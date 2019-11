UPDATED: 11/27/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with 35 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Chandler won its semifinal game in the Open Division last Saturday against Salpointe. The Wolves had to get it done without their top rusher as Dae Dae Hunter was limited to just one play as he is still recovering from an injured ankle suffered the week prior. Hunter received offers from Nevada and Texas State over the last few days. The 5-10, 200-pound running back has 1,469 yards and 31 touchdowns this year. Hunter is averaging 11.5 yards per carry. He'll have an extra week to heal up as the Open State Final (against Saguaro) is on Saturday, Dec. 7. Nevada (7-4) will play its final home game this Saturday against intrastate rival UNLV (3-8). The Wolf Pack will honor 17 seniors which have helped lead a turnaround in the program. After back-to-back losing seasons in 2016-17, Nevada will go to its second straight bowl game. Texas State (3-8) concludes its season this Saturday at Coastal Carolina (S. Car.) in a Sun Belt Conference game. The Chanticleers have a record of 4-7. Texas State has struggled on the ground this year as the Bobcats are averaging just 80.5 rushing yards per game.



Horizon surprised many with a fantastic 9-2 season and qualified for the inaugural Open Division bracket. The leading tackler on a defense that allowed 18.4 points per game was Kyle Lewis. The 6-3, 220-pound defensive end has collected an offer from the United States Military Academy at West Point. With 63 tackles and 11 TFL, Lewis was a First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region selection. This was his third year on varsity and he was one of the Huskies' captains. Army (5-6) will travel to Hawaii for a matchup with the Rainbow Warriors (8-4) this Saturday night. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast for those staying up late (10:30 p.m. kickoff). The Black Knights rank 11th nationally in pass defense. Army also comes into this one off back-to-back wins in which it has allowed just 13 total points.



At Red Mountain, the Mountain Lions are playing for the 6A Conference championship for the first time in 18 years. Their defensive end is Tre Smith and he led all of 6A in sacks with 17.5. The 6-4, 225-pound lineman earned offers from Fresno State and Idaho on Monday. Smith has made a full medical comeback after herniating five discs during his freshman year on a fall while competing in the high jump. He missed playing football his sophomore year while recovering and rejoined the team for his junior year. Fresno State (4-7) will play its rivalry game at San Jose State (4-7) this Saturday night. The teams vie for the Valley Trophy, which was introduced in 2013. Since the start of that, the series is even at 3-3. Overall, this will be the 83rd meeting between the Bulldogs and the Spartans. ESPN2 will have the telecast at 8:30 p.m. Eight true freshmen have made starts for FSU this year. Idaho senior wide receiver Jeff Cotton, a Marana Mountain View alum, earned Second Team All-Big Sky Conference honors. Cotton led the nation in receptions per game (8.8). He closed out his Vandal career in his home state with 18 catches for 230 yards and 2 TDs in a 60-53 overtime win at Northern Arizona. Idaho finished the season with a 5-7 record.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Higley cornerback Brail Lipford received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Fairfax center Jonathan Leon received his first offer from Bowdoin (Maine).

Brophy running back Andre Eden received an offer from Bowdoin.

Notre Dame linebacker Matt Malloy received an offer from Bowdoin.

Combs cornerback Brayden Bernal received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan.

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received offers from Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

O'Connor wide receiver Phoenix Payton received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Defiance (Ohio) and Ripon (Wisc.).

Westview wide receiver Isac Hall received his first offer from Montana State-Northern.

Chandler wide recevier Kapena Magsayo received his first offer from Ripon.

Pueblo tight end Thomas Estrada received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Thatcher defensive end Collin Thompson received offers from Southern Virginia and Ripon.

Lake Havasu wide receiver Jace Taylor received an offer from UTEP.

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Arcadia linebacker Will Constantinou received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Cactus Shadows safety Matthew Macdonald received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received an offer from Puget Sound.

Perry tight end Broc Lane received an offer from Eastern Illinois.

Centennial cornerback Eric Haney received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Salpointe linebacker Trent Strong received an offer from Drake.

Red Mountain wide receiver Jared wilson received his first offer from Montana State-Northern.

Queen Creek running back Jace Bond received an offer from Benedictine (Kans.).

Pinnacle linebacker Alonzo Maya received an offer from Benedictine (Kans.).

Canyon del Oro linebacker Mason Catterson received his first offer from Ripon.

O'Connor defensive end Chase Folkestad received an offer from Minnesota Crookston.

Desert Ridge linebacker RC Nevarez received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Mesa Mountain View quarterback Brandon Nieto received his first offer from Ottawa.

ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received an offer from Ottawa.

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Occidental (Calif.).

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Malakai Williams received an offer from Ottawa.

Millennium linebacker Jamarlo Campbell received his first offer from Ottawa.

Liberty wide receiver Carter Hill received an offer from Puget Sound.





This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.