Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 50 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Red Mountain will play for its first conference championship since 2001 this Friday night. Getting it done on both sides of the line has been Jake Griffin. He received another Division I offer on Monday from Indiana, whose coaches watched the Mountain Lions practice for the upcoming game against Liberty. The 6-6, 260-pound defensive end and offensive tackle has helped the RMHS offense average 47.7 points per game this season. On defense, Griffin has 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Like Red Mountain, Indiana has scored its share of points this year. The Hoosiers have hit the 30-point mark nine times during an 8-4 season. IU reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket last Saturday with a thrilling 44-41 double-overtime win at Purdue. Indiana will find out its bowl location this Sunday with the most-likely landing spot the Music City Bowl in Nashville against an SEC opponent.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Northeastern State (Okla.).

Northwest Christian quarterback Easton Meier received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Justin Wilda received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

O'Connor defensive end Chase Folkestad received an offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

Salpointe wide receiver Dae Han Chang received an offer from Presentation.

O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received an offer from Brevard (N.Car.).

Salpointe defensive end Luke Regina received his first offer from Presentation.

Walden Grove offensive tackle Christian Karlinsey received his first offer from Brevard.

Cesar Chavez quarterback Lucas Arnds received an offer from Brevard.

Cactus safety Nicc Quinones received offers from Presentation and Brevard.

Cactus linebacker Nate Quinones received offers from Presentation and Brevard.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received offers from Brevard, Southern Virginia, and Ottawa.

Canyon del Oro defensive end Adam Maldonado received his first offer from Brevard.

Pueblo tight end Thomas Estrada received offers from Avila (Mo.) and Brevard.

Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Brevard.

Odyssey Institute running back Chris Weaver received his first offer from Brevard.

Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received an offer from Brevard.

Salpointe defensive tackle Sergio Sanchez received his first offer from Brevard.

Higley wide receiver Isaiah Eastman received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Copper Canyon defensive end Eric Wiliams Jr. received an offer from Clarke.

Desert Ridge defensive tackle Daniel Ramirez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Centennial offensive guard George Roeder received offers from Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Brevard.

Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon received an offer from Brevard.

Brophy quarterback Matthew Winter received offers from Brevard and Presentation.

Brophy defensive tackle Mustafa Khaled received an offer from Brevard.

Brophy running back Michael Brown received his first offers from Brevard, Presentation, and Jamestown.

Brophy wide receiver Ryan Mehio received an offer from Brevard.

Salpointe cornerback Charlie Raetzman received an offer from Brevard.

Thatcher defensive end Collin Thompson received offers from Western New Mexico and Ottawa.

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received offers from Jamestown, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), and Arizona Christian.

Saguaro linebacker McCade Siegel received an offer from Penn.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Florida Memorial and Jamestown.

Basha offensive guard James Knos received an offer from Brevard.

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Taggart Caskey received his first offer from Ottawa.

Greenway defensive end Nick Deaver recieved his first offer from Brevard.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Bethel (Kans.).

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Dobson safety Michael Gundersdorf received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cactus linebacker Travis Combs received his first offer from Brevard.

Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received an offer from Brevard.

Marcos de Niza running back Yakeen Baylis received his first offer from Ottawa.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Martell Thompson received his first offer from Ottawa.

Marcos de Niza cornerbak Malaki Corella received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cactus Shadows safety Matthew Macdonald received an offer from Buena Vista.

Dobson offensive tackle Tufi Lupe received his first offer from Ottawa.

Red Mountain kicker/punter Conner Gardner received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Campo Verde tight end Ameer Dalbik received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Alex Gianoli received offers from Montana State-Northern and Brevard.

Chandler linebacker Bryant Jackson received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Combs linebacker Sebastian Janik received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Deer Valley offensive tackle Edward Bojorquez received an offer from Ottawa.





This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.