Cesar Chavez defensive back Maalik Knox received an offer from Bemidji State (Minn). Westview running back Anthony Rodriguez received his first offer from Ottawa. La Joya wide receiver Carlos Fernandez received an offer from Peru State (Neb.). Pinnacle linebacker Alonzo Maya received an offer from Peru State. Pueblo offensive tackle Sergio Zazueta received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.). Perry wide receiver Bryce Holdridge received his first offer from Peru State. Centennial tight end Kaeden Miller received an offer from Peru State. Perry center Hezekiah Lockhart received an offer from Peru State.

Fresno State signed one dual-threat quarterback last month, but the Bulldogs are still looking for another one. FSU extended an offer to Jalan Early on Friday. The Bulldogs are the second FBS program to offer the 6-4, 210-pound Millennium signal caller. Early passed for 2,015 yards and 27 touchdowns. Also a mobile QB, he rushed for 642 yards and 12 TDs. In his first year as the starter, he led the Tigers to their second straight 5A Desert West Region championship, a 9-3 record, and a spot in the quarterfinals. Following a 4-8 season, Fresno State hired a new head coach. Kalen DeBoer returned to FSU, where he was previously an offensive coordinator. One of the members of the previous coaching staff staying intact is OC and quarterback coach Ryan Grubb. Grubb has been in communication with Early in his recruitment.

Utah State has 11 players either signed in December or committed for next week. Broc Lane is the first at the tight end position as the Perry player announced his intention to sign with the Aggies on Friday.



"I fell in love as soon as I got to the school," Lane said in a text message. "The players were all very welcoming."



The 6-4, 225-pound athlete had 23 catches for 265 yards and five touchdowns for the Pumas last season. He also saw time at linebacker in the back half of the season.



Utah State went 7-6 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference last season. The Aggies played in the Frisco Bowl.





Verrado's Robert Liss was one of the best kickers in the state last season. He accumulated three Division I offers, which is rare. On Friday, he gave his commitment to Colorado State.



"Colorado State University provides me with the opportunity to kick in front of 40,000 of the best fans in the nation and compete against some of the top football programs in the country," Liss said in a text message. "The university has an amazing business school and a wealth of resources to help prepare me for my future."



Last season, Liss boomed 31 of his 58 kickoffs into the end zone. He kicked 7-of-9 field goals with a long of 47 yards against Casteel.



Colorado State, also a member of the Mountain West, finished 4-8 last season.



Ottawa University in Surprise is starting to fill out its recruiting class for 2020. The Spirit got three commitments on Friday. Those came from Ozzie Casillas, Ian Loggins, and Brayden Bernal.

Casillas is a 5-10, 175-pound linebacker at Copper Canyon. He had 44 tackles for the Aztecs last season.



"The school is still in its building phase and it's a perfect time for me to come in," Casillas said in a text message. "The coaches get to know their players one-on-one and be a part of their lives."

Loggins is a kicker at Combs. He was a perfect 6-of-6 in field goals for the Coyotes last year with a long of 41 against Vista Grande.

"I chose OUAZ due to the amazing coaching staff, growing competitive program, and the opportunity for me to pursue my degree," Loggins said in a text message.

Bernal is a teammate and close friend of Loggins. The 5-10, 140-pound cornerback had 30 tackles for the Coyotes. He likes being close to home and also the attention that he got from the Ottawa coaches.

"They showed so much love to me from phone calls to text messages," Bernal said in a text message. "I went on the visit and I just felt welcomed there by everyone. They are an up and coming program and I want to be a part of something in the making."

Ottawa, in just its second season, went 9-2 and made the NAIA playoffs. The Spirit was ranked No. 16 in the NAIA Football Coaches' postseason poll.





Finally, Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher committed to Rocky Mountain College. He led the Coyotes in tackles (135), sacks (9), and forced fumbles (4). Campo Verde went 10-4 and made the 5A Conference championship for the first time.



Rocky Mountain, an NAIA school in Billings, Montana. The Battlin' Bears were 4-7 last season.