe - Queen Creek (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Defiance, Nebraska Wesleyan

Mustafa Khaled - Brophy (DT): Brevard, Buena Vista, Jamestown, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound Ethan King - Salpointe (OG): Hastings, Pacific, Simpson Robert Kingsford - Highland (LB): Mount Union, Southern Virginia Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard, CARROLL, Ottawa James Knos - Basha (OG): Brevard, Ottawa, Puget Sound Maalik Knox - Cesar Chavez (DB): Ottawa Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State Zane Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Buena Vista, Hastings, LAKE FOREST

Oscar Landry - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Simpson, William Penn

Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Dixie State, Eastern Illinois, Georgetown, Louisville (preferred walk-on), New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, Southern Utah, Utah State, Weber State Seth Lane - Centennial (LB): Ripon Josh Lang - Sunnyslope (WR): Ottawa Zach Langenbach - Apache Junction (LB): Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Northern Colorado, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, SAN DIEGO, Willamette Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State Ja'Sean Lee - Highland (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Elijah LeFiles - Marana Mountain View (OT): Arizona Christian Jonathan Leon - Fairfax (DE): Bowdoin, Simpson, Willamette Conner Lewis - Boulder Creek (CB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Baylor (preferred walk-on), Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Kansas State (preferred walk-on), Southern Utah Kyle Lewis - Horizon (DE): Arizona Christian, ARMY, Ottawa, Western New Mexico Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Brevard, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico, Whittier Robert Liss - Verrado (K): Bemidji State, Colorado State, Nevada, Southern Utah Cameron Little - Ironwood (OT): Ottawa Jack Littleton - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Occidental, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls Xavier Lockett - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound Hezekiah Lockhart - Perry (C): Jamestown Quanah Locklear - Cibola (QB): VALLEY CITY STATE

Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Crown, Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson Alex Lopez - Walden Grove (QB): Ottawa, Western Colorado, Wisconsin-River Falls Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Whittier Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.), CHADRON STATE, Culver-Stockton, Presentation Casey Lowe - Shadow Ridge (LB): Beloit, Pacific Diego Lujan - Canyon del Oro (OT): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Ripon, Valley City State Tufi Lupe - Dobson (OT): Ottawa Matthew Macdonald - Cactus Shadows (SS): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Hamline, Jamestown, Nichols, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin Lutheran Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado Kapena Magsayo - Chandler (WR): Pacific Lutheran, Ripon Joshua Maignan - Florence (RB): Black Hills State Adam Maldonado - Canyon del Oro (DE): Brevard, Hastings, Ripon, Simpson Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State Matt Malloy - Notre Dame (LB): AIR FORCE, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowdoin, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Rocky Mountain, San Diego, William Penn Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, UTEP David Marquez - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Fort Hays State, Ottawa, Sioux Falls Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Heidelberg, Lawrence, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Dominick Mastro - Notre Dame (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain Braxton Matteson - Desert Edge (C): Pacific, Simpson Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego, Texas State Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE Colin McClure - Boulder Creek (LB): Arizona Christian Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): ARMY Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Arizona Christian, Dixie State, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary Zack McGinnis - Desert Vista (LB): Luther, Mary, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls Keith McKaney - Desert Edge (WR): Pacific, Western New Mexico Devin Medina - Canyon del Oro (WR): Mayville State Ryan Mehio - Brophy (WR): Brevard, Ottawa Easton Meier - Northwest Christian (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Jamestown, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls Miguel Mejia - Walden Grove (DT): Ottawa Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, SIOUX FALLS, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale Derek Miller - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA Kaeden Miller - Centennial (TE): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound Michael Molio'o - Sahuarita (LB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Ottawa, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Mason Moskowitz - Higley (DE): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Moulesong - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell Ihtiram Muhtady - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell Canaan Mullins - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Pacific, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Brady Murphy - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Georgetown, Idaho, Penn, Southern Utah Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Arizona State (blueshirt), Hawaii, Idaho, North Texas, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, UCF, Western New Mexico Dawson Neese - Tolleson (OT): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound Josh Nelson - Lake Havasu (LB): Ottawa Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale RC Nevarez - Desert Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard Brandon Nieto - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Ottawa Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette Alex Norrish - Marcos de Niza (DT): Fort Hays State, Lake Forest, Pacific Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Mary, Oberlin, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES

Gabriel Ocampo - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Ottawa Josh Ormond - Willow Canyon (QB): Defiance, Ripon Kayden Orona - ALA-Gilbert North (RB): Southern Virginia Marc Ortega - Mountain Pointe (OT): Hastings, Southern Virginia

Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico AJ Owen - Perry (FS): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon Cody Pacheco - Empire (WR): Arizona Christian, Ohio Wesleyan, Ottawa, Presentation Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): COLGATE, Middlebury Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Buena Vista, Fort Lewis, Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette Alex Peru - Millennium (RB): Ottawa Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Black Hills State, Idaho, Minot State, Western Colorado Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound Nick Prebil - Brophy (LB): Ottawa, Pacific Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, San Diego State, Texas State, UCLA Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Colorado, Dartmouth, FLORIDA STATE, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale Matt Purnell - Higley (QB): Ottawa Nate Quinones - Cactus (LB): Black Hills State, Brevard, Presentation Nicc Quinones - Cactus (SS): Brevard, Presentation T'Ziaha Quint - South Mountain (OG): Brevard Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Brevard, MINOT STATE, Presentation, Whittier Mason Ramirez - Liberty (SS): Clarke, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson Armando Ramos - Sahuaro (DT): Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Ripon Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington Cameron Rasmussen - Mountain Pointe (P/K): Culver-Stockton, Rocky Mountain Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale Luke Regina - Salpointe (DE): Presentation Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Washington & Lee Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, COLORADO, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, GEORGIA, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), New Mexico (preferred walk-on), Utah (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico Caden Robbins - Casa Grande (RB): Abilene Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Occidental, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound Zack Robertson - ALA-Queen Creek (TE): Fort Lewis Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa Juaquin Rodriguez - Centennial (K): Arizona Christian Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls George Roeder IV - Centennial (OG): Anna Maria, Brevard, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, McPherson, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. John's, Trinity Bible Tysen Rohner - Highland (TE): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa Kobe Rome - Perry (FS): Avila, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale Joseph Rosales - Millennium (SS): Buena Vista, Presentation, Puget Sound Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): LUTHER Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY TJ Rucker - Cactus (WR): Clarke, Valley City State, Western Colorado Chase Rudders - Sunrise Mountain (DE): Simpson Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Oregon State, SAN DIEGO STATE, Tulane Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls Lee Sampson - Millennium (OT): Ottawa Olandis Sanchez - North Canyon (QB): Alvernia, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Ottawa Sergio Sanchez - Salpointe (DT): Aurora, Brevard, Luther, Presentation, Western New Mexico Kody Say - O'Connor (WR): Brevard, Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin Lutheran

Kyle Schoeppe - Shadow Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DICKINSON STATE, Kansas Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon Zach Schroeder - Highland (WR): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Hunter Scott - Perry (OT): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Utah, Tarleton, WEBER STATE

Jovon Scott - Peoria (WR): Ottawa Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP, Washington State Osten Sherry - Sahuarita (FS): Simpson Ian Shewell - Williams Field (DE): New Mexico McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Occidental, Penn, SMU (preferred walk-on), Stanford (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Fort Lewis, Puget Sound, Willamette Kris Sippel - San Tan Charter (QB): Jamestown Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain Richmond Slan - Walden Grove (CB): Hastings, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson Mikey Sliskovic - Basha (DE): Ottawa K'Rashee Smith - South Mountain (RB): Peru State Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, Boise State, Fresno State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UTEP

Jackson Solomon - Higley (DT): Carleton Isaiah Sparkman - Marana Mountain View (LB): Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan

Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): MINOT STATE, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Nathan Steffen - Sunnyslope (DT): Ottawa Luke Stephenson - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound, Simpson, ST. OLAF, Wisconsin-River Falls Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico Daylon Storey - Millennium (LB): Ottawa, Presentation Darren Stroman - Marana Mountain View (CB): Hastings, Ottawa, Presentation Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton, Drake Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), San Diego Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State, San Diego Gage Summers - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Black Hills State Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego, Stanford (preferred walk-on) Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Nichols, St. John Fisher Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP Elijah Taylor - Higley (CB): Ottawa Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Dixie State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UTEP Regen Terry - Florence (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, Utah Braxen Tessler - Saguaro (LB): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON) Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.), Grinnell, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Pacific, Rhodes, Ripon, Rose-Hulman, Southern Virginia, Trinity Bible, Western New Mexico Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona Martell Thompson - Marcos de Niza (WR): Ottawa Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southern Virginia Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force, UTEP

Dustin Torres - Basha (LB): Ottawa Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale Sam Valenzuela - Sabino (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Josh Van Gysel - Boulder Creek (LB): Aurora, Buena Vista, Jamestown Omar Vasquez - Westview (K): Ottawa, Trinity Bible Cade Veach - Perry (TE): Avila, Sioux Falls Marcelino Vega - Pueblo (FS): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, William Penn Xavier Velasco - Tolleson (LB): Presentation, St. Norbert Jonathan Velazquez - Odyssey Institute (OT): MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls Cody Walker - Queen Creek (FB): Pacific Jaleel Walker - Cesar Chavez (WR): Dickinson State, Ottawa Joe Jo Wallace - San Tan Charter (WR): Avila, Buena Vista, Ottawa, Westminster Sam Way - North Canyon (OG): Alvernia, Concordia (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Ottawa, STERLING

Chris Weaver - Odyssey Institute (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, Sterling, Valley City State Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Rocky Mountain Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Wesleyan Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian Tanner Wengert - Marana (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings Justin Wilda - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Presentation Jackson Wiles - Notre Dame (OG): Lake Forest Eric Williams Jr. - Copper Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Ottawa, Simpson Jaidren Williams - Goldwater (FS/RB): Arizona Christian Malakai Williams - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Idaho, Minot State, Ottawa, Western New Mexico Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, MINOT STATE

Zion Williams - Basha (WR): Black Hills State, Ottawa Jared Wilson - Red Mountain (WR): Montana State-Northern Antwaun Winfield - Cesar Chavez (DE): Culver-Stockton, Dickinson State Matthew Winter - Brophy (QB): Brevard, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Ottawa, Presentation, Western New Mexico Connor Witthoft - Salpointe (TE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Memphis, New Mexico, Oregon (preferred walk-on) Daniel Wood - Highland (LB/RB): Drake, Northern Arizona, UTAH (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Whittier Douglas Woodall - Copper Canyon (RB): Clarke, McPherson Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Heidelberg, Judson, Lake Forest, Pacific, Portland State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls Dylan Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, FORT HAYS STATE, Hastings, Jamestown, Pacific, Ripon, Simpson Sergio Zazueta - Pueblo (OT): Arizona Christian, William Penn

Weston Zierer - Gilbert Christian (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound Carson Zilmer - Chandler Prep (K): New Mexico State

Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Beloit, Bethel (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Hamline, Hillsdale (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southwestern, St. Olaf, St. Vincent, Willamette

Hamilton QB Arvay commits to Southwest Minnesota State

UPDATED: 1/27/20 After a visit to Sioux Falls ended with the Cougars accepting a commitment from another prospect, another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team came to the rescue and made Nick Arvay an offer on Monday.

The 5-11, 185-pound Hamilton quarterback gave his commitment to Southwest Minnesota State. His head coach, Mike Zdebski, used his Midwest contacts to help out.

"Coach Z did everything he could to text any coach that needed a QB," Arvay said in a text message. "Southwest Minnesota State offered me basically, a full ride today and they need a guy to come in and compete for the job right away. It was something I couldn't pass up."

Arvay passed for 2,412 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for six more scores. He was instrumental in the Huskies' turnaround from a 3-7 season to 9-3 and a trip to the Open Division semifinals.

Southwest Minnesota State finished 3-8 last season. The Mustangs, which play in Division II, dropped their last four games.



Perry cornerback Aaron Henry IV announced his commitment to Western New Mexico following a weekend visit to Silver City.

"They hae an amazing coaching staff along with amazing football leaders on and off the field," Henry said in a text message. "I loved how the coaches and players are very involved in the community." Western New Mexico, a Division II school, finished 2-10 last season.

Sterling College gave some early love to North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way. A few weeks ago, Way took a visit to the school in Kansas. Ultimately, it was what he was looking for in a college. "(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Gabe) Eliserio came to North Canyon to visit me on November 26 and I really felt like he wanted me to play for him and that I wasn't just another number," Way said in a text message. "Then, when I went to visit, as soon as I stepped on campus, I felt like I was home." Sterling, an NAIA school, went 7-3 last season.

Finally, it was the visit that led Cibola quarterback Quanah Locklear to commit to Valley City State. In his first year as the Raiders' starter, he passed for 17 touchdowns as CHS had a winning season (6-4). "The official visit won me over," Locklear said in a text message. "I definitely felt the brotherhood from the players and the staff made it clear I was 'their guy'. Academically and athletically, it was a perfect fit." Valley City State, an NAIA school, went 7-3 last season.

But that wasn't all. With National Signing Day fast approaching, Monday also saw the commitments of the following players: Pinnacle center Adam Verbalaitis committed to Northern Arizona.

Thatcher defensive end Collin Thompson committed to Concordia College in Minnesota.

Tempe defensive tackle Sione Tonga'uiha committed to UTEP.

Brophy safety Trevor Klein committed to Carroll (Mont.).

Queen Creek linebacker Zane Lalama committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Perry offensive tackle Hunter Scott committed to Weber State (Utah).

Centennial center Josh Hovatter committed to Lake Forest.



Perry CB Aaron Henry IV (Photo Courtesy of Aaron Henry IV/Lady D Photography)

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way (Photo Courtesy of Sam Way)

Cibola QB Quanah Locklear (Photo Courtesy of Quanah Locklear)

