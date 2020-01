UPDATED: 1/5/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Simpson College has long recruited the state of Arizona. Eight players from the state were on the Storm roster last season. On Saturday, three players received offers from Simpson. Eric Williams Jr., Canaan Mullins, and Jonathan Leon were the recipients. Williams Jr. is a 6-2. 265-pound defensive end from Copper Canyon. He led the Aztecs with 4.5 sacks last season. Mullins is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver from Horizon. He had almost 300 yards of offense and 30 tackles for the Huskies. Leon is a lineman from Fairfax. He led the Stampede with six sacks while playing defensive end and also saw some time at center. The Simpson defense came up big in its last game against Luther to even up its record at 5-5. The Storm recovered two fumbles in the red zone to preserve a 16-10 victory. Simpson was also .500 (4-4) in the American Rivers Conference (Division III). SC is located in Iowa, just south of Des Moines.

Western Colorado extended offers to a pair of Valley players on Sunday with one from the east and one from the west. It was Keshaun Calip and Larry Craft each collecting their first offers from the Mountaineers. Calip was a two-way player for Queen Creek, seeing action at both wide receiver and cornerback. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete led the Bulldogs in receiving with 370 yards, scoring three touchdowns. On defense, Calip made 41 tackles and intercepted four passes. Also a return man, he averaged almost 20 yards on kickoff runbacks. Craft played both slotback and running back for Millennium. The 5-9, 185--pounder had more than 600 yards each rushing and receiving, scoring a total of 13 touchdowns. In the first round of the 5A playoffs against Gilbert, I watched him get a season-high 17 carries and turn that into 248 yards and a pair of TDs as MHS advanced with a 45-14 win. Two Western Colorado players earned First Team recognition honors from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II). One, Garrett Boyd, played his high school ball in Arizona. The senior punter, who went to high school at Seton Catholic, averaged 41.7 yards per kick and was also tops in fair catches. WCU had its best season since 2016 as the Mountaineers went 5-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.