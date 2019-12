UPDATED: 12/28/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

I went out of town for a Christmas vacation, so this is the catchup version of the recruiting page. It's a dead period for Division I schools, but a very active time for smaller colleges as more than 70 players received offers since Dec. 20.



Millennium cornerback Treydan Stukes, a 6-1, 160-pound senior, received an FCS offer on Dec. 22 from the San Diego Toreros. He was a ball hawk this season for the Tigers with seven interceptions. For his efforts, Stukes was named as a First Team defensive back for the 5A Desert West Region. He also made 40 tackles and caught passes in four games, scoring five touchdowns in a special season for MHS (9-3) as it repeated as region champions. San Diego celebrated 2019 with its sixth consecutive Pioneer Football League title and fourth straight trip to the FCS Playoffs. Two players from Arizona were honored at the team banquet as the winners of the "Do You Love Football?" spirit awards. They were Alex Farina, a long snapper and quarterback from Desert Vista, and Marcus Vaivao, a linebacker from Campo Verde. USD was 9-3 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The Toreros have won 37 consecutive conference games, which is just two shy of the all-time FCS record (held by Duquesne from 1999-2006).



Here's the rest of the offers from Dec. 20 through Dec. 28:

Marana defensive tackle Tanner Wengert received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Marcos de Niza defensive tackle Alex Norrish received offers from Fort Hays State (Kans.) and Lake Forest (Ill.).

Marcos de Niza safety Dillan Gulley received his first offer from Luther (Iowa).

Cactus Shadows safety Matthew Macdonald received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Cesar Chavez quarterback Lucas Arnds received an offer from Simpson.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver James Chadwick received offers from Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Pacific (Ore.).

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from Jamestown.

Casteel defensive tackle Donzell Howard received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa), Puget Sound (Wash.), and Presentation (S. Dak.).

Red Mountain kicker/punter Conner Gardner received offers from Valley City State (N. Dak.), Dickinson State (N. Dak.), Bemidji State (Minn.), and Lake Forest.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Jaren Durand received his first offer from Luther.

Walden Grove cornerback Richmond Slan received his first offers from Hastings, Puget Sound, and Pacific.

San Tan Charter quarterback Kris Sippel received his first offer from Jamestown.

Pueblo safety Marcelino Vega received his first offers from Simpson and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Queen Creek offensive guard Gus Campbell received offers from Puget Sound and McPherson (Kans.).

Tolleson offensive tackle Dawson Neese received an offer from Puget Sound.

Liberty defensive end Luke Stephenson received offers from Puget Sound and Simpson.

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received an offer from Puget Sound.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Willamette (Ore.) and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).

Combs linebacker Sebastian Janik received an offer from Presentation.

Campo Verde wide receiver Ryan Hutchens received an offer from Simpson.

Millennium safety Joseph Rosales received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Mountain Pointe cornerback Xavier Lockett received an offer from Puget Sound.

Moon Valley wide receiver Brayden Crotz received offers from Puget Sound and Valley City State.

Valley Vista athlete Zeke Alfonso received an offer from Puget Sound.

Walden Grove wide receiver Jordan Lopez received an offer from McPherson.

North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received offers from Puget Sound and Lake Forest.

Saguaro long snapper Matthew Dahlby received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Sabino wide receiver Diego Armijo received his first offer from CSU-Pueblo.

Liberty safety Mason Ramirez received offers from Puget Sound and Simpson.

Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received offers from Simpson, Luther, and Buena Vista.

Salpointe defensive tackle Sergio Sanchez received offers from Western New Mexico and Luther.

Basha offensive guard James Knos received an offer from Puget Sound.

ALA-Gilbert wide receiver Taggart Caskey received offers from Puget Sound, Pacific, and Presentation.

Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Simpson.

Cactus wide receiver TJ Rucker received offers from Western Colorado and Valley City State.

Queen Creek linebacker Zane Lalama received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Simpson.

Casteel running back Ben Blancas received offers from Luther, Lake Forest, and Simpson.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Deavon Crawford received an offer from Western Colorado.

Brophy defensive tackle Mustafa Khaled received an offer from Pacific.

Brophy running back Michael Brown received an offer from Pacific.

Desert Edge wide receiver Keith McKaney received his first offers from Western New Mexico and Pacific.

Desert Edge center Braxton Matteson received his first offers from Pacific and Simpson.

Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received an offer from Pacific.

Canyon del Oro cornerback Dylan Zamorano recieved offers from Pacific and Simpson.

Trivium Prep running back Max Cabral received his first offer from Pacific.

Casa Grande running back Caden Robbins received offers from Pacific and Abilene Christian.

Brophy linebacker Nick Prebil received an offer from Pacific.

Cienega tight end Tristan Bushey received his first offer from Simpson.

Pueblo cornerback Oscar Landry received an offer from Simpson.

Hamilton quarterback Nick Arvay received offers from Simpson and Ottawa.

Chandler wide receiver Kapena Magsayo received an offer from Pacific Lutheran.

San Tan Charter wide receiver Joe Jo Wallace received his first offer from Avila (Mo.).

Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received offers from Puget Sound, Oberlin (Ohio), Dakota State (S. Dak.), Simpson, and Southern Nazarene (Okla.).

Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon received offers from Arizona Christian and Hastings.

ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received an offer from Simpson.

Salpointe offensive guard Ethan King received his first offers from Simpson, Pacific, and Hastings.

Odyssey Institute running back Chris Weaver received an offer from Valley City State.

Trivium Prep linebacker Kade Gutierrez received an offer from Pacific.

Verrado offensive tackle Blake Gamez received offers from Southern Nazarene and Pacific.

Horizon quarterback Jake Martinelli received an offer from Rhodes (Tenn.).

Marana Mountain View linebacker Branden Devoy received an offer from Albright (Pa.).

Sahuarita safety Osten Sherry received his first offer from Simpson.

Sunrise Mountain defensive end Chase Rudders received his first offer from Simpson.

Cesar Chavez defensive end Antwaun Winfield received his first offer from Dickinson State.

Walden Grove linebacker Rick Avelar received an offer from Southern Nazarene.

Sunnyside cornerback Mario Chavez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Millennium linebacker Brady Murphy received his first offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.