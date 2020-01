UPDATED: 1/30/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Navy assistant coach Joe DuPaix reached out to Red Mountain quarterback Hyrum Boren on Thursday with a scholarship offer. Boren, a 6-1, 190-pound prospect, led the Mountain Lions to the East Valley Region title and then all the way to the 6A Conference championship game. In his first year as the starter, he passed for 2,283 yards and 30 touchdowns. Boren was also a dual threat, rushing for 886 yards (at more than eight yards per carry) and 11 TDs. In the classroom, he carries a 3.8 GPA. Navy tied a school record for victories in an 11-2 season in 2019. The Midshipmen won the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, the Liberty Bowl, and and a share of the American Athletic Conference's West Division.

Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday:



Marana Mountain View linebacker Isaiah Sparkman received offers from Luther (Iowa) and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Campo Verde cornerback Matthew Brudeseth received an offer from Buena Vista.

Peoria wide receiver Jovon Scott received an offer from Peru State (Neb.).

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Marc Ortega received an offer from Buena Vista.

Cactus linebacker Travis Combs received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Sunrise Mountain defensive end Chase Rudders received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Perry safety AJ Owen received an offer from Hastings.

San Tan Foothills running back Amahri Bailey received an offer from Ottawa.

Marana Mountain View linebacker Brandon Devoy received an offer from Doane (Neb.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.