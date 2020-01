This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Western Colorado extended an offer to a player from Southern Arizona. It was Alex Lopez collecting his first Division II offer from the Mountaineers on Wednesday. Lopez has been the starting quarterback at Walden Grove for the past two years and was named the 4A Gila Region Offensive Player of the Year after each of them. The 6-1 195-pound signal caller passed for nearly 5,000 yards in those two seasons and totaled 54 passing touchdowns. A dual threat, Lopez rushed for 924 yards and 10 TDs last season. More importantly, the Red Wolves reached the playoffs in each of the last two years. Two Western Colorado players earned First Team recognition honors from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. One, Garrett Boyd, played his high school ball in Arizona. The senior punter, who went to high school at Seton Catholic, averaged 41.7 yards per kick and was also tops in fair catches. WCU had its best season since 2016 as the Mountaineers went 5-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

Bringing the combination of size, talent, and good grades is Blake Gamez . The 6-3, 280-pound offensive tackle at Verrado received an offer from Sioux Falls on Wednesday following an in-home visit with offensive coordinator Jim Chapin. Gamez was a First Team All-5A Desert West Region selection as he helped Logan Gingg rush for more than 1,400 yards. He is also an exceptional student that is in the National Honor Society and carries a 4.4 GPA. Gamez doesn't just play offense. He was a First Teamer on the defensive line as well. Sioux Falls reached the Division II playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. After a 2-2 start, the Cougars finished up at 8-4. Those final two losses were both by a field goal with one to eventual runner-up Minnesota State (42-39) and the other to Colorado Mines on the road by a last-second field goal (24-21). It was the 26th straight winning season for USF, which is located in South Dakota.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/6/20

On Monday evening, Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield announced via his Twitter account that he verbally committed to the Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons.

The 5-11, 170-pound athlete led the Trojans in receptions (28), receiving yards (594), and touchdown catches (8). Canfield was a First Team All-3A Metro West Region selection.

Wisconsin-River Falls, a Division III school, was the first school to offer Canfield, doing so back in July. Like many recruits, he was initially worried about trying to go Division I. However, through the long process, he realized that was the wrong mindset.

"I visited and fell in love with the coaches and players while I was there," Canfield said in a text message. "I loved the area as well. It is in a small town (15,000 population), but is just 15 minutes from the city (Minneapolis-St. Paul). It was just the right fit and towards the end of making my decision, I wasn't worried about D-I, D-II, NAIA, or D-III. I just want to keep playing because I love the game."

Wisconsin-River Falls has a senior to replace in the wide receiving corps as Alex Herink will be graduating. He was the lone Falcon to named to the First Team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Herink broke a single-game school record with 266 yards in one game (vs. UW-La Crosse). It was a tough season for UWRF, but the Falcons (2-8) finished it with a win over nationally-ranked UW-Platteville. Senior QB Ben Beckman tied his own school record with 405 passing yards in that victory.







Fresh off a 26-14 Sugar Bowl win over Baylor, the Georgia Bulldogs' week got even better.

During the fourth quarter of the All-American Bowl last Saturday afternoon, five-star prospect Kelee Ringo announced his commitment to Georgia over fellow finalists Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas.

The 6-3, 205-pound cornerback, raised in Tacoma, transferred to Arizona prior to his sophomore year and enrolled at Saguaro. Ringo signed with UGA during the December signing period, but waited until the marquee nationally-televised event to make his decision public.

Ringo intercepted three passes this season and mostly took away his half of the field for opposing offenses. Due to an injury to Saguaro's running back early in the season, Ringo stepped up and took carries for the offense. He rushed for 749 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns.

He has been a top target for the Bulldogs for a long time. Ringo received his offer in July prior to his junior year. At the time, he called it a "HUGE honor and a blessing" to receive the offer from Georgia. Ringo took four visits to the Athens campus (one official).

Also a top track athlete, Ringo set the Washington state freshman record in the 100 with a 10.58 time in the state meet. He topped that in March of last year at the Chandler Rotary with a time of 10.43 to take first place. And anyone who had settled into their seat before the first play of the Open State Championship won't soon forget Ringo catching Chandler running back Dae Dae Hunter coming all the way from the other end of the field to make the tackle inside the 10-yard line.

The win for Georgia on New Year's Day was its fifth in the Sugar Bowl. The senior class tied the mark for most wins by a class with 44 (matched record set by 2005 class). The Bulldogs finished the season at 12-2 and went 7-1 in SEC play. Georgia ended the 2019 season in the Superdome in New Orleans and will kick off the 2020 season in a dome as Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta will play host to the Dawgs' opener against Virginia on Monday night, Sept. 7.