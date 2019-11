UPDATED: 11/20/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 25 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Red Mountain won its quarterfinal playoff game to extend its record to 11-1. Part of the reason for that starts in the trenches and defensive end/offensive tackle Jake Griffin has helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage this year. Since last Thursday, he received five new FBS offers. They came from the West with Oregon State, Arizona, Utah State, Colorado State, and BYU all showing the latest interest. The 6-6, 265-pounder played on both sides of the ball last Friday against Desert Ridge and RMHS rolled up 49 points, all in the first three quarters, in a 49-35 win over the Jaguars. Griffin also combined with Tre Smith for a sack in the game. Oregon State (5-5) looks for its fourth straight road win Saturday night in Pullman against Washington State (5-5). The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7:10 p.m. Griffin will be in attendance for his first official visit to WSU. Arizona (4-6) will be celebrating Military Appreciation night on Saturday against Utah (9-1). Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and FS1 will show the broadcast. BYU (6-4) will hit the road against another FBS independent when the Cougars visit Massachusetts (1-10) on Saturday morning. Utah State (6-4) will play its home finale on Saturday against Boise State (9-1) and will honor its 15 seniors. CBS Sports Network will have the game at 8:30 p.m. Colorado State (4-6) travels to Wyoming (6-4) for the annual Border War against the Cowboys. It's a Friday game and ESPN2 will have the game at 7:30 p.m.



Verrado returned to the playoffs this season. The Vipers had a weapon in special teams with Robert Liss. The 5-10, 160-pounder collected his first offer on Monday from Bemidji State. Kohl's Kicking ranks Liss as the No. 3 kicker in the state. He boomed 31 touchbacks this year and was 7-of-9 in field goals with a long of 47 yards against Casteel. The versatile athlete was also the punter for VHS this season. Off the field, Liss is the Vice President of the Verrado student body. Bemidji State, located in northern Minnesota, exploded for 66 points last Saturday in a 66-30 win over Minot State to finish 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the North Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Division II). The senior class finished their careers with 32 wins, the most for the program over a four-year span.



At O'Connor, the Eagles just barely missed the playoffs, finishing just .0503 points (17th). SDOHS played a difficult schedule and hung tough in many of the games. One thing that was always there was the pass rush, which generated 27 sacks. Leading the team in sacks was Chase Folkestad. The 6-1, 225-pound defensive end finished his HS career with three sacks in the rivalry win over Mountain Ridge. Folkestad earned an offer from Saint Anselm on Saturday. In the classroom, he carries a 3.97 GPA. Saint Anselm, located in New Hampshire, finished its season with a 61-23 victory over Assumption last Saturday. The Hawks had 721 yards of offense and led 34-10 at the half. Saint Anselm, a Division II school, was 4-7.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Millennium linebacker Brandon Fondong received his first offer from Ottawa.

Millennium offensive tackle Lee Sampson received his first offer from Ottawa.

Millennium linebacker Daylon Storey received his first offer from Ottawa.

Copper Canyon defensive end Eric Williams Jr. received his first offer from Ottawa.

Notre Dame linebacker Matt Mally received offers from William Penn (Iowa) and Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Millennium running back Alex Peru received his first offer from Ottawa.

Pueblo offensive tackle Sergio Zazueta received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Moon Valley wide receiver Brayden Crotz received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan.

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Cameron Drescher received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Simpson and Denison (Ohio).

Willow Canyon quarterback Josh Ormond received an offer from Defiance (Ohio).

Arcadia running back Paxton Earl received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Cash Clark received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cactus Shadows safety Matthew Macdonald received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).

Canyon del Oro cornerback Dylan Zamorano received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Brophy quarterback Matthew Winter received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa) and Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Josh Garcia received an offer from Mount St. Joseph (Ohio).

Cesar Chavez quarterback Lucas Arnds received an offer from Mount St. Joseph.

Tolleson linebacker Xavier Velasco received his first offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Ironwood offensive tackle Cameron Little received his first offer from Ottawa.

Canyon del Oro wide receiver Devin Medina received his first offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Northwest Christian quarterback Easton Meier received an offer from Ottawa.

Apollo center Liam Bannon received his first offer from Ottawa.

Verrado wide receiver Mateo Alicea received his first offer from Buena Vista.

Canyon del Oro safety Austin Brooks received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Neb.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.